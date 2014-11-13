Pain Management: A Multidisciplinary Approach, 1e (Clinics Collections) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323370738, 9780323370745

Pain Management: A Multidisciplinary Approach, 1e (Clinics Collections), Volume 4C

1st Edition

Authors: Joel Heidelbaugh
eBook ISBN: 9780323370745
eBook ISBN: 9780323370752
Paperback ISBN: 9780323370738
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2014
Description

Clinics Collections: Pain Management draws from Elsevier’s robust Clinics Review Articles database to provide multidisciplinary teams, including general practitioners, orthopedists, obstetricians , neurologists, gastroenterologists, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, with practical clinical advice and insights on this highly prevalent disease and its comorbidities.

Clinics Collections: Pain Management guides readers on how to apply current primary research findings on pain management to everyday practice to help overcome challenges and complications, keep up with new and improved treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.

Areas of focus include physiology and general management, musculoskeletal pain of the head,neck,upper body and lower body,as well as neurologic disorders, psychologic disorders, and special considerations.

Each article begins with keywords and key points for immediate access to the most critical information.

Articles are presented in an easy-to-digest and concisely worded format.

Elsevier Clinics Collections provide concise reviews of today’s most prevalent conditions and significant medical developments. Other Clinics Collections titles available include Type II Diabetes Mellitus, Asthma, and Obesity.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323370745
eBook ISBN:
9780323370752
Paperback ISBN:
9780323370738

About the Authors

Joel Heidelbaugh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

