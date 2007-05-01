Pain in Neonates and Infants, Volume 10

Overview of neonatal and infant pain.



Development of peripheral and spinal nociceptive systems.



Development of supraspinal pain processing.



Long-term consequences of pain in human neonates.



Long-term consequences of neonatal and infant pain from animal models.

Assessment of pain in neonates and infants.



Infant colic: clinical implications and current controversies.



Pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics of analgesic drugs.



Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of analgesic drugs.



Evidence for systemic morphine and fentanyl analgesia.



Central and peripheral regional analgesia and anesthesia.



The social and environmental context in which pain is experienced in neonates.

Pain and the human fetus.



Viceral pain in infancy.



Ethical issues in the treatment of neonatal and infant pain.



Neonatal Pain in the Family and Social and Cultural Context.



Evidence-based practice as a means for clinical decision-making.



Pain in vulnerable populations and palliative care.



Infant Pain in Developing Countries: a South-African perspective.



Health policy and health economics related to neonatal pain.



Complementary and alternative approaches to pain in infancy.



Parenting and pain during infancy.



Future directions.