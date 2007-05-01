Pain in Neonates and Infants - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444520616

Pain in Neonates and Infants, Volume 10

3rd Edition

Pain Research and Clinical Management Series

Editors: K. J. Anand B. J. Stevens Patrick McGrath
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520616
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2007
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

Overview of neonatal and infant pain.

Development of peripheral and spinal nociceptive systems.

Development of supraspinal pain processing.

Long-term consequences of pain in human neonates.

Long-term consequences of neonatal and infant pain from animal models.
Assessment of pain in neonates and infants.

Infant colic: clinical implications and current controversies.

Pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics of analgesic drugs.

Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of analgesic drugs.

Evidence for systemic morphine and fentanyl analgesia.

Central and peripheral regional analgesia and anesthesia.

The social and environmental context in which pain is experienced in neonates.
Pain and the human fetus.

Viceral pain in infancy.

Ethical issues in the treatment of neonatal and infant pain.

Neonatal Pain in the Family and Social and Cultural Context.

Evidence-based practice as a means for clinical decision-making.

Pain in vulnerable populations and palliative care.

Infant Pain in Developing Countries: a South-African perspective.

Health policy and health economics related to neonatal pain.

Complementary and alternative approaches to pain in infancy.

Parenting and pain during infancy.

Future directions.

Description

A new edition of a highly regarded text in the series on Pain Research and Clinical Management. The book is now used as a standard reference text for those working in the field of neonatology and paediatric pain assessment and management. It provides a comprehensive resource of the latest information in the field for use by both researchers and clinicians. The text is intended for use by all professionals working in the field: neonatologists; pediatricians; anestheiologists; nurses; psychologists.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary editorship and authorship ensuring relevancy and balance of content for all professional groups concerned.
  • Clinically relevant and research based.
  • Edited and written by the best known international names in the field.

No. of pages:
328
English
© Elsevier 2007
Elsevier
9780444520616

K. J. Anand Editor

Professor of Pediatrics, Anesthesiology, Pharmacology and Neurobiology, Morris and Hettie Oakley Endowed Chair of Critical Care Medicine, UAMS College of Medicine; and Director, Pain Neurobiology Laboratory Arkansas Children's Hospital Research Institute, Little Rock, AR, USA

B. J. Stevens Editor

Professor of Nursing and Medicine, University of Toronto, The Hospital for Sick Children, Signy Hildur Eaton Chair in Pediatric Nursing Research; and Associate Chief of Nursing (Research), Toronto, Canada

Patrick McGrath Editor

Professor of Psychology, Pediatrics and Psychiatry, Canada Research Chair, Dalhousie University; and CIHR Distinguished Scientist Psychologist, IWK Health Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Killam Professor of Psychology; Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry

