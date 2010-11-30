Pain in Horses: Physiology, Pathophysiology and Therapeutic Implications, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Authors: William Muir
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725025
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2010
Description
A comprehensive review of pain management and anesthesia for the equine practitioner. Articles include opioids as pain therapy, alpha-2 agonists as pain therapy, anti-inflammatories as pain therapy, local anesthetics, epidural and regional drugs, NMDA inhibitors and behavior modifiers, treatment of visceral pain and colic, treatment of osteoarthritic and chronic pain syndromes, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 30th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437725025
About the Authors
William Muir Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Director, American Academy of Pain Management, Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology Consulting Services, Columbus, OH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.