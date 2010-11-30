Pain in Horses: Physiology, Pathophysiology and Therapeutic Implications, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437725025

Pain in Horses: Physiology, Pathophysiology and Therapeutic Implications, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine, Volume 26-3

1st Edition

Authors: William Muir
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725025
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2010
Description

A comprehensive review of pain management and anesthesia for the equine practitioner. Articles include opioids as pain therapy, alpha-2 agonists as pain therapy, anti-inflammatories as pain therapy, local anesthetics, epidural and regional drugs, NMDA inhibitors and behavior modifiers, treatment of visceral pain and colic, treatment of osteoarthritic and chronic pain syndromes, and much more!

William Muir Author

Regional Director, American Academy of Pain Management, Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology Consulting Services, Columbus, OH

