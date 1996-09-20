Pain and Touch
Table of Contents
J.C. Stevens and B.G. Green, History of Research on Touch.
J.D. Greenspan and S.J. Bolanowski, The Psychophysics of Tactile Perception and Its Peripheral Physiological Basis.
H. Burton and R. Sinclair, Somatosensory Cortex and Tactile Perceptions.
E.R. Perl and L. Kruger, Nociception and Pain: Evolution of Concepts and Observations.
B. Lynn and E.R. Perl, Afferent Mechanisms of Pain.
R.H. Gracely and B.D. Naliboff, Measurement of Pain Sensation.
C.R. Chapman and M. Stillman, Pathological Pain.
R.K. Portenoy, Control of Pathological Pain. Chapter References. Index.
An explosion of advances in the area of tactile perception and pain led to the development of this comprehensive, state-of-the-art text on basic research and clinical practice. Equal parts psychology and neuroscience, Pain and Touch covers peripheral cutaneous tactile information processing, sensory mapping, tactile exploratory behavior, neurophysiology of nociception and nociceptors in pain research, clinical scaling methods for psychophysics of pain, and paincontrol, pathology, and therapeutics.
Researchers, academics, and clinicians interested in the study of tactile perception and pain: perceptual psychologists, psychophysicists, neuroscientists, and pain therapists.
- 394
- English
- © Academic Press 1996
- 20th September 1996
- Academic Press
- 9780080538334
- 9780124269101
@qu:"A handbook bringing together the diverse aspects of perception and cognition as they affect the experiences of touch and pain. The 14 contributors comprehensively survey all research on touch and consider topics in the psychophysics of tactile perception, somatosensory cortex and tactile perceptions, nociception and pan, the mechanisms and measurement of pain, and pathological pain and its principles of assessment and management. Includes statistical tables and graphs." @source:--SCITECH BOOK NEWS @qu:"Pain and Touch...is an exceptional book...for the outstanding collection of authors to present reviews that provide considerable depth of coverage...The coverage is scholarly and the emphasis is on very recent findings, making this book ideal for advanced graduate students, faculty, and investigators in psychology and medical fields." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"This text provides the knowledge required to view pain as a concept in and of itself rather than merely a compilation or extension of nociceptive events. It is an up to date, authoritative work by world renowned experts carefully shepherded by a careful, knowledgeable volume editor." @source:--Somatosensory & Motor Research
Morton Friedman Series Editor
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Edward Carterette Series Editor
Department of Psychology, University of California
Lawrence Kruger Editor
Lawrence Kruger has received several honors including the Lederle Medical Faculty, Wellcome Professor, Fogarty Senior International Scholar, and Javits Neuroscience Investigator Awards. He is the founding editor of Somatosensory and Motor Research and serves on the editorial board of several scientific journals. His publications include more than 150 papers and book contributions; he has also recently published an atlas of the rat brain (Cambridge University Press, 1995) and served as editor of volumes in the field of pain. Dr. Kruger is a Professor of Neurobiology and Anesthesiology at the UCLA Medical Center. He received a Ph.D. in Physiology at Yale University and post-doctoral training at Johns Hopkins, the College de France, and Oxford University, spending the remainder of his career at the University of California. His research has extended from animal behavioral studies and psychophysics to electrophysiology of sensory pathways and in more recent years to electron microscopy and chemical neuroanatomy relevant to touch and pain systems.
University of California, Los Angeles