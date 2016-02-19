Paediatric Neurology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407002630, 9781483191966

Paediatric Neurology

2nd Edition

Authors: Ingrid Gamstorp
eBook ISBN: 9781483191966
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th June 1985
Page Count: 424
Description

Paediatric Neurology, Second Edition presents management guidelines of neurological disorders in infants and children. This book is composed of 21 chapters that discuss the clinical examination, laboratory studies, and diagnosis of the injury, as well as the neurological analysis of a child. The opening chapters describe some of the examinations of infant and children, including the use of electroencephalography, electromyography, and measurement of the conduction velocity of peripheral nerves, examination of the spinal fluid, imaging techniques applicable to the neuromuscular system. A chapter emphasizes the treatment of convulsion. The next chapters explore the endocrine disorders causing neurological symptoms and signs; the malformations of the nervous and muscular systems; and the physical injury to the nervous system after the neonatal period. A chapter is devoted to the tumors of the nervous system. The closing chapter focuses on the abnormal muscle stiffness and muscle pains. The book can provide useful information to pediatricians, neurologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 History - General Outline

2 The Neurological Examination

3 Special Examinations

4 Convulsions

5 Mental Retardation

6 Generalized Muscular Hypotonia and Flaccid Weakness

7 Abnormal Muscle Stiffness and/or Muscle Pains

8 Localized Weakness

9 Abnormal Growth of the Head

10 Ataxia

11 Involuntary Movements

12 Cerebral Palsy

13 Diseases Characterized by Progressive Neurological and Mental Symptoms and Signs

14 Headache

15 Malformations of the Nervous and the Muscular Systems

16 Infectious Diseases and Immunization

17 Tumors of the Nervous System

18 Physical Injury to the Nervous System after the Neonatal Period

19 Abnormal Growth as a Symptom of a Neurological Disorder

20 Endocrine Disorders Causing Neurological Symptoms and Signs

21 Miscellaneous Neurological Diseases Affecting Infants and Children

Color Plate Section Facing

Index


No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483191966

About the Author

Ingrid Gamstorp

