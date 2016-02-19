Paediatric Neurology
2nd Edition
Description
Paediatric Neurology, Second Edition presents management guidelines of neurological disorders in infants and children. This book is composed of 21 chapters that discuss the clinical examination, laboratory studies, and diagnosis of the injury, as well as the neurological analysis of a child. The opening chapters describe some of the examinations of infant and children, including the use of electroencephalography, electromyography, and measurement of the conduction velocity of peripheral nerves, examination of the spinal fluid, imaging techniques applicable to the neuromuscular system. A chapter emphasizes the treatment of convulsion. The next chapters explore the endocrine disorders causing neurological symptoms and signs; the malformations of the nervous and muscular systems; and the physical injury to the nervous system after the neonatal period. A chapter is devoted to the tumors of the nervous system. The closing chapter focuses on the abnormal muscle stiffness and muscle pains. The book can provide useful information to pediatricians, neurologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 History - General Outline
2 The Neurological Examination
3 Special Examinations
4 Convulsions
5 Mental Retardation
6 Generalized Muscular Hypotonia and Flaccid Weakness
7 Abnormal Muscle Stiffness and/or Muscle Pains
8 Localized Weakness
9 Abnormal Growth of the Head
10 Ataxia
11 Involuntary Movements
12 Cerebral Palsy
13 Diseases Characterized by Progressive Neurological and Mental Symptoms and Signs
14 Headache
15 Malformations of the Nervous and the Muscular Systems
16 Infectious Diseases and Immunization
17 Tumors of the Nervous System
18 Physical Injury to the Nervous System after the Neonatal Period
19 Abnormal Growth as a Symptom of a Neurological Disorder
20 Endocrine Disorders Causing Neurological Symptoms and Signs
21 Miscellaneous Neurological Diseases Affecting Infants and Children
Color Plate Section Facing
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 7th June 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191966