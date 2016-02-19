Paediatric Neurology, Second Edition presents management guidelines of neurological disorders in infants and children. This book is composed of 21 chapters that discuss the clinical examination, laboratory studies, and diagnosis of the injury, as well as the neurological analysis of a child. The opening chapters describe some of the examinations of infant and children, including the use of electroencephalography, electromyography, and measurement of the conduction velocity of peripheral nerves, examination of the spinal fluid, imaging techniques applicable to the neuromuscular system. A chapter emphasizes the treatment of convulsion. The next chapters explore the endocrine disorders causing neurological symptoms and signs; the malformations of the nervous and muscular systems; and the physical injury to the nervous system after the neonatal period. A chapter is devoted to the tumors of the nervous system. The closing chapter focuses on the abnormal muscle stiffness and muscle pains. The book can provide useful information to pediatricians, neurologists, students, and researchers.