Paediatric Intensive Care Nursing
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive textbook on caring for the infant and child in pediatric intensive care, this new source examines a full range of specific disorders including discussions of their anatomy and physiology, medical management, and nursing care.
Table of Contents
Assessment of the Critically Ill Child · Monitoring Physiological Signs · Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation · Transportation of the Critically Ill Child · Respiratory Function · Respiratory Disorders · Cardiovascular Functions · Cardiovascular Disorders · Neurological Dysfunction · Renal Dysfunction · Infectious Disorders · Child with Mulitple Injuries · Child with Thermal Injuries · Gastrointestinal Tract Dysfunction · Haematological and Oncological Emergencies · Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders · Family Support in PICU · Care of the Dying Child · Pain Assessment and Management · Care of the Long-Term Ventilated Child · Legal and Ethical Issues in PICU · Nutritional Needs of the Critically Ill Child · Pharmacological Support in the PICU · Quality Assurance and Audit in the PICU
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2000
- Published:
- 17th December 1999
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443055287
About the Author
Carol Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Special Clinical Nurse, Guy's and Thomas's NHS Trust, UK
Julie Asquith
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Nurse, Guy's and Thomas's NHS Trust, UK