Paediatric Intensive Care Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443055287

Paediatric Intensive Care Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Williams Julie Asquith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443055287
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th December 1999
Page Count: 456
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A comprehensive textbook on caring for the infant and child in pediatric intensive care, this new source examines a full range of specific disorders including discussions of their anatomy and physiology, medical management, and nursing care.

Table of Contents

Assessment of the Critically Ill Child · Monitoring Physiological Signs · Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation · Transportation of the Critically Ill Child · Respiratory Function · Respiratory Disorders · Cardiovascular Functions · Cardiovascular Disorders · Neurological Dysfunction · Renal Dysfunction · Infectious Disorders · Child with Mulitple Injuries · Child with Thermal Injuries · Gastrointestinal Tract Dysfunction · Haematological and Oncological Emergencies · Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders · Family Support in PICU · Care of the Dying Child · Pain Assessment and Management · Care of the Long-Term Ventilated Child · Legal and Ethical Issues in PICU · Nutritional Needs of the Critically Ill Child · Pharmacological Support in the PICU · Quality Assurance and Audit in the PICU

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443055287

About the Author

Carol Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Special Clinical Nurse, Guy's and Thomas's NHS Trust, UK

Julie Asquith

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Nurse, Guy's and Thomas's NHS Trust, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.