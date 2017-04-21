Paediatric Clinical Examination Made Easy - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702072888, 9780702072918

Paediatric Clinical Examination Made Easy

6th Edition

Authors: Denis Gill Niall O'Brien
eBook ISBN: 9780702072918
eBook ISBN: 9780702072901
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072888
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st April 2017
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Internet sites
1. Introduction
2. History taking
3. Approaching children
4. Examination at different ages
5. Systems examination
6. A measure of progress
7. Hydration and nutrition.
8. Developmental assessment
9. Examining excreta
10. Using your senses
11. Paediatric tips and topics

A question of fives (hints for self-testing)
Recommended reading

Latin glossary
Index

Description

Fully revised, this is an updated new edition of a much-loved book which has built a reputation for pithy, entertaining good sense over the course of six editions. ‘Children are different. Paediatrics is much more than medicine miniaturised.’

From reviews of the previous edition:

‘All in all a very handy book for the student, the resident or other professionals working with children. I had a lot of fun reading it.’

‘The book is full of wonderful illustrations, and funny and profound advice with quotations, like the words of Sir Dominic Corrigan (1853): "The trouble with many doctors is not that they do not know enough but that they do not see enough", or the advice to teach thy tongue to say" "I do not know" (Rabbi Moses Maimonides or Rambam, 1135-1204). I have used this book for my final medical year paediatrics exams, the DCH and the MRCP and it has been a great help. It reminds us of the most important and basic things - history and examination, and of course a friendly demeanour.’

Key Features

  • Short, manageable chapters

  • Clinical examples of examination techniques

  • Very helpful tips and topics section

  • Clinical checklists

  • Simply illustrated

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702072918
eBook ISBN:
9780702072901
Paperback ISBN:
9780702072888

About the Authors

Denis Gill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Paediatrics, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and The Children's University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Niall O'Brien Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatrician, National Maternity Hospital and The Children's University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.