Paediatric Clinical Examination Made Easy

Fully revised, this is an updated new edition of a much-loved book which has built a reputation for pithy, entertaining good sense over the course of six editions. ‘Children are different. Paediatrics is much more than medicine miniaturised.’

From reviews of the previous edition:

‘All in all a very handy book for the student, the resident or other professionals working with children. I had a lot of fun reading it.’

‘The book is full of wonderful illustrations, and funny and profound advice with quotations, like the words of Sir Dominic Corrigan (1853): "The trouble with many doctors is not that they do not know enough but that they do not see enough", or the advice to teach thy tongue to say" "I do not know" (Rabbi Moses Maimonides or Rambam, 1135-1204). I have used this book for my final medical year paediatrics exams, the DCH and the MRCP and it has been a great help. It reminds us of the most important and basic things - history and examination, and of course a friendly demeanour.’