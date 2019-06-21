Paediatric Cardiology
4th Edition
Description
As a leading reference on pediatric cardiology and congenital heart disease, Anderson's Pediatric Cardiology provides exhaustive coverage of potential pediatric cardiovascular anomalies, potential sequelae related to these anomalies, comorbidities and neurodevelopmental problems, and current methods for management and treatment. The fully revised 4th Edition addresses significant and ongoing changes in practice, including recent developments in fetal, neonatal, and adult congenital heart conditions as well as expanded content on intensive care, nursing issues, and societal implications. The outstanding illustration program provides superb visual guidance and is now supplemented with a remarkable collection of more than 350 professionally curated imaging and intra-operative surgical videos.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1
Structural and Functional Development
1 Terminology
2 Anatomy
3 Embryology of the Heart
4 Etiology of Congenital Cardiac Disease
5 Myocardium and Development
6 Physiology of the Developing Heart
SECTION 2
Prenatal Congenital Heart Disease
7 Magnetic Resonance Assessment of the Fetal Circulation in Congenital Heart Disease
8 Imaging and Quantifying the Fetal Circulation in Congenital Cardiac Disease: Ultrasound
9 Pharmacologic Intervention in the Fetus
10 Percutaneous Intervention in the Fetus, Including Postnatal Management
11 The Placenta in Congenital Heart Disease
12 Optimizing Prenatal Support of the Mother and Family
SECTION 3
General Topics
13 Prevalence of Congenital Cardiac Disease
14 Economic Implications of Congenital Heart Disease in Developed Countries
15 Prematurity and Cardiac Disease
16 Surgical Techniques
17 Diagnostic Catheterization, Including Adults With Congenital Cardiac Disease
18 Interventional Techniques
19 Cross-Sectional Echocardiography and Doppler Imaging
20 Three-Dimensional Echocardiography
21 Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography: Diagnostic Imaging, Image Management, and Assessment of Physiology and Function
22 Electrophysiology, Pacing, and Defibrillation
23 Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing
24 Pediatric Cardiovascular Data, Analysis, and Critical Appraisal of the Literature
25 Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Youth
SECTION 4
Specific Lesions
26 Isomerism of the Atrial Appendages
27 Anomalous Systemic Venous Return
28 Pulmonary Venous Abnormalities
29 Interatrial Communications
30 Division of Atrial Chambers (“Cor Triatriatum”)
31 Atrioventricular Septal Defects
32 Ventricular Septal Defect
33 Diseases of the Tricuspid Valve
34 Diseases of the Mitral Valve
35 Tetralogy of Fallot With Pulmonary Stenosis
36 Tetralogy of Fallot With Pulmonary Atresia
37 Transposition
38 Congenitally Corrected Transposition
39 Double-Outlet Ventricle
40 Common Arterial Trunk
41 Arterial Duct: Its Persistence and Its Patency
42 Pulmonary Stenosis
43 Pulmonary Atresia With Intact Ventricular Septum
44 Congenital Anomalies of the Aortic Valve and Left Ventricular Outflow Tract
45 Coarctation and Interrupted Aortic Arch
46 Congenital Coronary Anomalies
47 Vascular Rings, Pulmonary Arterial Sling, and Related Conditions
48 Artery of the Fifth Aortic Arch
49 Abnormal Positions and Relationships of the Heart
50 Arteriovenous Communications
51 Other Malformations of the Ventricular Outflow Tracts
52 Cardiac Tumors
53 Kawasaki Disease
54 Acute Rheumatic Fever
55 Chronic Rheumatic Heart Disease
56 Infective Endocarditis
57 Pericardial Diseases in Children
58 Aortopathies in Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery
59 Cardiologic Aspects of Systemic Disease
60 Systemic Hypertension
SECTION 5
Heart Failure and Transplantation
61 Cardiomyopathies
62 Cardio-oncology
63 Myocarditis
64 Acute Circulatory Failure: Pharmacologic and Mechanical Support
65 Chronic Heart Failure: Physiology and Treatment
66 Chronic Mechanical Circulatory Support
67 Heart and Heart-Lung Transplantation
SECTION 6
Functionally Univentricular Heart
68 Introduction: The “Fontan Pathway
69 Anatomic Considerations in the Functionally Univentricular Heart
70 Physiologic Principles to Maximize Outcome in Patients With a Functionally Univentricular Heart
71 Fontan Pathway From Birth Through Early Childhood
72 Interstage Management
73 Longer-Term Outcomes and Management for Patients With a Functionally Univentricular Heart
SECTION 7
Beyond the Heart
74 Systemic Circulation
75 Pulmonary Hypertension
76 Neurodevelopmental and Psychosocial Outcomes in Children and Young Adults With Complex Congenital Cardiac Disease
77 Congenital Cardiac Disease in the Setting of Genetic Syndromes
78 Acute and Chronic Renal Consequences of Cardiac Disease in Children
79 Pharmacogenetics in the Treatment of Congenital and Acquired Cardiac Disease During Childhood
80 Pregnancy and Congenital Heart Disease
81 Preparing the Young Adult With Complex Congenital Cardiac Disease to Transfer From Pediatric to Adult Care
82 Psychological and Social Aspects of Pediatric Cardiac Disease
83 Ethical Issues in Pediatric Cardiology and Congenital Heart Disease
84 Clinical Care Pathways Supporting the Care of Children and Young People With Congenital Heart Disease
85 Discharge Planning, Communications With the Team Providing Care in the Ambulatory Setting and the “Medical Home
86 Growth and Nutrition
87 Quality Improvement in Congenital Cardiac Disease
88 Global Burden of Pediatric Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiac Care in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
89 Screening in Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac Disease
90 Anesthetic Considerations for Cardiac and Noncardiac Surgery in the Child With Congenital Cardiac Disease
91 Telemedicine in Pediatric Cardiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 21st June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702079245
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702076084
About the Author
Gil Wernovsky
Cardiac Critical Care Specialist, Children's National Heart Institute, Department of Cardiology, Washington DC, United States.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant in Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care and Pediatric Cardiology Children’s National Medical Center; Professor of Pediatrics George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences Washington, DC
Robert Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Institute of Genetic Medicine Newcastle University Newcastle-upon-Tyne, United Kingdom
Kumar Krishna
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head Pediatric Cardiology Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Cochin, Kerala, India
Kathleen Mussato
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Scientist Herma Heart Institute Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin; Associate Adjunct Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery Medical College of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Andrew Redington
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Cardiology Heart Institute Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Cincinnati, Ohio
James Tweddell
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery Department of Surgery Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics University of Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio
Justin Tretter
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics The Heart Institute Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Cincinnati, Ohio