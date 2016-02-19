Pade and Rational Approximation
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
Padé and Rational Approximation: Theory and Applications presents the proceedings of the Conference on Rational Approximation with Emphasis on Applications of Padé Approximants, held in Tampa, Florida on December 15-17, 1976. The contributors focus on the interplay of theory, computation, and physical applications.
This book is composed of six parts encompassing 44 chapters. The introductory part discusses the general theory of orthogonal polynomials that is the mathematical basis of Padé approximants and related matters evaluation. This text also examines the connection between approximants on a stepline in the ordinary Padé table and certain continued fractions and the convergence of diagonal Padé approximants to a class of functions with an even number of branch points. The following parts deal with the special functions and continued fractions of Padé approximation and the theory of rational approximations. These parts also investigate the geometric convergence of Chebyshev rational approximation on the half line, the optimal approximation by “Almost Classical” interpolation, and the incomplete polynomials approximation. The discussion then shifts to the physical applications and computations of the Padé approximants. The concluding part presents the applications of rational approximation to gun fire control and to the White Sands Missile Range Computer Facility. This part also provides a list of some open problems and conjectures concerning polynomials and rational functions.
This book is of great benefit to mathematicians, physicists, and laboratory workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors and Participants
Preface
Theory of Padé Approximants and Generalizations
Padé Approximants and Orthogonal Polynomials
Convergence along Steplines in a Generalized Padé Table
N-Variable Rational Approximants
Asymptotic Behavior of the Zeros of Sequences of Padé Polynomials
Confirming the Accuracy of Padé Table Approximants
Laurent, Fourier, and Chebyshev-Padé Tables
Generalisations of the Theorem of de Montessus Using Canterbury Approximants
Rational Approximation by an Interpolation Procedure in Several Variables
The Convergence of Padé Approximants to Functions with Branch Points
Padé Approximants and Indefinite Inner Product Spaces
The Transformation of Series by the Use of Padé Quotients and More General Approximants
Special Functions and Continued Fractions
A Relationship between Lie Theory and Continued Fraction Expansions for Special Functions
Note on a Theorem of Saff and Varga
Multiple-Point Padé Tables
Application of Stieltjes Fractions to Birth-Death Processes
On Geometric Characterizations of an Indeterminate Stieltjes Moment Sequence
Rational Approximation to the Exponential Function
On the Zeros and Poles of Padé Approximants to ez. II
Two-Point Padé Tables, T-Fractions, and Sequences of Schur
Three-Term Contiguous Relations and Some New Orthogonal Polynomials
Theory of Rational Approximations
On a Problem of Saff and Varga Concerning Best Rational Approximation
A Minimization Problem Related to Padé Synthesis of Recursive Digital Filters
A Contribution to Rational Approximation on the Whole Real Line
On the Possibility of Rational Approximation
Geometric Convergence of Chebyshev Rational Approximations on the Half Line
Optimal Approximation by "Almost Classical" Interpolation
Approximation by Incomplete Polynomials (Problems and Results)
On the Cardinality of a Set of Best Complex Rational Approximations to a Real Function
Physical Applications
The Application of Padé Approximants to Critical Phenomena
Variational Principles and Matrix Padé Approximants
Operator Padé Approximants for the Bethe-Salpeter Equation of Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering
Series Summation Methods
A Variational Approach to Operator and Matrix Padé Approximants. Applications to Potential Scattering and Field Theory
Operator Padé Approximants and Three-Body Scattering
Computations
Software for Approximations or Approximation Theory as an Experimental Science
Best Rational Approximation with Negative Poles to e-x on [0, ∞] 413
Algorithms for Rational Approximations for the Gaussian Hypergeometric Function
On the Limitation and Application of Padé Approximation to the Matrix Exponential
Statistical Roundoff Error Analysis of a Padé Algorithm for Computing the Matrix Exponential
Open Problems
Summary of Panel Discussion
Minimal Realization from Data Sets—A Problem of Rational Approximation
Some Directions for Gun Fire Control Predictors
Some Open Problems Concerning Polynomials and Rational Functions
Rational Approximation at White Sands Missile Range
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147774