Packed Bed Columns
1st Edition
For Absorption, Desorption, Rectification and Direct Heat Transfer
Description
Packed bed columns are largely employed for absorption, desorption, rectification and direct heat transfer processes in chemical and food industry, environmental protection and also processes in thermal power stations like water purification, flue gas heat utilization and SO2 removal.
These Separation processes, are estimated to account for 40%-70% of capital and operating costs in process industry. Packed bed columns are widely employed in this area. Their usage also for direct heat transfer between gas and liquid, enlarge their importance. They are the best apparatuses, from thermodynamical point of view, for mass and heat transfer processes between gas and liquid phase.
Their wide spreading is due to low capital investments and operating costs. Since 1995 there has not been published a specialised book in this area, and this is a period of quick development of packed columns. Packed Bed Columns reflects the state of this field including the author's experience on creating and investigating of new packings, column internals and industrial columns.
Key Features
- Considers the theories of mass transfer processes and shows how they help the construction of highly effective packings
- Complete information about the performance characteristics of different modern types of highly effective packings
- Considers the models for calculation and areas of their application
Readership
For chemical engineers, heat engineers and scientists working in these industries and on development of new technologies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Basic Information
Chapter 2. Investigation of the Main Performance Characteristics of Packed Bed Columns
Chapter 3. Industrial Packings
Chapter 4. Marangoni Effect and its Influence on the Mass Transfer in Packings
Chapter 5. Mass Transfer in Packed Bed Columns Accompanied by Chemical Reaction
Chapter 6. Fouling on Packings
Chapter 7. Column Internals
Chapter 8. Distribution of the Liquid and Gas Phase over the Cross-Section of a Packed Bed Column
Chapter 9. Examples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 708
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 8th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463926
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528292
About the Author
Nikolai Kolev
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Chemical Engineering, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria