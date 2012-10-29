Packaging Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696658, 9780857095701

Packaging Technology

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Materials and Processes

Editors: Anne Emblem
eBook ISBN: 9780857095701
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696658
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th October 2012
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Note about the editors

Preface

Part I: Packaging fundamentals

Chapter 1: Packaging and society

Chapter 2: The packaging supply chain

Chapter 3: Packaging functions

Chapter 4: Packaging legislation

Chapter 5: Packaging and environmental sustainability

Chapter 6: Packaging and marketing

Part II: Packaging materials and components

Chapter 7: Glass packaging

Chapter 8: Rigid metal packaging

Chapter 9: Aluminium foil packaging

Chapter 10: Paper and paperboard packaging

Chapter 11: Corrugated board packaging

Chapter 12: Basics of polymer chemistry for packaging materials

Chapter 13: Plastics properties for packaging materials

Chapter 14: Plastics manufacturing processes for packaging materials

Chapter 15: Packaging closures

Chapter 16: Adhesives for packaging

Chapter 17: Labels for packaging

Part III: Packaging processes

Chapter 18: Packaging design and development

Chapter 19: Printing for packaging

Chapter 20: Packaging machinery and line operations

Chapter 21: Hazard and risk management in packaging

Index

Description

Packaging is a complex and wide-ranging subject. Comprehensive in scope and authoritative in its coverage, Packaging technology provides the ideal introduction and reference for both students and experienced packaging professionals.

Part one provides a context for the book, discussing fundamental issues relating to packaging such as its role in society and its diverse functions, the packaging supply chain and legislative, environmental and marketing issues. Part two reviews the principal packaging materials such as glass, metal, plastics, paper and paper board. It also discusses closures, adhesives and labels. The final part of the book discusses packaging processes, from design and printing to packaging machinery and line operations, as well as hazard and risk management in packaging.

With its distinguished editors and expert contributors, Packaging technology is a standard text for the packaging industry. The book is designed both to meet the needs of those studying for the Diploma in Packaging Technology and to act as a comprehensive reference for packaging professionals.

Key Features

  • Provides the ideal introduction and reference for both students and experienced packaging professionals
  • Examines fundamental issues relating to packaging, such as its role in society, its diverse functions, the packaging supply chain and legislative, environmental and marketing issues
  • Reviews the principal packaging materials such as glass, metal, plastics, paper and paper board

Readership

Packaging professionals; Students seeking certification; On-the-job reference

About the Editors

Anne Emblem Editor

Anne Emblem has over 30 years' active experience across the packaging industry, covering packaging manufacturers (Alcan, British Aluminium, National Adhesives, W. R. Grace, Morplan), packer/fillers (Merck, Sharp and Dohme Pharmaceuticals, Avon Cosmetics, British Sugar) and the high street retailer Marks and Spencer. Her experience lies in technical, commercial and environmental aspects of packaging, as well as compliance with legislation and safety. She is a Fellow of the former Institute of Packaging, now part of the UK Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), and Chartered Scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of the Arts London

