Packaging Technology
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Materials and Processes
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Note about the editors
Preface
Part I: Packaging fundamentals
Chapter 1: Packaging and society
Chapter 2: The packaging supply chain
Chapter 3: Packaging functions
Chapter 4: Packaging legislation
Chapter 5: Packaging and environmental sustainability
Chapter 6: Packaging and marketing
Part II: Packaging materials and components
Chapter 7: Glass packaging
Chapter 8: Rigid metal packaging
Chapter 9: Aluminium foil packaging
Chapter 10: Paper and paperboard packaging
Chapter 11: Corrugated board packaging
Chapter 12: Basics of polymer chemistry for packaging materials
Chapter 13: Plastics properties for packaging materials
Chapter 14: Plastics manufacturing processes for packaging materials
Chapter 15: Packaging closures
Chapter 16: Adhesives for packaging
Chapter 17: Labels for packaging
Part III: Packaging processes
Chapter 18: Packaging design and development
Chapter 19: Printing for packaging
Chapter 20: Packaging machinery and line operations
Chapter 21: Hazard and risk management in packaging
Index
Description
Packaging is a complex and wide-ranging subject. Comprehensive in scope and authoritative in its coverage, Packaging technology provides the ideal introduction and reference for both students and experienced packaging professionals.
Part one provides a context for the book, discussing fundamental issues relating to packaging such as its role in society and its diverse functions, the packaging supply chain and legislative, environmental and marketing issues. Part two reviews the principal packaging materials such as glass, metal, plastics, paper and paper board. It also discusses closures, adhesives and labels. The final part of the book discusses packaging processes, from design and printing to packaging machinery and line operations, as well as hazard and risk management in packaging.
With its distinguished editors and expert contributors, Packaging technology is a standard text for the packaging industry. The book is designed both to meet the needs of those studying for the Diploma in Packaging Technology and to act as a comprehensive reference for packaging professionals.
Key Features
- Provides the ideal introduction and reference for both students and experienced packaging professionals
- Examines fundamental issues relating to packaging, such as its role in society, its diverse functions, the packaging supply chain and legislative, environmental and marketing issues
- Reviews the principal packaging materials such as glass, metal, plastics, paper and paper board
Readership
Packaging professionals; Students seeking certification; On-the-job reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 29th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095701
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696658
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Anne Emblem Editor
Anne Emblem has over 30 years' active experience across the packaging industry, covering packaging manufacturers (Alcan, British Aluminium, National Adhesives, W. R. Grace, Morplan), packer/fillers (Merck, Sharp and Dohme Pharmaceuticals, Avon Cosmetics, British Sugar) and the high street retailer Marks and Spencer. Her experience lies in technical, commercial and environmental aspects of packaging, as well as compliance with legislation and safety. She is a Fellow of the former Institute of Packaging, now part of the UK Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), and Chartered Scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of the Arts London