Oxygen Transport to Tissue
1st Edition
Satellite Symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, Hungary, 1980
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 25: Oxygen Transport to Tissue covers the proceedings of the satellite symposium of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Science, held in Budapest, Hungary in 1980. This book mainly focuses on the relation of oxygen transport and delivery to heterogeneities, autoregulation of blood flow, organ function, and rheology. This compilation is divided into five sessions. The first two sessions encompass the models and experiments on the relationship between oxygen transport and heterogeneities. The subsequent session presents papers concerned with autoregulation of blood flow and oxygen delivery. The last two sessions are devoted to presenting papers on oxygen transport and organ function and rheology and oxygen transport. This compendium will be invaluable to those studying oxygen transport and its relationship with other biological processes.
Session I - Heterogeneities and O2 Transport, Model and Experimental
Tissue Oxygen Supply and Critical Oxygen Pressure
Redox Gradients in Oxygen Delivery to Tissue
Channels of Oxygen Transport from Blood to Mitochondria
Oxygen Tension Profiles and Oxygen Consumption Inhomogeneities in the Arterial Wall: Implications for Atherogenesis
Correlation of Electrical Signals and Mitochondrial Redox State during Spreading Depression
Rate of O2 Consumption and Redox state of Cytochrome C(+Ci) Measured in Liver in Situ by Reflectance Spectrophotometry: Effect of Ethanol Ingestion
Heterogeneous Oxygen Transport within Malignant Tumors
Evaluation of ERG as a Model of Cerebral Tissue PO2 Changes with Environmental Dtress
A Theoretical Method of Analysis of the Dynamics of Oxygen Exchange in the Micro-circulation of the Intestinal Tract in the Dog that is Applicable in the Shock State
Quantitative Analysis of Reflection Spectra by Simulation Experiments on Tissue
Experimental and Mathematical Studies of Oxygen Transport in the Fetal Cerebral Micro-circulation
Effect of Diffusion Heterogeneity on Oxygen Tension in Tissue
Intracellular Micro-heterogeneity of Oxygen Concentrations
Non-invasive PO2 Monitoring at the Palpebral Conjunctiva
Micro-regional Oxygen Transmissibility Following Ischemia in the Brain
Discussion and Summary. Session I — Heterogeneities and O2 Transport, Model and Experimental
Session II - Heterogeneities and O2 Transport, Model and Experimental
Myocardial Flow Heterogeneity and Diffusional Shunting
Heterogeneity in Tissue Oxygenation; Systemic and Local Factors
Probabilistic Modeling of Oxygen Transport in Brain Tissue
Micro-flow and Oxygen Supply on the Brain during Local and Generalized Activation
Oxygen Sufficiency in the "Working" Brain
Theophylline Induced Changes of Respiratory Chain Function in Rabbit Papillary Muscle
The Use of O2-Optode for Measuring Substances as Glucose by Using Oxidative Enzymes for Biological Applications
Continuous Measurements of Intramuscular Oxygen Tension during Exercise by Use of a Flexible Catheter Transducer
Oxygen, pH and Glucose Measurements in Cerebral Ischemia
O2-induced Intramembrane H+ Movements in the Mitochondrial Membrane
Effect of Different Membranes on a Transcutaneous PO2 Electrode Used in the Presence of Anesthetic Agents
Structural Basis for the Organization of the Interstitial Space to form a Tissue Unit
Determination of Skin Blood Flow during Trans-cutaneous Monitoring
Discussion and Summary. Session II - Heterogeneities and O2 Transport, Model and Experimental
Session III — Auto-regulation of Blood Flow and O2 Delivery
Regional Regulation of Cerebral Hemodynamics and Metabolism
The Role of Local Chemical Factors in the Adjustment of Cerebrovascular Resistance during Functional Hyperemia and Auto-regulation
Redox State and Vascular Volume Changes in the Cat Brain Cortex during CBF Auto-regulation
Local Factors Affecting Regulation of Micro-flow, O2 Uptake and Energy Metabolism
pO2 and Sodium Dependent Mechanism Regulating Liver Blood Flow
Role of the Peripheral Sympathetic Nervous System in the Post-anoxic Recovery of the Brain
Influence of Chemoreceptors on Microcirculation of Various Organs
Oxygen Transport in Cortex of Awake Brain
Effect of Hypoxia on Micro-circulation and Energy Supply of the Small Intestine in Cats
The Influence of Capillary Blood Flow and O2 Transport Dynamics in Brain Nervous Tissue: Simulation
Effect of Carbon Dioxide on Blood Flow Velocity in the Arteriole of Cat's Cerebral Cortex
A Facility for Oxygen Transport to the Brain
Normal Oxygen Tensions in the Canine Spinal Cord
Effect of Venous Occlusion on Skin PO2 of Lower Extremities with Arterial Obstructive Diseases and Sympathectomy
Arterial Hypotension-induced Cytoplasmic NADH Fluorescence Changes in the Cat Brain Cortex. Effect of Dexamethasone
Effect of Oxygen on Arteriolar Dilation and Blood Velocity during and after Arterial Occlusion in Vat Sartorius Muscle
Effect of Autonomic Blocking Agents on the Local Cerebral Circulation of the Rat
Discussion and Summary. Session III - Auto-regulation of Blood Flow and O2 Delivery
Session IV - Oxygen Transport and Organ Function
Tissue Oxygenation and Tissue Metabolism in the Brain Cortex during Pronounced Arterial Hypocapnia
Control Mechanisms Involved in the Regulation of Cerebral Tissue Pressure in Oxygen
Tissue Oxygenation in Normal and Hyperthermic Conditions
NAD-NADH and Vascular Volume Oscillations in the Cat Brain Cortex
Resistance to Blood Flow in Denervated Canine Hind-limb during Hypoxia
Oxygen Consumption by Drone Photoreceptors in Darkness and during Repetitive Stimulation with Light Flashes
The Distribution of RBC Velocity in Capillaries of Resting Skeletal Muscle
Reactivity and Regenerability of the Cardio-Pulmonary System. The Arterial pO2 as a Diagnostic Parameter
Physiologic Adaption of Myocardial Contractile Strength as Determined by Direct Changes in Myocardial Metabolism Independent of Hemodynamic Loading
Oxygen Tension in Relation to Energy Metabolism in Exercising Human Skeletal Muscle
Opposite Changes in the Redox State of the Brain Cortex Depending on the Length and Strength of Direct Cortical Stimulation
Oxygen Supply of the Brain Cortex (Rat) during Severe Hypoglycemia
Skeletal Muscle Surface Oxygen Pressure Fields in Humans
Tissue pH-Distribution within Malignant Tumors as Measured with Antimony Micro-electrodes
Intra-amniotic Injection of an Oxygen Carrier (Perfluorotributylamine) during the Last Stages of the Rat Fetal Development
Effect of Calcium and Nickel Ions on Glycolytic and Oxidative Metabolism and Contractility of the Rat Uterus
Blood O2 Dissociation Curve and O2 Transport to the Isolated and Perfused Turtle Heart
Micro-circulation and Oxygen Availability in the Brain Vortex at Fepressed Electrical Activity
Metabolic Steady States in the Uterus
Effect of Oxygen on Histotoxic Hypoxia Caused by Cyanide
The Effect of Acetazolamide on Brain O2 Metabolism
The Influence of Traumatic Toxaemia on the Corticosteroid Level and on the Activity of Mitochondrial Enzymes
Discussion and Summary. Session IV - Oxygen Transport and Organ Functions
Session V - Rheology and Oxygen Transport
Blood Rheology and Oxygen Transport to Tissues
Micro-vascular Distribution of Blood Volume Flow and Hematocrit as Related to Oxygen Delivery
Effects of Red Cell Shape Abnormalities, Decreased pH and Anemia on Tissue PO2
Stagnant Anoxia on the Basis of Hemorheological Occlusion: Rheological and Physiological Aspects of the "Yield Shear Stress" of Blood
Interaction of CO2 and Lactic Acid Upon the O2-Hb Affinity of Mammalian Blood and the Theoretical Role of Red Cell pH
Influence of Rheology on Oxygen Transfer into Whole Blood and Hemoglobin Solutions Flowing in Tubes (Data-Theory)
Facilitation of Oxygen Diffusion in Hemoglobin Solutions: Measurement of Electrical Effects
A New Non-invasive Technique for Measuring O2-Saturations of Hemoglobin using Wavelength-Distances and its Application to Human and Animal Skin Transplants
A New Model for Simulating the Oxygen Pressure Field of Skin
Facilitation of Oxygen Diffusion in Hemoglobin Solutions: New Theoretical Aspects
Facilitation of Oxygen Diffusion in Hemoglobin Solutions: Influence of Various Salt Concentrations
Altered Oxygen Transport in Sickle Vell Anemia
Hemoglobin-myoglobin Teamwork
Acute Increased Oxygen Hemoglobin Affinity in Rats: Hemodynamic Consequences
Oxygen Solubility in Normal Human Blood
Assessment of the Retinal Blood Supply — A New Method
Discussion and Summary. Session V — Rheology and Oxygen Transport
Index
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190167