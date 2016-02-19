Oxygen Transport in Red Blood Cells
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 12th Aharon Katzir Katchalsky Conference, Tours, France, 4–7 April 1984
Description
Oxygen Transport in Red Blood Cells contains the proceedings of the 12th Aharon Katzir Katchalsky Conference held at Tours, France on April 4-7, 1984. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the influence of heme pocket geometry on ligand binding to heme proteins. Subsequent chapters describe a genetic approach to producing oxygen affinity differences; clinical importance of the oxygen transport function of preserved red blood cells; methods for the measurement of oxygen equilibrium curves of red cell suspensions and hemoglobin solutions; and aspects of oxygen supply to tissue. Other chapters elucidate interactions between hemoglobin and erythrocyte membrane and membrane protein oxidation; incorporation of allosteric effectors of hemoglobin in red blood cells; and significance of low hemoglobin oxygen affinity.The interaction of ligands and other molecules with hemoglobin and the storage of red blood cells having incorporated exogenous allosteric effectors of hemoglobin are also explained.
Table of Contents
Influence of Heme Pocket Geometry on Ligand Binding to Heme Proteins
A Genetic Approach to Producing Oxygen Affinity Differences
Oxygen-Bioenergetics and 31P NMR In Vivo
Clinical Importance of the Oxygen Transport Function of Preserved Red Blood Cells
Methods for the Measurement of Oxygen Equilibrium Curves of Red Cell Suspensions and Hemoglobin Solutions
Aspects of Oxygen Supply to Tissue
Interactions between Hemoglobin and Erythrocyte Membrane and Membrane Protein Oxidation
Interactions between O2 and 002 in the Blood
Oxygen Supply to the Brain
Oxygen Supply to the Brain under Hypoxie and Hyperoxic Conditions
Nuclear Medicine Investigations of the Oxygen Dependent Metabolism of the Heart Muscle
Incorporation of Allosteric Effectors of Hemoglobin in Red Blood Cells. Biochemical and Physiological Effects
Flow Compensation with Oxygen Equilibrium Curve Shifts
Significance of Low Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity
Hemoglobin Solutions as Oxygen Carriers: Ligands and Other Molecules Interacting with Hemoglobin
Storage of Red Blood Cells Having Incorporated Exogenous Allosteric Effectors of Hemoglobin
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 27th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160443