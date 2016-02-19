Oxygen Transport in Red Blood Cells contains the proceedings of the 12th Aharon Katzir Katchalsky Conference held at Tours, France on April 4-7, 1984. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the influence of heme pocket geometry on ligand binding to heme proteins. Subsequent chapters describe a genetic approach to producing oxygen affinity differences; clinical importance of the oxygen transport function of preserved red blood cells; methods for the measurement of oxygen equilibrium curves of red cell suspensions and hemoglobin solutions; and aspects of oxygen supply to tissue. Other chapters elucidate interactions between hemoglobin and erythrocyte membrane and membrane protein oxidation; incorporation of allosteric effectors of hemoglobin in red blood cells; and significance of low hemoglobin oxygen affinity.The interaction of ligands and other molecules with hemoglobin and the storage of red blood cells having incorporated exogenous allosteric effectors of hemoglobin are also explained.