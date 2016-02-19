Oxygen Transport in Red Blood Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080308005, 9781483160443

Oxygen Transport in Red Blood Cells

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 12th Aharon Katzir Katchalsky Conference, Tours, France, 4–7 April 1984

Editors: Claude Nicolau
eBook ISBN: 9781483160443
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 27th January 1986
Page Count: 204
Description

Oxygen Transport in Red Blood Cells contains the proceedings of the 12th Aharon Katzir Katchalsky Conference held at Tours, France on April 4-7, 1984. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the influence of heme pocket geometry on ligand binding to heme proteins. Subsequent chapters describe a genetic approach to producing oxygen affinity differences; clinical importance of the oxygen transport function of preserved red blood cells; methods for the measurement of oxygen equilibrium curves of red cell suspensions and hemoglobin solutions; and aspects of oxygen supply to tissue. Other chapters elucidate interactions between hemoglobin and erythrocyte membrane and membrane protein oxidation; incorporation of allosteric effectors of hemoglobin in red blood cells; and significance of low hemoglobin oxygen affinity.The interaction of ligands and other molecules with hemoglobin and the storage of red blood cells having incorporated exogenous allosteric effectors of hemoglobin are also explained.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Influence of Heme Pocket Geometry on Ligand Binding to Heme Proteins

A Genetic Approach to Producing Oxygen Affinity Differences

Oxygen-Bioenergetics and 31P NMR In Vivo

Clinical Importance of the Oxygen Transport Function of Preserved Red Blood Cells

Methods for the Measurement of Oxygen Equilibrium Curves of Red Cell Suspensions and Hemoglobin Solutions

Aspects of Oxygen Supply to Tissue

Interactions between Hemoglobin and Erythrocyte Membrane and Membrane Protein Oxidation

Interactions between O2 and 002 in the Blood

Oxygen Supply to the Brain

Oxygen Supply to the Brain under Hypoxie and Hyperoxic Conditions

Nuclear Medicine Investigations of the Oxygen Dependent Metabolism of the Heart Muscle

Incorporation of Allosteric Effectors of Hemoglobin in Red Blood Cells. Biochemical and Physiological Effects

Flow Compensation with Oxygen Equilibrium Curve Shifts

Significance of Low Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity

Hemoglobin Solutions as Oxygen Carriers: Ligands and Other Molecules Interacting with Hemoglobin

Storage of Red Blood Cells Having Incorporated Exogenous Allosteric Effectors of Hemoglobin

Index


