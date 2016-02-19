Oxygen in the Animal Organism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198194, 9781483223223

Oxygen in the Animal Organism

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held Under the Joint Auspices of the International Union of Biochemistry and the International Union of Physiological Sciences, London, 1963

Editors: Frank Dickens Eric Neil
eBook ISBN: 9781483223223
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 712
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Oxygen in the Animal Organism is a compilation of papers presented during the symposium on Oxygen in the Animal Organism, jointly sponsored by the International Union of Biochemistry and the International Union of Physiological Sciences, held at Bedford College, London in September 1963.

The book provides a multidisciplinary approach to the study of the subject of oxygen in the animal organism. The papers presented cover a wide range of facts and hypotheses on the subject. Topics discussed include studies in the transport of oxygen; the fundamental physics and chemistry of oxygen; the diffusion of oxygen from the capillaries to the mitochondria; the neural and humoral components to the regulation of ventilation; and the evolution of biochemical pathways for oxygen.

Biologists, biochemists, biophysicists, physiologists, and researchers will find the text informative and insightful.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Session A

Chairman's Opening Remarks

Some Studies on the Reactions of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in Haemoglobin Solutions and in Blood

Oxygen Supply in Aquatic Forms

Discussion

Chemistry, Genetics, and Function of Invertebrate Respiratory Pigments—Configurational Changes and Allosteric Effects

Discussion

Structure and Function of Haemoglobin and Myoglobin

Discussion

Electronic Structure and Properties of Oxygen

Discussion

General Discussion

Chairman's Closing Remarks

Session B

The Regulation of Carbohydrate Utilization

Problems and Controversies in the Field of the Respiratory Chain-Linked Dehydrogenases

Discussion

The Oxygen Electrode

The Measurement of Po2 in Tissues

General Discussion

Session C

Reflex Circulatory and Respiratory Responses to Hypoxia

Discussion

The Respiratory Response of Man to Hypoxia

Discussion

Aerobic Work Capacity

Discussion

Some Physiological Responses to Chronic Hypoxia

Discussion

Coronary Blood Supply and Oxygen Usage of the Myocardium

Discussion

The Mutability of Km

Discussion

General Discussion

Session D

The Intracellular Oxidation—Reduction State

Discussion

Factors Affecting the Rate of Exchange of O2 Between Blood and Tissues

Discussion

Oxygen Consumption and Sodium Reabsorption in the Mammalian Kidney

Discussion

Cerebral Blood Supply and Cerebral Oxidative Metabolism

Discussion

General Discussion

Session E

General Effects of Oxygen at High Tension

Discussion

Biological Effects of Oxygen

Discussion

The Toxic Action of Oxygen on Metabolism and the Role of Trace Metals

Discussion

The Role of Oxygen in the Phenomena of Chemical Protection Against Ionizing Radiation

Discussion

Oxygen Tension and the Radiosensitivity of Tumours

Discussion

Chairman's Closing Remarks

Session F

Oxygen in the Foetus

Discussion

Respiratory Responses of the Neonate to Changes of Oxygen Tension

Discussion

Environmental Temperature, Hypoxia and O2 Consumption in the New-Born

Discussion

General Discussion

Session G

Oxygen Stores of Man

Discussion

Oxygen Secretion in the Swimbladder

Discussion

Problems of Oxygen Supply During Exposure to High g

Discussion

Atmosphere and Evolution

Discussion

Oxygen and the Evolution of Biochemical Pathways

Discussion

General Discussion

Session H

Closing Remarks

Index of Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223223

About the Editor

Frank Dickens

Eric Neil

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.