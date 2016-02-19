Oxygen in the Animal Organism is a compilation of papers presented during the symposium on Oxygen in the Animal Organism, jointly sponsored by the International Union of Biochemistry and the International Union of Physiological Sciences, held at Bedford College, London in September 1963.

The book provides a multidisciplinary approach to the study of the subject of oxygen in the animal organism. The papers presented cover a wide range of facts and hypotheses on the subject. Topics discussed include studies in the transport of oxygen; the fundamental physics and chemistry of oxygen; the diffusion of oxygen from the capillaries to the mitochondria; the neural and humoral components to the regulation of ventilation; and the evolution of biochemical pathways for oxygen.

Biologists, biochemists, biophysicists, physiologists, and researchers will find the text informative and insightful.