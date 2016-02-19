Oxygen in the Animal Organism
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held Under the Joint Auspices of the International Union of Biochemistry and the International Union of Physiological Sciences, London, 1963
Description
Oxygen in the Animal Organism is a compilation of papers presented during the symposium on Oxygen in the Animal Organism, jointly sponsored by the International Union of Biochemistry and the International Union of Physiological Sciences, held at Bedford College, London in September 1963.
The book provides a multidisciplinary approach to the study of the subject of oxygen in the animal organism. The papers presented cover a wide range of facts and hypotheses on the subject. Topics discussed include studies in the transport of oxygen; the fundamental physics and chemistry of oxygen; the diffusion of oxygen from the capillaries to the mitochondria; the neural and humoral components to the regulation of ventilation; and the evolution of biochemical pathways for oxygen.
Biologists, biochemists, biophysicists, physiologists, and researchers will find the text informative and insightful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Session A
Chairman's Opening Remarks
Some Studies on the Reactions of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in Haemoglobin Solutions and in Blood
Oxygen Supply in Aquatic Forms
Discussion
Chemistry, Genetics, and Function of Invertebrate Respiratory Pigments—Configurational Changes and Allosteric Effects
Discussion
Structure and Function of Haemoglobin and Myoglobin
Discussion
Electronic Structure and Properties of Oxygen
Discussion
General Discussion
Chairman's Closing Remarks
Session B
The Regulation of Carbohydrate Utilization
Problems and Controversies in the Field of the Respiratory Chain-Linked Dehydrogenases
Discussion
The Oxygen Electrode
The Measurement of Po2 in Tissues
General Discussion
Session C
Reflex Circulatory and Respiratory Responses to Hypoxia
Discussion
The Respiratory Response of Man to Hypoxia
Discussion
Aerobic Work Capacity
Discussion
Some Physiological Responses to Chronic Hypoxia
Discussion
Coronary Blood Supply and Oxygen Usage of the Myocardium
Discussion
The Mutability of Km
Discussion
General Discussion
Session D
The Intracellular Oxidation—Reduction State
Discussion
Factors Affecting the Rate of Exchange of O2 Between Blood and Tissues
Discussion
Oxygen Consumption and Sodium Reabsorption in the Mammalian Kidney
Discussion
Cerebral Blood Supply and Cerebral Oxidative Metabolism
Discussion
General Discussion
Session E
General Effects of Oxygen at High Tension
Discussion
Biological Effects of Oxygen
Discussion
The Toxic Action of Oxygen on Metabolism and the Role of Trace Metals
Discussion
The Role of Oxygen in the Phenomena of Chemical Protection Against Ionizing Radiation
Discussion
Oxygen Tension and the Radiosensitivity of Tumours
Discussion
Chairman's Closing Remarks
Session F
Oxygen in the Foetus
Discussion
Respiratory Responses of the Neonate to Changes of Oxygen Tension
Discussion
Environmental Temperature, Hypoxia and O2 Consumption in the New-Born
Discussion
General Discussion
Session G
Oxygen Stores of Man
Discussion
Oxygen Secretion in the Swimbladder
Discussion
Problems of Oxygen Supply During Exposure to High g
Discussion
Atmosphere and Evolution
Discussion
Oxygen and the Evolution of Biochemical Pathways
Discussion
General Discussion
Session H
Closing Remarks
Index of Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223223