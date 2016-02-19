Oxygen in Silicon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521428, 9780080864396

Oxygen in Silicon, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber Albert Beer
Serial Volume Editors: Fumio Shimura
eBook ISBN: 9780080864396
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 1994
Page Count: 679
Table of Contents

Table of Contents

F.Shimura, Introduction to Oxygen in Silicon. W. Lin, The Incorporation of Oxygen into Silicon Crystals. T.J. Shaffner and D.K. Schroder, Characterization Techniques for Oxygen in Silicon. W.M. Bullis, Oxygen Concentration Measurement. S.M. Hu, Intrinsic Point Defects in Silicon. B. Pajot, Some Atomic Configurations of Oxygen. J. Michel and L.C. Kimerling, Electrical Properties of Oxygen in Silicon. R.C. Newman and R. Jones, Diffusion of Oxygen in Silicon. T.Y. Tan and W.J. Taylor, Mechanisms of Oxygen Precipitation: Some Quantitative Aspects. M. Schrems, Simulation of Oxygen Precipitation. K. Sumino and I. Yonenaga, Oxygen Effect on Mechanical Properties. W.Bergholz, Grown-in and Process-Induced Defects. F. Shimura, Intrinsic/Internal Gettering. H. Tsuya, Oxygen Effect on Electronic Device Performance. Subject Index.

Description

This volume reviews the latest understanding of the behavior and roles of oxygen in silicon, which will carry the field into the ULSI era from the experimental and theoretical points of view. The fourteen chapters, written by recognized authorities representing industrial and academic institutions, cover thoroughly the oxygen related phenomena from the crystal growth to device fabrication processes, as well as indispensable diagnostic techniques for oxygen.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive study of the behavior of oxygen in silicon
  • Discusses silicon crystals for VLSI and ULSI applications
  • Thorough coverage from crystal growth to device fabrication
  • Edited by technical experts in the field
  • Written by recognized authorities from industrial and academic institutions
  • Useful to graduate students, scientists in other disciplines, and active participants in the arena of silicon-based microelectronics research
  • 297 original line drawings

Readership

Electrical engineers and materials scientists in research and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
679
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864396

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

Albert Beer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CONSULTING PHYSICIST COLUMBUS, OHIO

About the Serial Volume Editors

Fumio Shimura Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Shizuoka Institute of Science and Technology

