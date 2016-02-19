Oxygen in Silicon, Volume 42
1st Edition
Table of Contents
F.Shimura, Introduction to Oxygen in Silicon. W. Lin, The Incorporation of Oxygen into Silicon Crystals. T.J. Shaffner and D.K. Schroder, Characterization Techniques for Oxygen in Silicon. W.M. Bullis, Oxygen Concentration Measurement. S.M. Hu, Intrinsic Point Defects in Silicon. B. Pajot, Some Atomic Configurations of Oxygen. J. Michel and L.C. Kimerling, Electrical Properties of Oxygen in Silicon. R.C. Newman and R. Jones, Diffusion of Oxygen in Silicon. T.Y. Tan and W.J. Taylor, Mechanisms of Oxygen Precipitation: Some Quantitative Aspects. M. Schrems, Simulation of Oxygen Precipitation. K. Sumino and I. Yonenaga, Oxygen Effect on Mechanical Properties. W.Bergholz, Grown-in and Process-Induced Defects. F. Shimura, Intrinsic/Internal Gettering. H. Tsuya, Oxygen Effect on Electronic Device Performance. Subject Index.
This volume reviews the latest understanding of the behavior and roles of oxygen in silicon, which will carry the field into the ULSI era from the experimental and theoretical points of view. The fourteen chapters, written by recognized authorities representing industrial and academic institutions, cover thoroughly the oxygen related phenomena from the crystal growth to device fabrication processes, as well as indispensable diagnostic techniques for oxygen.
- Comprehensive study of the behavior of oxygen in silicon
- Discusses silicon crystals for VLSI and ULSI applications
- Thorough coverage from crystal growth to device fabrication
- Edited by technical experts in the field
- Written by recognized authorities from industrial and academic institutions
- Useful to graduate students, scientists in other disciplines, and active participants in the arena of silicon-based microelectronics research
- 297 original line drawings
Electrical engineers and materials scientists in research and industry.
