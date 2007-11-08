Oxygen Biology and Hypoxia, Volume 435
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Hypoxia-inducible factor
Chapter 1 HIF PAS domains: structure and function Thomas H. Scheuermann, Jinsong Yang, Lei Zhang, Kevin H. Gardner, and Richard K. Bruick
Chapter 2
Structure-function analysis of HIF
Lorenz Poellinger
Chaper 3 HIF Prolyl Hydroxylase: Purification and Assays of PHD2 Kirsty S. Hewitson, Christopher J. Schofield, Peter J. Ratcliffe
Chapter 4 Determination and modulation of prolyl-4-hydroxylase domain (PHD) oxygen sensor activity Renato Wirthner, Kuppusamy Balamurugan, Daniel P. Stiehl, Sandra Barth, Patrick Spielmann, Felix Oehme, Ingo Flamme, Dörthe M. Katschinski, Roland H. Wenger and Gieri Camenisch
Chapter 5 Characterisation of ankyrin-repeat containing proteins as substrates of the asparaginyl hydroxylase Factor Inhibiting HIF (FIH-1). Sarah Linke, Rachel J. Hampton-Smith, Daniel J. Peet
Chapter 6 Transgenic Models to Understand HIF Function Andrew Doedens and Randall S. Johnson
Chapter 7 The Silencing Approach of the Hypoxia Signalling Pathway" Edurne Berra and Jacques Pouyssegur
Chapter 8 Cellular and developmental adaptations to hypoxia; a Drosophila perspective Nuria Magdalena Romero, Andrés Dekanty, Pablo Wappner
Section II. Erythropoietin
Chapter 9 Constitutively overexpressed erythropoietin reduces infarct size in a mouse model of permanent coronary artery ligation Giovanni G. Camici, Thomas Stallmach, Matthias Hermann, Rutger Hassink, Peter Doevendans, Beat Grenacher, Alain Hirschy, Johannes Vogel, Thomas F. Lüscher, Frank Ruschitzka and Max Gassmann
Chapter 10 Control of erythropoietin gene expression and its use in medicine Wolfgang Jelkmann
Chapter 11 Role of HIF-2 in endothelial development and hematopoiesis Osamu Ohneda1,3, Masumi Nagano1,3 and Yoshiaki Fujii-Kuriyama
Section III. Hypoxia and adaptation
Chapter 12 ORGAN PROTECTION BY HYPOXIA AND HIF Wanja M. Bernhardt, Christina Warnecke, Carsten Willam, Michael S. Wiesener and Kai-Uwe Eckardt
Chapter 13 Hypoxia and regulation of mRNA translation Marianne Koritzinsky and Bradly G. Wouters
Chapter 14 Hypoxia and the Unfolded Protein Response Constantinos Koumenis, Meixia Bi, Jiangbin Ye, Douglas Feldman and Albert C. Koong
Section IV. Hypoxia and tumor biology
Chapter 15 Tumor hypoxia in cancer therapy J. Martin Brown
Chapter 16 HIF Gene Expression in Cancer Therapy By Denise A. Chan, Adam J. Krieg, Sandra Turcotte, and Amato J. Giaccia
Chapter 17 Analysis of HIF-1 Expression and Its Effects on Invasion and Metastasis Balaji Krishnamachary, Gregg L. Semenza
Chapter 18 Macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) manipulation and evaluation in tumoral hypoxic adaptation Millicent Winner, Lin Leng, Wayne Zundel and Robert A. Mitchell
Chapter 19 The von Hippel-Lindau Tumor Suppressor Protein: An Update William G. Kaelin, Jr.
Chapter 20 Hypoxia Inducible Factor 1 (HIF-1) inhibitors Giovanni Melillo
Section V. Hypoxia and inflammatory mediators
Chapter 21 Regulation of HIF during Inflammation Stilla Frede, Utta Berchner-Pfannschmidt, Joachim Fandrey
Chapter 22 Superoxide and derived reactive oxygen species in the regulation of hypoxia-inducible factors Agnes Görlach, Thomas Kietzmann
Chapter 23 Genetics of mitochondrial electron transport chain in regulating oxygen sensing Eric L. Bell and Navdeep S. Chandel
Chapter 24 Hypoxia inducible factor-1 (HIF-1) under the control of nitric oxide (NO) Bernhard Brüne and Jie Zhou
Chapter 25 Hypoxic regulation of NF-κB signalling Eoin P. Cummins, Katrina M. Comerford, Carsten Scholz, Ulrike Bruning & Cormac T. Taylor
Description
For over fifty years the Methods in Enzymology series has been the critically acclaimed laboratory standard and one of the most respected publications in the field of biochemistry. The highly relevant material makes it an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life and related sciences. This volume features articles on the topic of oxygen biology and hypoxia.
Biochemists and researchers in related life science disciplines.
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 8th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554860
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739704
Helmut Sies Serial Volume Editor
Helmut Sies is an Honorary Member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He received an Honorary Ph.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1996. Dr. Sies is a member of the Northrhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Germany, and a Corresponding Member of both the Academy of Sciences of Heidelberg, Germany, and the Academy of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has received many awards and prizes, including the FEBS Anniversary Prize awarded by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, 1978; the Distinguished Foreign Scholar award, MASUA, 1985; the Silver Medal, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, 1986; the Ernst Jung Preis fur Medizin, 1988; the Claudius-Galenus-Preis, 1990; and the ISFE-Preis, 1994. Dr. Sies sereves on the editorial board and advisory committee for twelve journals, has edited numerous books, and has published more than 400 original articles and chapters. He received his M.D. at the University of Munich in 1967 and currently serves as Full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Düsseldorf.
Institut Fur Physiologische Chemie, Germany