Oxy-Fuel Combustion for Power Generation and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696719, 9780857090980

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for Power Generation and Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture

1st Edition

Editors: L Zheng
eBook ISBN: 9780857090980
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696719
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017197
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th February 2011
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Foreword

Natural Resources Canada: Ressources naturelles Canada

Chapter 1: Overview of oxy-fuel combustion technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Oxy-fuel combustion: concepts and components

1.3 Oxy-fuel combustion: background and motivation

1.4 Existing challenges for oxy-fuel combustion technology

1.5 Development of oxy-fuel combustion technology

1.6 About this book

1.7 Acknowledgements

Part I: Introduction to oxy-fuel combustion

Chapter 2: Economic comparison of oxy-coal carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage (CCS) with pre- and post-combustion CCS

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Oxy-coal power plant systems scope

2.3 Oxy-coal carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage (CCS) cost estimates and comparisons with post- and pre-combustion CO2 capture

2.4 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Oxy-fuel power plant operation

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Flue gas recycle system

3.3 Oxygen (O2) handling

3.4 Leakages

3.5 Slagging and ash formation

3.6 Flue gas cleaning equipment

3.7 Maintenance of oxy-fuel power plants

3.8 Plant control systems

3.9 Conclusion

Chapter 4: Industrial scale oxy-fuel technology demonstration

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Oxy-fuel demonstrations and large pilot plants

4.3 Demonstrations and progress towards commercial deployment

4.4 Conclusions

4.5 Update

4.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 5: Oxy-fuel combustion on circulating fluidized bed (CFB)

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Early work

5.3 Other test facilities

5.4 CanmetENERGY tests

5.5 Longer duration sulphation tests

5.6 Large pilot-scale and demonstration projects

Part II: Oxy-fuel combustion fundamentals

Chapter 6: Ignition, flame stability, and char combustion in oxy-fuel combustion

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coal ignition

6.3 Flame stability

6.4 Char combustion

6.5 Carbon burnout

6.6 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 7: Oxy-coal burner design for utility boilers

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Overview of air-fired burner design methodology

7.3 Changes to burner design criteria and constraints

7.4 Oxy-coal burner principles

7.5 Commercial oxy-coal burners

7.6 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Pollutant formation and emissions from oxy-coal power plants

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions

8.3 Sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions

8.4 Mercury and trace elements

8.5 Ash formation

8.6 Integrated emissions control

8.7 Vent stream from flue gas compression train

8.8 Conclusion

Chapter 9: Oxy-fuel heat transfer characteristics and impacts on boiler design

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Heat transfer criteria for oxy-fuel combustion

9.3 Theoretical heat transfer analysis

9.4 Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) radiation heat transfer models

9.5 Conclusions

9.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Current and future oxygen (O2) supply technologies for oxy-fuel combustion

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oxygen supply needs for oxy-coal power plants

10.3 Vacuum pressure swing adsorption technology

10.4 Cryogenic air separation technology

10.5 Oxygen transport membrane (OTM) technology

10.6 Future trends

10.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Carbon dioxide (CO2) compression and purification technology for oxy-fuel combustion

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Industrial carbon dioxide (CO2) production process

11.3 Oxy-fuel flue gas CO2 purification process

11.4 Recent advances in the oxy-fuel flue gas CO2 purification technology

11.5 Environmental performance of oxy-fuel power plant

11.6 Future trends

11.7 Conclusions

11.8 Acknowledgements

Part III: Advanced oxy-fuel combustion concepts and developments

Chapter 12: Direct oxy-coal combustion with minimum or no flue gas recycle

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Prior work on near zero flue gas recycle oxy-fuel fired boilers

12.3 Design considerations for near zero flue gas recycle

12.4 Separate fired chambers for different steam circuits

12.5 Furnace with controlled radiant heating of superheaters and reheaters

12.6 Furnace with distributed firing

12.7 Furnace with multiple partition walls

12.8 Conclusion

Chapter 13: High pressure oxy-fuel (HiPrOx) combustion systems

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Rankine cycle power systems

13.3 Uses of pressure in power systems

13.4 Equipment and operational considerations

13.5 Other high pressure power generation systems

13.6 The industrial sector

13.7 Future trends

13.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 14: Chemical-looping combustion for power generation and carbon dioxide (CO2) capture

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Principle of systems integration for chemical-looping combustion

14.3 Solid looping materials

14.4 Design of chemical-looping combustion systems

14.5 Chemical-looping combustion systems with different fuels

14.6 Future trends

14.7 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Oxy-fuel combustion of gaseous fuel

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Thermodynamic cycles using conventional air separation technology

15.3 Thermodynamic cycles using advanced air separation technologies

15.4 Use of solid fuel with gasification technology

15.5 Future trends

Index

Description

Oxy-fuel combustion is currently considered to be one of the major technologies for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture in power plants. The advantages of using oxygen (O2) instead of air for combustion include a CO2-enriched flue gas that is ready for sequestration following purification and low NOx emissions. This simple and elegant technology has attracted considerable attention since the late 1990s, rapidly developing from pilot-scale testing to industrial demonstration. Challenges remain, as O2 supply and CO2 capture create significant energy penalties that must be reduced through overall system optimisation and the development of new processes.

Oxy-fuel combustion for power generation and carbon dioxide (CO2) capture comprehensively reviews the fundamental principles and development of oxy-fuel combustion in fossil-fuel fired utility boilers. Following a foreword by Professor János M. Beér, the book opens with an overview of oxy-fuel combustion technology and its role in a carbon-constrained environment. Part one introduces oxy-fuel combustion further, with a chapter comparing the economics of oxy-fuel vs. post-/pre-combustion CO2 capture, followed by chapters on plant operation, industrial scale demonstrations, and circulating fluidized bed combustion. Part two critically reviews oxy-fuel combustion fundamentals, such as ignition and flame stability, burner design, emissions and heat transfer characteristics, concluding with chapters on O2 production and CO2 compression and purification technologies. Finally, part three explores advanced concepts and developments, such as near-zero flue gas recycle and high-pressure systems, as well as chemical looping combustion and utilisation of gaseous fuel.

With its distinguished editor and internationally renowned contributors, Oxy-fuel combustion for power generation and carbon dioxide (CO2) capture provides a rich resource for power plant designers, operators, and engineers, as well as academics and researchers in the field.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively reviews the fundamental principles and development of oxy-fuel combustion in fossil-fuel fired utility boilers
  • Provides an overview of oxy-fuel combustion technology and its role in a carbon-constrained environment
  • Introduces oxy-fuel combustion comparing the economics of oxy-fuel vs. post-/pre-combustion CO2 capture

Readership

Power plant designers, operators, engineers, and academics and researchers in the field

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857090980
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845696719
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017197

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

L Zheng Editor

Dr Ligang Zheng is a Research Scientist at CanmetENERGY, Natural Resources Canada. He is noted for his research in energy system technical feasibility studies and optimisation, and has also chaired the oxy-fuel combustion panel and technical sessions at the Clearwater Clean Coal Conference since 2005.

Affiliations and Expertise

CanmetENERGY Ottawa Research Centre, Natural Resources Canada, Canada

