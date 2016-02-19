Oxides of Nitrogen, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Nitrous oxide
Water
Seawater
Electrolyte solutions (aqueous)
Weak electrolyte and non-electrolyte solutions (aqueous)
Colloids (aqueous)
Organic compounds
Biological fluids
Miscellaneous fluids
Nitric Oxide
Water
Salt solutions
Ferrous salts (aqueous)
Ferrous salts (non-aqueous)
Ferric salts
Copper salts (aqueous)
Copper salts (non-aqueous)
Other salt solutions
Organic compounds
Inorganic compounds
System index
Registry number index
Author index
Description
Scientists in many fields are interested in the oxides of nitrogen, which surround us both in the atmosphere and in the many fluids we encounter daily. This volume comprises experimental solubility data of gaseous nitrous oxide and nitric oxide in all liquids as reported in the scientific literature; tables of smoothed mole fraction solubility values for systems which have been studied over a range of temperatures; and critical evaluations of the experimental data
Readership
Of particular interest to medical researchers, atmospheric and environmental scientists, civil and chemical engineers, particularly those concerned with NO, NO2 and SO2 pollution
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st October 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285603
