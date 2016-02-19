Oxides of Nitrogen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080239248, 9781483285603

Oxides of Nitrogen, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: C. L. Young
eBook ISBN: 9781483285603
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 1981
Table of Contents

(partial) Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Nitrous oxide

Water

Seawater

Electrolyte solutions (aqueous)

Weak electrolyte and non-electrolyte solutions (aqueous)

Colloids (aqueous)

Organic compounds

Biological fluids

Miscellaneous fluids

Nitric Oxide

Water

Salt solutions

Ferrous salts (aqueous)

Ferrous salts (non-aqueous)

Ferric salts

Copper salts (aqueous)

Copper salts (non-aqueous)

Other salt solutions

Organic compounds

Inorganic compounds

System index

Registry number index

Author index

Description

Scientists in many fields are interested in the oxides of nitrogen, which surround us both in the atmosphere and in the many fluids we encounter daily. This volume comprises experimental solubility data of gaseous nitrous oxide and nitric oxide in all liquids as reported in the scientific literature; tables of smoothed mole fraction solubility values for systems which have been studied over a range of temperatures; and critical evaluations of the experimental data

Readership

Of particular interest to medical researchers, atmospheric and environmental scientists, civil and chemical engineers, particularly those concerned with NO, NO2 and SO2 pollution

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285603

About the Editors

C. L. Young Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Melbourne, Australia

