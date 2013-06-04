Oxide Semiconductors, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SERIES EDITORS
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Theory and Modeling of Oxide Semiconductors
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical Approach
3 Zinc Oxide
4 Tin Dioxide
5 Titania
6 Indium Oxide
7 Summary and Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Open Volume Defects: Positron Annihilation Spectroscopy
1 Introduction
2 Positron Annihilation Spectroscopy
3 Simple Vacancy Defects
4 Self-Healing Properties of ZnO: Vacancy Migration and Clustering
5 Summary
References
Chapter Three. Bulk Growth and Impurities
1 Introduction
2 Bulk Oxide Semiconductor Synthesis
3 Impurities in ZnO
4 Impurity Diffusion and Radiation Phenomena in ZnO
5 Summary
References
Chapter Four. Surfaces and Interfaces of Zinc Oxide
1 Introduction
2 ZnO Surfaces
3 ZnO Interfaces
4 Ohmic Contacts
5 Nanostructures
6 Heterojunctions
7 New Directions
8 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Further Reading
Chapter Five. Transparent Conductive Oxides for Transparent Electrode Applications
1 Introduction
2 Properties Required in Transparent Electrode Applications
3 TCO Film Materials and Deposition Techniques
4 Electrical Properties of TCO Films
5 Optical Properties of TCO Films
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. The Physics of Copper Oxide (Cu2O)
1 Introduction
2 Properties of Cu2O
3 Defects in Cu2O
4 Electrical and Optical Data
5 Copper Oxide-Related Alloys
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Seven. Transition Metal-Doped Magnetic Oxides
1 Introduction
2 Origin of Magnetic Ordering in DMOs
3 New Physics and Prototype Devices
4 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. Semiconducting Metal Oxides Based Gas Sensors
1 Introduction
2 Working Principle
3 n-Type SMOX
4 p-Type SMOX
5 Operando Approach
6 Examples of Operando Investigations
7 Doping
8 Conclusion
References
Chapter Nine. Oxide Thin-Film Transistors: Device Physics
1 Introduction
2 Static (DC) Modeling
3 Dynamic Modeling
4 Nonideal Effects Beyond the Basic Static (DC) Model
5 TCAD Modeling
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. Originally widely known as the "Willardson and Beer" Series, it has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. The series publishes timely, highly relevant volumes intended for long-term impact and reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field. The volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in academia, scientific laboratories and modern industry.
Key Features
- Written and edited by internationally renowned experts
- Relevant to a wide readership: physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in academia, scientific laboratories and modern industry
Readership
Physicists, solid state scientists, device engineers, semiconductor researchers, materials scientists and industrial practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 4th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123965455
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123964892
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bengt G. Svensson Serial Volume Editor
Stephen Pearton Serial Volume Editor
Steve Pearton is a Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Florida. Prior to joining the university in 1994 he spent 10 years as a Member of Technical Staff at AT&T Bell Laboratories (now Lucent Technologies) in Murray Hill, NJ. He received his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Tasmania in Australia in 1983 and worked briefly at the Australian Atomic Energy Commission near Sydney prior to spending a year as a postdoctoral research associate at UC Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory. He is author or co-author of approximately 1300 journal articles, has given over 250 invited talks at international conferences, and has authored or edited 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Florida, FL, USA
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is an Australian Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, Canberra. He published more than 800 papers (530 journal papers) and edited many books, chaired many conferences and served many professional societies e.g. President of IEEE Nanotechnology Council; Vice-President, IEEE Photonics Society, Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences, Australian Academy of Science. He won many awards, e.g. Peter Baume Award, Boas Medal, IEEE Third Millennium Medal, Distinguished Lecturer Awards from IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Electron Devices Society and IEEE Nanotechnology Council, Electronics and Photonics Division Award from Electrochemical Society, Distinguished Service Awards from IEEE Nanotechnology Council and IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests are in compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has trained more than 45 PhD students and about 50 post-doctoral and research fellows. He holds honorary appointments at UESTC, Chengdu, Tokyo University, Nanjing University and Anna University. He has collaborated and co-authored papers with scientists from 25 countries. He serves as an Editor of 3 book series and 7 journals and a member of editorial boards of 17 journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia