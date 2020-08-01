Very often oxidative stress is a feature of neurological disease and associated conditions which either centres on or around molecular and cellular processes. Oxidative stress can also arise due to nutritional imbalance during a spectrum of time frames, before the onset of disease or during its development.

Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants in Neurological Diseases aims to provide a comprehensive overview of oxidative stress in neurological diseases and associated conditions or scenarios including aspects of behaviour, and the potentially therapeutic usage of natural antioxidants in the diet or food matrix. However, the processes within the science of oxidative stress are not described in isolation but in concert with other processes such as apoptosis, cell signalling, receptor mediated responses and so on. This approach recognizes that diseases are often multifactorial and oxidative stress is a single component of this. The book begins with an overview of the basic processes of oxidative stress from molecular biology to whole organs in relation to basic concepts and cellular defense systems, across a broad range of neurological diseases. The next section discusses antioxidants in foods including plants and components of the diet, examining the underlying mechanisms associated with therapeutic potential and clinical application. Although some of this section is exploratory or preclinical, nonetheless it can provide the framework for further in-depth analysis or studies, via well designed clinical trials or via the analysis of pathways, mechanisms and components in order to devise new therapeutic strategies.