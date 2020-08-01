Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants in Neurological Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Very often oxidative stress is a feature of neurological disease and associated conditions which either centres on or around molecular and cellular processes. Oxidative stress can also arise due to nutritional imbalance during a spectrum of time frames, before the onset of disease or during its development.
Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants in Neurological Diseases aims to provide a comprehensive overview of oxidative stress in neurological diseases and associated conditions or scenarios including aspects of behaviour, and the potentially therapeutic usage of natural antioxidants in the diet or food matrix. However, the processes within the science of oxidative stress are not described in isolation but in concert with other processes such as apoptosis, cell signalling, receptor mediated responses and so on. This approach recognizes that diseases are often multifactorial and oxidative stress is a single component of this. The book begins with an overview of the basic processes of oxidative stress from molecular biology to whole organs in relation to basic concepts and cellular defense systems, across a broad range of neurological diseases. The next section discusses antioxidants in foods including plants and components of the diet, examining the underlying mechanisms associated with therapeutic potential and clinical application. Although some of this section is exploratory or preclinical, nonetheless it can provide the framework for further in-depth analysis or studies, via well designed clinical trials or via the analysis of pathways, mechanisms and components in order to devise new therapeutic strategies.
Key Features
- Overview of oxidative stress from molecular biology to whole organs
- Discusses the potentially therapeutic usage of natural antioxidants in the patient diet
- Provides the framework for further in-depth analysis or studies for potential treatment
Readership
Neurologists, neuroscientists, advanced graduate students, nutritionists, dieticians, health care professionals and food scientists
Table of Contents
I: Oxidative Stress and Neurological Diseases
1. Depression and reactive oxygen species
Chihiro Yabe-Nishimura
2. Blood-brain barrier and reactive oxygen species
D. Fisher
3. Neuroinflammatory processes and oxidative stress
Kimberly Williams
4. Age, neuroinflammation and oxidative stress
Joana Costa D'Avila
5. Oxidative stress in human neuneuroblastoma
Flavie Strappazzon
6. Oxidative stress in epileptogenesis: Febrile seizures, chemoconvulsant pilocarpine and electrical stimulation.
D.David Agustín Leon-Navarro
7. Astroglial DJ-1, neuroprotection via its antioxidant effects
Kari E. Fladmark
8. Oxidative stress markers in seizures and epilepsy: methods and applications to models
Alberto Morales-Villagran
II: Antioxidants and Neurological Diseases
9. Dietary antioxidants and the blood-brain barrier
Fernanda Borges
10. Antioxidant and neuroprotective properties of Mediterranean oils: argan oil, olive oil and milk thistle seed oil
Gerard Hubert LIZARD
11. Aromatic plants: a source of compounds with antioxidant and neuroprotective effects
Anabela Romano
12. The elderly, use of antioxidants and memory
W. Summers
13. Aspidosperma pyrifolium Mart. antioxidants features and neuronal tissues
G. Viana and Dayane Pessoa
14. Berberine neuroprotection and antioxidant activity
Hossein Hosseinzadeh
15. Carnosic acid and carnosol: Neuroprotection and the mitochondria
Marcos Roberto de Oliveira Sr.
16. Coconut oil and antioxidative neuroprotection
Kalavathy Ramasamy
17. Antioxidant effects of Curcuma longa and its active constituent, curcumin, for the therapy of neurological disorders
Hossein Hosseinzadeh
18. Gingko biloba, memory and antioxidant profiles
David Yew
19. Morinda citrifolia Linn. (noni) fruit, antioxidant effects and neuroprotection
Vijayapandi Pandy
20. Naringenin and naringin in neuroprotection and oxidative stress
Pauline Maciel August
21. Nigella sativa and neurological disorders: role of antioxidant activities
Hossein Hosseinzadeh
22. Antioxidant nutritionals, epigenetic and brain aging
Merce Pallas
23. The role of saffron and its main components on oxidative stress in neurological diseases: A review
Hossein Hosseinzadeh
24. Sulforaphane and its modulation of brain redox status: the mitochondria as a target
Marcos Roberto de Oliveira Sr.
25. Resources in Pathology and oxidative stress
Raj Rajendram
About the Editor
Colin Martin
Dr. Martin is a Professor of Mental Health at Buckinghamshire New University. He is a Registered Nurse, Chartered Health Psychologist, and a Chartered Scientist. He has published or has in press well over 250 research papers and book chapters. He is a keen book author and editor having written and/or edited several books all of which reflect his diverse academic and clinical interests that examine in-depth, the interface between mental health and physical health. These outputs include the Handbook of Behavior; Food and Nutrition (2011), Perinatal Mental Health: A Clinical Guide (2012); Nanomedicine and the Nervous System (2012), and the major reference works Comprehensive Guide to Autism (2014), Diet and Nutrition in Dementia and Cognitive Decline (2015), Comprehensive Guide to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (2016) and Metabolism and Pathophysiology of Bariatric Surgery: Nutrition, Procedures, Outcomes, and Adverse Effects (2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Perinatal Mental Health, Institute of Clinical and Applied Health Research (ICAHR), University of Hull, UK
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK