Selected contents: Oxidation of Unactivated C-H Bonds. Oxidation by chemical methods. Oxidation by nitrene insertion. Oxidation by microbial methods. Oxidation of Activated C-H Bonds. Oxidation adjacent to C=C bonds. Oxidation adjacent to sulfur. Oxidation adjacent to nitrogen. Oxidation adjacent to oxygen of ethers. Oxidation adjacent to oxygen of alcohols by other methods. Synthesis of quinones. Oxidation of C=C Bonds. Addition reactions with formation of carbon-oxygen bonds: (i) General methods of epoxidation. Addition reactions with formation of carbon-oxygen bonds: (iv) The Wacker oxidation and related reactions. Addition reactions with formation of carbon-nitrogen bonds. Cleavage reactions. Oxidation of C-X Bonds. Oxidation of carbon-boron bonds. Oxidation of carbon-metal bonds. Oxidation of carbon-halogen bonds. Oxidation of C-C Bonds. The Baeyer-Villiger reaction. The Beckmann and related reactions. Glycol cleavage reactions. Oxidation of Heteroatoms. Oxidation of nitrogen and phosphorus. Oxidation of sulfur, selenium and tellurium. Special Topics. Oxidation by electrochemical methods. Oxidative rearrangement reactions. Electron transfer oxidation. Author index. Subject index.