Oxidation
1st Edition
Selectivity, Strategy & Efficiency in Modern Organic Chemistry
Description
This volume covers all methods of oxidation for use in organic synthesis. Emphasis has been placed on selectivity and functional group compatibility together with practical utility and applications. The volume is broadly divided to cover oxidation of unactivated carbon-hydrogen bonds, oxidation of activated carbon-hydrogen bonds, that is to say those adjacent to activating substituents and adjacent to heteroatoms, and oxidation of carbon-carbon double bonds. The volume also covers oxidation of C-X bonds, carbon-carbon single bonds, heteroatom oxidation and a number of special topics such as electrochemical methods, oxidative rearrangements, solid supported reagents, electron transfer oxidation, and biological methods.
Table of Contents
Selected contents: Oxidation of Unactivated C-H Bonds. Oxidation by chemical methods. Oxidation by nitrene insertion. Oxidation by microbial methods. Oxidation of Activated C-H Bonds. Oxidation adjacent to C=C bonds. Oxidation adjacent to sulfur. Oxidation adjacent to nitrogen. Oxidation adjacent to oxygen of ethers. Oxidation adjacent to oxygen of alcohols by other methods. Synthesis of quinones. Oxidation of C=C Bonds. Addition reactions with formation of carbon-oxygen bonds: (i) General methods of epoxidation. Addition reactions with formation of carbon-oxygen bonds: (iv) The Wacker oxidation and related reactions. Addition reactions with formation of carbon-nitrogen bonds. Cleavage reactions. Oxidation of C-X Bonds. Oxidation of carbon-boron bonds. Oxidation of carbon-metal bonds. Oxidation of carbon-halogen bonds. Oxidation of C-C Bonds. The Baeyer-Villiger reaction. The Beckmann and related reactions. Glycol cleavage reactions. Oxidation of Heteroatoms. Oxidation of nitrogen and phosphorus. Oxidation of sulfur, selenium and tellurium. Special Topics. Oxidation by electrochemical methods. Oxidative rearrangement reactions. Electron transfer oxidation. Author index. Subject index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 8th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912509