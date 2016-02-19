Oxidation in Organic Chemistry 5-B
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry, Volume 5-B: Oxidation in Organic Chemistry, Part B presents some of the most common and significant reactions in organic chemistry, which involves oxidation and reduction. This book provides detailed discussions of specific oxidants or topics concerning oxidation of organic compounds.
Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the specific oxidants, including thallium(III), cupric ion, and ruthenium tetroxide. This text then presents the scope and preparative use as well as the mechanistic aspects of the various oxidations. Other chapters consider the significance of phenolic oxidative coupling in nature's biosynthetic pathways. This book discusses as well the various mechanistic alternatives for the enzymic and non-enzymic reactions, which will lead to a fuller understanding of the enzymic mechanisms and the greater synthetic utility of this reaction. The final chapter deals with the oxidative coupling of phenols.
This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists and research workers.
Table of Contents
Chapter I Oxidation by Cupric Ion
I. Introduction
II. The Chemical Nature of Ionic Copper
III. Oxidation of Acetylenes
IV. Oxidation of Aldehydes
V. Oxidation of Alcohols
VI. Oxidation of Amines
VII. Oxidative Halogenation
VIII. Oxidation of Mercaptans
IX. Oxidation of Organometallic Compounds
X. Oxidation of Carboxylic Acids
XI. Miscellaneous Oxidations
Chapter II Mechanisms of Phenolic Oxidative Coupling Reactions
I. Introduction
II. General Types of Coupling Mechanisms
III. Oxidizing Agents Used for Coupling
IV. The Case for Radical Mechanisms
V. Evidence for Nonradical Pathways
VI. Nonoxidative Coupling (NOC)
VII. Oxidative Coupling in Biological Systems
VIII. Conclusion
Chapter III Oxidation by Thallium(III)
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Thallium(III) Salts
III. Oxidation of Olefins
IV. Cyclopropanes
V. Carbonyl Compounds
VI. Phenols
VII. Silanes
Chapter IV The Oxidation of Organic Compounds by Ruthenium Tetroxide
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Ruthenium Tetroxide and Related Compounds
III. Preparation of Ruthenium Tetroxide
IV. The Oxidation of Alkanes
V. The Oxidation of Alkenes
VI. The Oxidation of Alkynes
VII. The Oxidation of Arenes
VIII. The Oxidation of Alcohols
IX. The Oxidation of Aliphatic Ethers
X. The Oxidation of Nitrogen and Sulfur Compounds
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158718