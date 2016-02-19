Oxidation in Organic Chemistry 5-B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126972504, 9780323158718

Oxidation in Organic Chemistry 5-B

1st Edition

Editors: Walter Trahanovsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323158718
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 262
Description

Organic Chemistry, Volume 5-B: Oxidation in Organic Chemistry, Part B presents some of the most common and significant reactions in organic chemistry, which involves oxidation and reduction. This book provides detailed discussions of specific oxidants or topics concerning oxidation of organic compounds.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the specific oxidants, including thallium(III), cupric ion, and ruthenium tetroxide. This text then presents the scope and preparative use as well as the mechanistic aspects of the various oxidations. Other chapters consider the significance of phenolic oxidative coupling in nature's biosynthetic pathways. This book discusses as well the various mechanistic alternatives for the enzymic and non-enzymic reactions, which will lead to a fuller understanding of the enzymic mechanisms and the greater synthetic utility of this reaction. The final chapter deals with the oxidative coupling of phenols.

This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Part A

Chapter I Oxidation by Cupric Ion

I. Introduction

II. The Chemical Nature of Ionic Copper

III. Oxidation of Acetylenes

IV. Oxidation of Aldehydes

V. Oxidation of Alcohols

VI. Oxidation of Amines

VII. Oxidative Halogenation

VIII. Oxidation of Mercaptans

IX. Oxidation of Organometallic Compounds

X. Oxidation of Carboxylic Acids

XI. Miscellaneous Oxidations

Chapter II Mechanisms of Phenolic Oxidative Coupling Reactions

I. Introduction

II. General Types of Coupling Mechanisms

III. Oxidizing Agents Used for Coupling

IV. The Case for Radical Mechanisms

V. Evidence for Nonradical Pathways

VI. Nonoxidative Coupling (NOC)

VII. Oxidative Coupling in Biological Systems

VIII. Conclusion

Chapter III Oxidation by Thallium(III)

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Thallium(III) Salts

III. Oxidation of Olefins

IV. Cyclopropanes

V. Carbonyl Compounds

VI. Phenols

VII. Silanes

Chapter IV The Oxidation of Organic Compounds by Ruthenium Tetroxide

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Ruthenium Tetroxide and Related Compounds

III. Preparation of Ruthenium Tetroxide

IV. The Oxidation of Alkanes

V. The Oxidation of Alkenes

VI. The Oxidation of Alkynes

VII. The Oxidation of Arenes

VIII. The Oxidation of Alcohols

IX. The Oxidation of Aliphatic Ethers

X. The Oxidation of Nitrogen and Sulfur Compounds

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Walter Trahanovsky

