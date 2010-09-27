Oxidation in Foods and Beverages and Antioxidant Applications
1st Edition
Understanding Mechanisms of Oxidation and Antioxidant Activity
Table of Contents
Part 1 Oxidation in foods and beverages: Understanding oxidation processes in foods; Metals and food oxidation; The impact of singlet oxygen on lipid oxidation in foods; Heme proteins and oxidation in fresh and processed meats; Lipoxygenase and lipid oxidation in foods; Understanding and reducing oxidative flavour deterioration in foods; Health aspects of oxidized dietary fats; Methods to determine the extent of lipid oxidation in foods; Methods for food shelf life determination and prediction. Part 2 Antioxidants in foods and beverages: Understanding antioxidant mechanisms in preventing oxidation in foods; Protein antioxidants for the stabilisation of lipid foods: Current and potential applications; Synthetic and natural antioxidant additives in food stabilisation: Current applications and future research; Effects of food structure and ingredient interactions on antioxidant capacity; Assessing the activity of natural food antioxidants; Effects of processing and storage on antioxidant efficacy in foods.
Oxidative rancidity is a major cause of food quality deterioration, leading to the formation of undesirable off-flavours as well as unhealthful compounds. Antioxidants are widely employed to inhibit oxidation, and with current consumer concerns about synthetic additives and natural antioxidants are of much interest. The two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications review food quality deterioration due to oxidation and methods for its control.
The first volume focuses on oxidation mechanisms and antioxidant activity. Initial chapters in part one describe oxidation processes in foods, including the role of metals, heme proteins and lipoxygenase. The impact of oxidation on food flavour and the health aspects of oxidized fats are also covered. Final chapters in part one review the measurement of the extent of lipid oxidation and methods for food shelf-life determination. Part two discusses the ways in which antioxidants inhibit food oxidation, factors affecting antioxidant efficacy, methods to measure antioxidant activity and novel antioxidants.
With its distinguished international team of editors and contributors, the two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications is standard references for R&D and QA professionals in the food industry, as well as academic researchers interested in food quality.
- Describes oxidation processes in foods, including the role of metals, heme proteins and lipoxygenase
- Reviews the impact of oxidation on food flavour and the health aspects of oxidized fats
- Discusses the ways in which antioxidants inhibit food oxidation, factors affecting antioxidant efficacy and methods to measure antioxidant activity
R&D and QA professionals in the food industry as well as academic researchers interested in food quality
432
English
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
27th September 2010
Woodhead Publishing
9780857090447
9781845696481
9780081014721
Eric Decker Editor
Ryan Elias Editor
Ryan Elias is Assistant Professor of Food Science at Pennsylvania State University. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
Pennsylvania State University
D. Julian McClements Editor
Professor David Julian McClements works in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA