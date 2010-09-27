Oxidation in Foods and Beverages and Antioxidant Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696481, 9780857090447

Oxidation in Foods and Beverages and Antioxidant Applications

1st Edition

Understanding Mechanisms of Oxidation and Antioxidant Activity

Editors: Eric Decker Ryan Elias D. Julian McClements
eBook ISBN: 9780857090447
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696481
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014721
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th September 2010
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

Part 1 Oxidation in foods and beverages: Understanding oxidation processes in foods; Metals and food oxidation; The impact of singlet oxygen on lipid oxidation in foods; Heme proteins and oxidation in fresh and processed meats; Lipoxygenase and lipid oxidation in foods; Understanding and reducing oxidative flavour deterioration in foods; Health aspects of oxidized dietary fats; Methods to determine the extent of lipid oxidation in foods; Methods for food shelf life determination and prediction. Part 2 Antioxidants in foods and beverages: Understanding antioxidant mechanisms in preventing oxidation in foods; Protein antioxidants for the stabilisation of lipid foods: Current and potential applications; Synthetic and natural antioxidant additives in food stabilisation: Current applications and future research; Effects of food structure and ingredient interactions on antioxidant capacity; Assessing the activity of natural food antioxidants; Effects of processing and storage on antioxidant efficacy in foods.

Description

Oxidative rancidity is a major cause of food quality deterioration, leading to the formation of undesirable off-flavours as well as unhealthful compounds. Antioxidants are widely employed to inhibit oxidation, and with current consumer concerns about synthetic additives and natural antioxidants are of much interest. The two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications review food quality deterioration due to oxidation and methods for its control.

The first volume focuses on oxidation mechanisms and antioxidant activity. Initial chapters in part one describe oxidation processes in foods, including the role of metals, heme proteins and lipoxygenase. The impact of oxidation on food flavour and the health aspects of oxidized fats are also covered. Final chapters in part one review the measurement of the extent of lipid oxidation and methods for food shelf-life determination. Part two discusses the ways in which antioxidants inhibit food oxidation, factors affecting antioxidant efficacy, methods to measure antioxidant activity and novel antioxidants.

With its distinguished international team of editors and contributors, the two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications is standard references for R&D and QA professionals in the food industry, as well as academic researchers interested in food quality.

Key Features

  • Describes oxidation processes in foods, including the role of metals, heme proteins and lipoxygenase
  • Reviews the impact of oxidation on food flavour and the health aspects of oxidized fats
  • Discusses the ways in which antioxidants inhibit food oxidation, factors affecting antioxidant efficacy and methods to measure antioxidant activity

Readership

R&D and QA professionals in the food industry as well as academic researchers interested in food quality

About the Editors

Eric Decker Editor

Ryan Elias Editor

Ryan Elias is Assistant Professor of Food Science at Pennsylvania State University. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University

D. Julian McClements

D. Julian McClements Editor

Professor David Julian McClements works in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA

