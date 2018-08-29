Oxidants, Antioxidants, and Impact of the Oxidative Status in Male Reproduction

Dr. Agarwal received his PhD in 1983 from Banaras Hindu University, India. He did his post-doctorate training in Reproductive Biology under a fellowship from The Rockefeller Foundation at Harvard Medical School. He was an Instructor in Surgery and then an Assistant professor of urology at Harvard Medical School from 1988 to 1992. He was appointed in 1993 by the Cleveland Clinic Foundation as the Head of the Clinical Andrology Center, which over the years under his leadership, has become a center of excellence in the United States for the diagnosis of male infertility and fertility preservation of men with oncological conditions. He is the recipient of over 100 research grants. His current research interests include studies on molecular markers of oxidative stress, DNA integrity, and proteomics in the pathophysiology of male and female reproduction, effect of radio frequency radiation on fertility and fertility preservation in patients with cancer. Dr. Agarwal is actively involved in laboratory and clinical studies looking at the efficacy of certain antioxidants in improving the fertility of male patients. He has published over 500 scientific papers and review articles in peer reviewed scientific journals, authored over 100 book chapters, and presented over 800 papers at both national and international scientific meetings. He has edited 18 medical text books/ manuals related to male infertility, ART, fertility preservation, DNA damage and antioxidants. He is the guest editor of 4 special journal issues. He is a member or office bearer of several professional societies including: American Society for Reproductive Medicine, American Society of Andrology, American Urological Association, Society for the Study of Male Reproduction and Society for the Study of Male Reproduction and Urology. Dr. Agarwal is active in basic and clinical research and his laboratory has trained more than 500 basic scientists and clinical researchers from the United States and more than 50 countries.