Overview of Industrial Process Automation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124157798, 9780124157903

Overview of Industrial Process Automation

1st Edition

Authors: K.L.S. Sharma
eBook ISBN: 9780124157903
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124157798
Paperback ISBN: 9780323165389
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th August 2011
Page Count: 320
Description

Man-made or industrial processes, localised or geographically distributed, need be automated in order to ensure they produce quality, consistent, and cost-effective goods or services. Automation systems for these processes broadly consist of instrumentation, control, human interface, and communication subsystems.

This book introduces the basics of philosophy, technology, terminology, and practices of modern automation systems with simple illustrations and examples.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to automation
  • Explains the concepts through simple illustrations and examples
  • Describes how to understand technical documents

Readership

Students and lecturers in Information Technology and Instrumentation Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

About the Author

Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Why Automation?

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Physical Process

1.3. Types of Industrial Processes

1.4. Industry Classification

1.5. Process Automation System

1.6. Needs Met by Automation

1.7. Benefits of Automation

1.8. Automation Steps

1.9. Process Signals

1.10. Summary

2. Automation System Structure

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Subsystems

2.3. Instrumentation Subsystem

2.4. Human Interface Subsystem

2.5. Control Subsystem

2.6. Summary

3. Instrumentation Subsystem

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Structure

3.3. Special Instrumentation Devices

3.4. Interfacing Standards

3.5. Information Reliability

3.6. Isolation and Protection

3.7. Summary

4. Control Subsystem

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Structure

4.3. Interfacing

4.4. Summary

5. Human Interface Subsystem

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Operator Panel

5.3. Construction

5.4. Interfacing with Control Subsystem

5.5. Types of Mimic Panels

5.6. Summary

6. Automation Strategies

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Basic Strategies

6.3. Discrete Control

6.4. Continuous Control

6.5. Hybrid Control

6.6. Summary

7. Programmable Control Subsystem

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Discrete Control

7.3. Continuous Control

7.4. Hybrid Control

7.5. Controller with Additional Features

7.6. Upward Compatibility

7.7. Summary

8. Hardware Structure of Controller

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Major Modules of Controller

8.3. Data Exchange on Bus

8.4. Functional Subsystems

8.5. Controller Capacity Expansion

8.6. Integrated Controller

8.7. Summary

9. Software Structure of Controller

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Types of Software Systems

9.3. Software Structure of Controller

9.4. Scheduling of Tasks

9.5. Scheduling of Tasks in Automation Systems

9.6. Memory Organization

9.7. Summary

10. Programming of Controller

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Higher-level Programming

10.3. Programming Examples

10.4. Summary

11. Advanced Human Interface

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Intelligent Operator Panels

11.3. Operator stations

11.4. Logging stations

11.5. Control Desk

11.6. Summary

12. Types of Automation Systems

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Localized Process

12.3. Distributed Process

12.4. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

12.5. Summary

13. Special-Purpose Controllers

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Controller for Localized Processes

13.3. Controller for Distributed Processes

13.4. Other Players

13.5. Summary

14. System Availability

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Standby Schemes

14.3. Distributed Control System

14.4. Network Control System

14.5. I/O Redundancy

14.6. Summary

15. Common Configurations

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Distributed Control System

15.3. Network Control System

15.4. Summary

16. Advanced Input/Output System

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Centralized I/O

16.3. Remote I/O

16.4. Fieldbus I/O

16.5. Summary

17. Concluding Remarks

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Major Functionalities

17.3. Data Availability

17.4. Today’s Automation Systems

17.5. Modern Control Center

17.6. Application Areas of Automation Systems

17.7. Summary

Appendix A. Hardwired Control Subsystem

Appendix B. Processor

Appendix C. Hardware-Software Interfacing

Appendix D. Instruction Set of Processor

Appendix E. Basics of Programming

Appendix F. Advanced Control Strategies

Appendix G. Power Supply System

Appendix H

About the Author

K.L.S. Sharma

K.L.S. Sharma

Dr. Sharma is an industrial automation professional by education, qualification, and practice. He worked in the automation industry for over 33 years (25 years in ABB India) followed by academic institutions promoting automation education and training. He has totally dedicated himself to teach/train people in industry and academic institutions in current philosophy, technology, terminology, and practices in automation. He has several articles to his credit in automation education and training in automation magazines.

Affiliations and Expertise

Automation Education and Training, Bengaluru, India

Ratings and Reviews

