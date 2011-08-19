Overview of Industrial Process Automation
1st Edition
Description
Man-made or industrial processes, localised or geographically distributed, need be automated in order to ensure they produce quality, consistent, and cost-effective goods or services. Automation systems for these processes broadly consist of instrumentation, control, human interface, and communication subsystems.
This book introduces the basics of philosophy, technology, terminology, and practices of modern automation systems with simple illustrations and examples.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to automation
- Explains the concepts through simple illustrations and examples
- Describes how to understand technical documents
Readership
Students and lecturers in Information Technology and Instrumentation Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
About the Author
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Why Automation?
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Physical Process
1.3. Types of Industrial Processes
1.4. Industry Classification
1.5. Process Automation System
1.6. Needs Met by Automation
1.7. Benefits of Automation
1.8. Automation Steps
1.9. Process Signals
1.10. Summary
2. Automation System Structure
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Subsystems
2.3. Instrumentation Subsystem
2.4. Human Interface Subsystem
2.5. Control Subsystem
2.6. Summary
3. Instrumentation Subsystem
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Structure
3.3. Special Instrumentation Devices
3.4. Interfacing Standards
3.5. Information Reliability
3.6. Isolation and Protection
3.7. Summary
4. Control Subsystem
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Structure
4.3. Interfacing
4.4. Summary
5. Human Interface Subsystem
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Operator Panel
5.3. Construction
5.4. Interfacing with Control Subsystem
5.5. Types of Mimic Panels
5.6. Summary
6. Automation Strategies
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Basic Strategies
6.3. Discrete Control
6.4. Continuous Control
6.5. Hybrid Control
6.6. Summary
7. Programmable Control Subsystem
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Discrete Control
7.3. Continuous Control
7.4. Hybrid Control
7.5. Controller with Additional Features
7.6. Upward Compatibility
7.7. Summary
8. Hardware Structure of Controller
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Major Modules of Controller
8.3. Data Exchange on Bus
8.4. Functional Subsystems
8.5. Controller Capacity Expansion
8.6. Integrated Controller
8.7. Summary
9. Software Structure of Controller
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Types of Software Systems
9.3. Software Structure of Controller
9.4. Scheduling of Tasks
9.5. Scheduling of Tasks in Automation Systems
9.6. Memory Organization
9.7. Summary
10. Programming of Controller
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Higher-level Programming
10.3. Programming Examples
10.4. Summary
11. Advanced Human Interface
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Intelligent Operator Panels
11.3. Operator stations
11.4. Logging stations
11.5. Control Desk
11.6. Summary
12. Types of Automation Systems
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Localized Process
12.3. Distributed Process
12.4. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
12.5. Summary
13. Special-Purpose Controllers
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Controller for Localized Processes
13.3. Controller for Distributed Processes
13.4. Other Players
13.5. Summary
14. System Availability
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Standby Schemes
14.3. Distributed Control System
14.4. Network Control System
14.5. I/O Redundancy
14.6. Summary
15. Common Configurations
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Distributed Control System
15.3. Network Control System
15.4. Summary
16. Advanced Input/Output System
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Centralized I/O
16.3. Remote I/O
16.4. Fieldbus I/O
16.5. Summary
17. Concluding Remarks
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Major Functionalities
17.3. Data Availability
17.4. Today’s Automation Systems
17.5. Modern Control Center
17.6. Application Areas of Automation Systems
17.7. Summary
Appendix A. Hardwired Control Subsystem
Appendix B. Processor
Appendix C. Hardware-Software Interfacing
Appendix D. Instruction Set of Processor
Appendix E. Basics of Programming
Appendix F. Advanced Control Strategies
Appendix G. Power Supply System
Appendix H
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 19th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124157903
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124157798
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323165389
About the Author
K.L.S. Sharma
Dr. Sharma is an industrial automation professional by education, qualification, and practice. He worked in the automation industry for over 33 years (25 years in ABB India) followed by academic institutions promoting automation education and training. He has totally dedicated himself to teach/train people in industry and academic institutions in current philosophy, technology, terminology, and practices in automation. He has several articles to his credit in automation education and training in automation magazines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Automation Education and Training, Bengaluru, India