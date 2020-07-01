Overcoming Ovarian Cancer Chemoresistance, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Ovarian Cancer Introduction
2. Ovarian Cancer Treatment
3. Chemoresistance in Ovarian Cancer
4. Circulating DNA as a Monitor of Response
5. BRCA Mutations and Reversions (e.g. rapid autopsy)
6. Ovarian Cancer Stem Cells
7. Immunotherapy/Vaccines
8. Models of Ovarian Cancer to Test New Agents
9. Promising Agents on the Horizons
Description
Overcoming Ovarian Cancer Chemo-resistance presents non-overlapping review chapters that discuss the state of the field in overcoming chemo-resistance of ovarian cancer and treatment options before and following recurrence, considering the genetic makeup of the ovarian cancer patient and her tumor. With the uptake of both germline and somatic gene testing, clinicians can obtain a more comprehensive understanding of ovarian tumors and this book provides information to link the genetic makeup of a tumor (or patient) with the best available treatment.
The book discusses topics such as strategies to fight chemo-resistance in ovarian cancer, circulating DNA as a monitor of response, BRCA mutations, ovarian cancer stem cells, immunotherapy and vaccines. Additionally, it brings a list of promising agents at clinical and pre-clinical stage that will impact the treatment in the near future.
This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of biomedical field who need to understand how to battle chemo-resistance in ovarian cancer.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive view of both biological and genetic determinants of resistance, as well as technical approaches to monitor response
- Discusses genetic reversions as a unique alteration and a new field of study
- Includes a chapter on upcoming and promising agents that are in the pre-clinical and early clinical space, to set the stage for future directions in the field
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128198407
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Goli Samimi Editor
Dr Samimi currently serves as a Program Director in the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Group, Division of Cancer Prevention, NCI. She manages the Ovarian Cancer Prevention portfolio and scientific monitoring of early phase ovarian cancer clinical trials within the NCI Division of Cancer Prevention Early Phase Prevention Consortia. Dr. Samimi’s research interests include molecular mechanisms of ovarian cancer etiology, circulating/shed DNA as a biomarker of ovarian cancer, and improving identification of high-risk individuals including BRCA1/2 mutation carriers. Dr. Samimi currently serves on the Trans-NCI Cancer and Bioethics Working Group, and the NCI Moonshot Generation of Human Tumor Atlases Implementation Team.
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, The Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Group, Division of Cancer Prevention, NCI
Christina Annunziata Editor
Dr Annunziata is Principal Investigator and Clinical Director of the Women’s Malignancies Branch at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. She received her MD and PhD from Georgetown University, and completed residency in Internal Medicine at that institution, followed by Medical Oncology Fellowship at the NCI. In the Intramural Program of the NCI, she runs a translational research laboratory and is involved with several clinical protocols. She has mentored both scientific and clinical fellows, who moved on to Assistant Professor positions, with independent grant funding. Outside the NIH, Dr. Annunziata has chaired grant review committees for ASCO and DOD.
Affiliations and Expertise
Investigator, Women’s Malignancies Branch, Center for Cancer Research, NCI, USA