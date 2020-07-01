Overcoming Ovarian Cancer Chemoresistance, Volume 10

Overcoming Ovarian Cancer Chemo-resistance presents non-overlapping review chapters that discuss the state of the field in overcoming chemo-resistance of ovarian cancer and treatment options before and following recurrence, considering the genetic makeup of the ovarian cancer patient and her tumor. With the uptake of both germline and somatic gene testing, clinicians can obtain a more comprehensive understanding of ovarian tumors and this book provides information to link the genetic makeup of a tumor (or patient) with the best available treatment.

The book discusses topics such as strategies to fight chemo-resistance in ovarian cancer, circulating DNA as a monitor of response, BRCA mutations, ovarian cancer stem cells, immunotherapy and vaccines. Additionally, it brings a list of promising agents at clinical and pre-clinical stage that will impact the treatment in the near future.

This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of biomedical field who need to understand how to battle chemo-resistance in ovarian cancer.

