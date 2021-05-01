Overcoming Drug Resistance in Gynecologic Cancers, Volume 20

Dr. Ahmad is Director of Clinical Research at Gynecologic Oncology Department of AdventHealth (formerly Florida Hospital) Cancer Institute (FHCI), Orlando, FL, USA. He earned his Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry from North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong. Before joining FHCI in 2002, he spent 10-years in research and teaching at Loyola University of Chicago and University of Illinois at Chicago’s Division of Hematology/Oncology, College of Medicine. He has trained several fellows, residents, medical students, and graduate/undergraduate students during their scholarly research projects. He is also Professor of Medical Education at University of Central Florida College of Medicine and Professor of Clinical Sciences at Florida State University College of Medicine, Orlando, USA. Dr. Ahmad’s current research focus is on the analysis of clinico-pathologic and surgical outcomes of oncology patients and to better understand the cellular/molecular mechanisms of cancer and related thromboembolic / hematologic disorders. His investigations are also aimed towards the evaluation of novel treatment options (chemo/cellular/immuno-therapies) for better management of hemato-oncologic patients. His past research interests focused on the anticoagulant, antithrombin, antiplatelet, and thrombolytic drug development for the management of hematologic and cardiovascular patients. In these various areas of biomedical research, Dr. Ahmad has published nearly 200 peer-reviewed scholarly research articles and book chapters, and nearly 400 scientific abstracts, which are extensively cited globally. He is a reviewer and has editorial responsibilities for several biomedical journals/books; and has received several competitive research grants and national/international awards for his research accomplishments/contributions.