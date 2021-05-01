Overcoming Drug Resistance in Gynecologic Cancers, Volume 20
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to gynecologic cancers: An emphasis on pathogenesis, incidence sand diagnosis
2. Lifestyle, nutrition, and risk of gynecologic cancers
3. Handy impact of drug resistance in gynecologic cancers
4. Handling impact of drug resistance in gynecologic cancers: financial and management perspective
5. Drug resistance in gynecologic cancers: Findings and underlying mechanisms
6. Tentative Title: Overcoming drug resistance in cervical cancer: chemosensitizing agents; targeted therapies
7. Tentative Title: Overcoming drug resistance in ovarian cancer: chemosensitizing agents; targeted therapies
8. Overcoming Chemotherapy Resistance in Endometrial Cancer
9. Current treatment modalities in gynecologic cancers: Elucidating response rates
10. Resistance to chemotherapy among ethnic and racial groups. Health disparities perspectives in gynecologic cancers
11. Immunotherapy to overcome drug resistance in gynecologic cancers
12. Genetic polymorphisms in Gynecologic Cancers
13. Future perspectives and new directions in chemosensitzing activities to reverse drug resistance in gynecologic cancers
Description
Overcoming Drug Resistance in Gynecologic Cancers provides up-to-date information related to important gynecologic cancers and focuses on mechanisms of drug resistance, genetics, signaling, immunology, health disparities, nanotechnology, economic considerations and financial impacts. The book covers not only drug resistance but also important means to reverse resistance both in the laboratory and clinic. The book discusses topics such as lifestyle, nutrition and risk of gynecologic cancers, the financial impact of drug resistance, chemosensitizing agents and targeted therapies in cervical, endometrial and ovarian cancer, immunotherapy to overcome drug resistance, and genetic polymorphisms in gynecologic cancers.
Additionally, it discusses ethnic and racial health disparity perspectives and future developments in chemosensitizing activities to reverse drug resistance in gynecologic cancers. It is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, oncologists, clinicians and other biomedical field members who are interested in new approaches to improve chemotherapy outcome in patients with gynecologic cancers.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive resource with all the details needed for readers to understand and follow information
- Encompasses schematics, diagrams and flow charts in all chapters to help readers easily follow critical information
- Presents tables and figures especially developed to summarize the information with appropriate statistical rigor and to show details of clinical specimens such as pathological, radiological characteristics, and/or laboratory biomarkers
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students. Pharmacologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128242995
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Sarfraz Ahmad
Dr. Ahmad is Director of Clinical Research at Gynecologic Oncology Department of AdventHealth (formerly Florida Hospital) Cancer Institute (FHCI), Orlando, FL, USA. He earned his Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry from North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong. Before joining FHCI in 2002, he spent 10-years in research and teaching at Loyola University of Chicago and University of Illinois at Chicago’s Division of Hematology/Oncology, College of Medicine. He has trained several fellows, residents, medical students, and graduate/undergraduate students during their scholarly research projects. He is also Professor of Medical Education at University of Central Florida College of Medicine and Professor of Clinical Sciences at Florida State University College of Medicine, Orlando, USA. Dr. Ahmad’s current research focus is on the analysis of clinico-pathologic and surgical outcomes of oncology patients and to better understand the cellular/molecular mechanisms of cancer and related thromboembolic / hematologic disorders. His investigations are also aimed towards the evaluation of novel treatment options (chemo/cellular/immuno-therapies) for better management of hemato-oncologic patients. His past research interests focused on the anticoagulant, antithrombin, antiplatelet, and thrombolytic drug development for the management of hematologic and cardiovascular patients. In these various areas of biomedical research, Dr. Ahmad has published nearly 200 peer-reviewed scholarly research articles and book chapters, and nearly 400 scientific abstracts, which are extensively cited globally. He is a reviewer and has editorial responsibilities for several biomedical journals/books; and has received several competitive research grants and national/international awards for his research accomplishments/contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Clinical Research, Gynecologic Oncology Department of AdventHealth (formerly Florida Hospital) Cancer Institute (FHCI), Orlando, FL, USA
Riyaz Basha
Riyaz M Basha, PhD, FABAP, FAACC, graduated with a PhD degree and received post-doctoral training in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Rhode Island, where he became a Research Assistant Professor in 2006. He worked as a Senior Research Scientist and Assistant Professor in the Cancer Research Institute of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Orlando. Dr. Basha joined University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC), in 2013 as an Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Women’s Health. He is also performing additional responsibilities as Project Leader of Oncology in Pre-Clinical Services at UNTHSC. His research focuses on improving cancer therapies in various malignancies including ovarian cancer. He has been working closely with physicians and researchers and emphasizes the translational principle of “bench to bedside.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Women’s Health, University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC), USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.