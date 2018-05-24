Overcoming Barriers to Eliminate Hepatitis C, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2

Preface: Removing the Barriers from the Path to Eliminate Hepatitis C

Long-Term Liver Disease, Treatment, and Mortality Outcomes Among 17,000 Persons Diagnosed with Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection: Current Chronic

Hepatitis Cohort Study Status and Review of Findings

Elimination of Hepatitis C Virus in Australia: Laying the Foundation

Hepatitis C Care in the Department of Veterans Affairs: Building a Foundation for Success

Localized US Efforts to Eliminate Hepatitis C

New Treatments Have Changed the Game: Hepatitis C Treatment in Primary Care

Five Questions Concerning Managing Hepatitis C in the Justice System: Finding

Practical Solutions for Hepatitis C Virus Elimination

Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C in Patients Receiving Opioid Agonist Therapy:

A Review of Best Practice

Strategies to Reduce Hepatitis C Virus Reinfection in People Who Inject Drugs

Understanding and Addressing Hepatitis C Virus Reinfection Among Men Who Have Sex with Men

Hepatitis C Virus Elimination in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus–Coinfected

Population: Leveraging the Existing Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infrastructure

Hepatitis C Virus Diagnosis and the Holy Grail

A Guide to the Economics of Hepatitis C Virus Cure in 2017

Estimation of Hepatitis C Disease Burden and Budget Impact of Treatment

Using Health Economic Modeling

The Road to Hepatitis C Virus Cure: Practical Considerations from a Health System’s Perspective