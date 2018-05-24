Overcoming Barriers to Eliminate Hepatitis C, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584036, 9780323584043

Overcoming Barriers to Eliminate Hepatitis C, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Camilla Graham Stacey Trooskin
eBook ISBN: 9780323584043
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584036
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Removing the Barriers from the Path to Eliminate Hepatitis C

Long-Term Liver Disease, Treatment, and Mortality Outcomes Among 17,000 Persons Diagnosed with Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection: Current Chronic

Hepatitis Cohort Study Status and Review of Findings

Elimination of Hepatitis C Virus in Australia: Laying the Foundation

Hepatitis C Care in the Department of Veterans Affairs: Building a Foundation for Success　

Localized US Efforts to Eliminate Hepatitis C

New Treatments Have Changed the Game: Hepatitis C Treatment in Primary Care

Five Questions Concerning Managing Hepatitis C in the Justice System: Finding

Practical Solutions for Hepatitis C Virus Elimination

Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C in Patients Receiving Opioid Agonist Therapy:

A Review of Best Practice

Strategies to Reduce Hepatitis C Virus Reinfection in People Who Inject Drugs　

Understanding and Addressing Hepatitis C Virus Reinfection Among Men Who Have Sex with Men　

Hepatitis C Virus Elimination in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus–Coinfected

Population: Leveraging the Existing Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infrastructure　

Hepatitis C Virus Diagnosis and the Holy Grail

A Guide to the Economics of Hepatitis C Virus Cure in 2017

Estimation of Hepatitis C Disease Burden and Budget Impact of Treatment

Using Health Economic Modeling

The Road to Hepatitis C Virus Cure: Practical Considerations from a Health System’s Perspective

Description

The field of HCV has changed perhaps faster than any other field in medicine. The Guest Editors have strived to create an issue that is a state-of-the-art analysis of solutions to specific challenges faced in the United States and globally in implementing HCV elimination strategies. They believe that clinicians now have the tools and road maps needed to accomplish this goal. The clinical review articles in this issue accomplish that: Using Existing Health Care Infrastructure To Expand HCV Care; Creating A Reproducible Health Economic Model To Describe The Burden Of HCV And Cost Of Treatment In Any Country; The Best Uses Of Cost-Effectiveness Models In HCV; Increasing Access To HCV Care In Corrections; Cure As Prevention Strategies For HCV In People Who Inject Drugs; Australia Will Eliminate HCV – How It Works; New York Is The First State In The US To Develop An HCV Elimination Strategy; When HCV Diagnostics Are The Barrier To Care; Key Findings From The Checs HCV Cohort Study; Strategies To Reduce HCV Reinfection Rates In People Who Inject Drugs; Strategies To Reduce HCV Reinfection Rates In Men Who Have Sex With Other Men; The Value Of Curing HCV From A Payer’s Perspective; How To Expand Care Capacity In HCV; Strategies To Eliminate HCV In The HIV Coinfected Population; and The US Veteran’s Administration: Lessons Learned And Best Practices For HCV Elimination.

About the Authors

Camilla Graham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Stacey Trooskin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

