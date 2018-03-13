Ovarian Cycle, Volume 107
1. Overview of Ovarian Cycle
Joanne S. Richards
2. Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome
Zeev Blumenfeld
3. Androgens and Ovarian Follicular Maturation
Mei-Jou Chen
4. Peptide Inhibitors of Human Thymidylate Synthase to Inhibit Ovarian Cancer Cell Growth
Mariapaola Costi
5. Nodal and Luteolysis
Antonio Galvao
6. Neurokinins, Dynorphin And Pulsatile Lh Secretion
Robert Goodman
7. Lh Receptor Expression by Mir12
Jairam Menon
8. Gonadotrophin-Surge Attenuating Factor
Ioannis E. Messinis
9. Melatonin and Bmp-6 Regulation
Fumio Otsuka
10. Steroidogenic Versus Metabolic Programming of Ovarian Dysfunctions
Vasantha Padmanabhan
11. Gaba-A Receptors and Neurosteroids
Samba Reddy
12. (Title Forthcoming)
Joanne S. Richards
13. Circadian Clock and the Ovary
Michael T. Sellix
14. Bmp-15 Oocyte Factor
Shunichi Shimasaki
15. Analysis of Ovarian Tumor Peptidome
Richard (Dick) D. Smith
16. Gata And Steroidogenesis and Ovarian Function
Carlos Stocco
17. Ovarian Cycle Influences Cognitive Function and Emotion
Inger Sundstrom Poromaa
18. Gnrh in the Human Female Reproductive Axis
Roberto Maggi
19. Involvement of Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (Bmp) in the Regulation of Ovarian Function
Sheena Regan
Ovarian Cycle, Volume 107, the latest in the Vitamins and Hormones series first published in 1943, and the longest-running serial published by Academic Press, covers the latest updates on hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology and enzyme mechanisms. This latest release includes an overview of the ovarian cycle, a section on ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, information on androgens and ovarian follicular maturation, information on peptide inhibitors of human thymidylate synthase to inhibit ovarian cancer cell growth, sections on nodal and luteolysis, neurokinins, dynorphin and pulsatile Lh secretion, Lh receptor expression by Mir12, and gonadotrophin-surge attenuating factor, melatonin and Bmp-6 regulation, amongst other topics.
- Focuses on the newest aspects of hormone action in connection with diseases
- Lays the groundwork for the focus of new chemotherapeutic targets
- Reviews emerging areas in hormone action, cellular regulators and signaling pathways
Intense basic science to the molecular and physiological aspects of a particular disease state. Basic scientists and clinicians interested in the focus of a given volume
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143605
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128143599
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA