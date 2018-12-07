Ovarian Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642163, 9780323642392

Ovarian Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 32-6

1st Edition

Authors: Ursula A Matulonis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642163
eBook ISBN: 9780323642392
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Risk Factors for Ovarian Carcinoma　
2. Frontiers in The Pathology and Pathogenesis of Ovarian Cancer: Cancer Precursors And "Precursor Escape"　
3. Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer　
4. Pathogenesis, Genetics and Genomics of Non-High Grade Serous Ovarian Cancers　
5. Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer　
6. Management and Treatment of Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer　
7. Treatment of Rare Epithelial Ovarian Tumors　
8. Targeting DNA Damage Response and Repair as A Therapeutic Strategy for Ovarian Cancer　
9. Mechanisms of Drug Resistance in High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer　
10. Emerging Role and Future Directions of Immunotherapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer　
11. Antibody Drug Conjugates in The Treatment of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer　
12. Targeting Angiogenesis: Taming the Medusa of Ovarian Cancer　
13. Living Through Ovarian Cancer Treatment: Acute and Long-Term Toxicities of Chemotherapy For Advanced-Stage Disease　
14. Palliative Care and Symptom Management For Women With Advanced Ovarian Cancer　

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Ursula Matulonis, will focus on Ovarian Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Risk factors for ovarian carcinoma; Ovarian cancer pathology; Early detection and prevention strategies for ovarian cancer; Pathogenesis, genetics and genomics of high grade serous cancer; Pathogenesis, genetics and genomics of non-high grade serous cancers; Management and Treatment of newly diagnosed ovarian cancer; Management and Treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Treatment of rare epithelial ovarian tumors; Targeting DNA damage response and repair as a therapeutic strategy for ovarian cancer; Mechanisms of drug resistance in ovarian cancer; The status of and targeting the immune system in ovarian cancer: current and future approaches; Antibody drug conjugates; The role of angiogenesis in ovarian cancer pathogenesis and treatment; Management and understanding of acute and long term toxicities of patients with ovarian cancer; and Palliative Care of the advanced ovarian cancer patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
7th December 2018
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323642163
eBook ISBN:
9780323642392

About the Authors

Ursula A Matulonis

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.