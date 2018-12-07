Ovarian Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 32-6

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Ursula Matulonis, will focus on Ovarian Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Risk factors for ovarian carcinoma; Ovarian cancer pathology; Early detection and prevention strategies for ovarian cancer; Pathogenesis, genetics and genomics of high grade serous cancer; Pathogenesis, genetics and genomics of non-high grade serous cancers; Management and Treatment of newly diagnosed ovarian cancer; Management and Treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Treatment of rare epithelial ovarian tumors; Targeting DNA damage response and repair as a therapeutic strategy for ovarian cancer; Mechanisms of drug resistance in ovarian cancer; The status of and targeting the immune system in ovarian cancer: current and future approaches; Antibody drug conjugates; The role of angiogenesis in ovarian cancer pathogenesis and treatment; Management and understanding of acute and long term toxicities of patients with ovarian cancer; and Palliative Care of the advanced ovarian cancer patient.