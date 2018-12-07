Ovarian Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 32-6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Risk Factors for Ovarian Carcinoma
2. Frontiers in The Pathology and Pathogenesis of Ovarian Cancer: Cancer Precursors And "Precursor Escape"
3. Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer
4. Pathogenesis, Genetics and Genomics of Non-High Grade Serous Ovarian Cancers
5. Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer
6. Management and Treatment of Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
7. Treatment of Rare Epithelial Ovarian Tumors
8. Targeting DNA Damage Response and Repair as A Therapeutic Strategy for Ovarian Cancer
9. Mechanisms of Drug Resistance in High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer
10. Emerging Role and Future Directions of Immunotherapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
11. Antibody Drug Conjugates in The Treatment of Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
12. Targeting Angiogenesis: Taming the Medusa of Ovarian Cancer
13. Living Through Ovarian Cancer Treatment: Acute and Long-Term Toxicities of Chemotherapy For Advanced-Stage Disease
14. Palliative Care and Symptom Management For Women With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, edited by Dr. Ursula Matulonis, will focus on Ovarian Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Risk factors for ovarian carcinoma; Ovarian cancer pathology; Early detection and prevention strategies for ovarian cancer; Pathogenesis, genetics and genomics of high grade serous cancer; Pathogenesis, genetics and genomics of non-high grade serous cancers; Management and Treatment of newly diagnosed ovarian cancer; Management and Treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Treatment of rare epithelial ovarian tumors; Targeting DNA damage response and repair as a therapeutic strategy for ovarian cancer; Mechanisms of drug resistance in ovarian cancer; The status of and targeting the immune system in ovarian cancer: current and future approaches; Antibody drug conjugates; The role of angiogenesis in ovarian cancer pathogenesis and treatment; Management and understanding of acute and long term toxicities of patients with ovarian cancer; and Palliative Care of the advanced ovarian cancer patient.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323642163
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642392