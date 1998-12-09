Outsourcing Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750670234, 9780080513447

Outsourcing Security

1st Edition

A Guide for Contracting Services

Authors: John Stees
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750670234
eBook ISBN: 9780080513447
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th December 1998
Page Count: 224
Description

Outsourcing Security provides a complete management guide for contracting support services, particularly those associated with protective organizations. It helps security and facility managers through the quagmire of conceptual planning, proposal evaluation and contract negotiation, and helps them to realize cost savings, improve productivity, and elevate the quality level of the contracted service.

Outsourcing Security provides a complete management guide for contracting support services, particularly those associated with protective organizations. It helps security and facility managers through the quagmire of conceptual planning, proposal evaluation and contract negotiation, and helps them to realize cost savings, improve productivity, and elevate the quality level of the contracted service. This book: Defines successful methods to improve business efficiency and effectiveness through outsourcing; Helps managers achieve cost savings and enhance quality contract performance; Emphasizes team concepts when evaluating outsourcing services.

Key Features

  • Defines successful methods to improve business efficiency and effectiveness through outsourcing,
  • Helps managers achieve cost savings and enhance quality contract performance
  • Emphasizes team concepts when evaluating outsourcing services

Table of Contents

A Century of Change
Internal Teams
Looking Inward
Looking Outward
Statement of Work
Vendor Selection
Proposal Evaluation
Outsourcing Security Investigations
Outsourcing Security Services Overseas
Outsourcing Security Consulting Services
Has Outsourcing Gone Too Far?

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750670234
eBook ISBN:
9780080513447

About the Author

John Stees

Reviews

"...the content gives a clear, focused, and methodical guide to deciding whether outsourcing is right for you, and, if so, how to do it correctly." --Security Management

Ratings and Reviews

