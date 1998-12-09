Outsourcing Security
1st Edition
A Guide for Contracting Services
Description
Outsourcing Security provides a complete management guide for contracting support services, particularly those associated with protective organizations. It helps security and facility managers through the quagmire of conceptual planning, proposal evaluation and contract negotiation, and helps them to realize cost savings, improve productivity, and elevate the quality level of the contracted service.
Outsourcing Security provides a complete management guide for contracting support services, particularly those associated with protective organizations. It helps security and facility managers through the quagmire of conceptual planning, proposal evaluation and contract negotiation, and helps them to realize cost savings, improve productivity, and elevate the quality level of the contracted service. This book: Defines successful methods to improve business efficiency and effectiveness through outsourcing; Helps managers achieve cost savings and enhance quality contract performance; Emphasizes team concepts when evaluating outsourcing services.
Key Features
- Defines successful methods to improve business efficiency and effectiveness through outsourcing,
- Helps managers achieve cost savings and enhance quality contract performance
- Emphasizes team concepts when evaluating outsourcing services
Table of Contents
A Century of Change
Internal Teams
Looking Inward
Looking Outward
Statement of Work
Vendor Selection
Proposal Evaluation
Outsourcing Security Investigations
Outsourcing Security Services Overseas
Outsourcing Security Consulting Services
Has Outsourcing Gone Too Far?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 9th December 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750670234
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513447
About the Author
John Stees
Reviews
"...the content gives a clear, focused, and methodical guide to deciding whether outsourcing is right for you, and, if so, how to do it correctly." --Security Management