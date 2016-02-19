Output Measurement in Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444703309, 9781483290089

Output Measurement in Science and Technology

1st Edition

Essays in Honor of Yvan Fabian

Editors: C. Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9781483290089
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Description

Output Measurement in Science and Technology: Essays in Honor of Yvan Fabian focuses on the processes, methodologies, and indicators of the advancement in science and technology.

The selection first offers information on a technology gap approach to why growth rates differ and the impact of technological innovation on international trade patterns. Discussions focus on industrial innovation and international trade performance, use of patents in international trade analyses, technology gaps, innovation and economic growth, and economic and technological levels of development. The text then elaborates on a survey of literature on patents and the measurement of technological change and patents as indicators of corporate technological strength, including patents as predictors of financial performance and corporate technological strength, improving the patent information, and patents in the innovation process.

The manuscript ponders on an empirical study on patents and inventors and a study of innovation in the pesticide industry. Topics include market demand and environmental concern, quantitative and qualitative analysis of pesticide innovations over time, and a review of innovation in pesticides.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers wanting to study the output measurement in science and technology.

Table of Contents

Preface (C. Freeman). Introductory Note (J. Marcum). Is Western Europe Losing the Technological Race? (P. Patel and K. Pavitt). A Technology Gap Approach to Why Growth Rates Differ (J. Fagerberg). The Impact of Technological Innovation on International Trade Patterns: The Evidence Reconsidered (L. Soete). Patents and the Measurement of Technological Change: A Survey of the Literature (B.L. Basberg). Patents as Indicators of Corporate Technological Strength (F. Narin, E. Noma and R. Perry). Patents and Inventors: An Empirical Study (G. Sirilli). A Study of Innovation in the Pesticide Industry: Analysis of the Innovation Record of an Industrial Sector (B. Achilladelis, A. Schwarzkopf and M. Cines). Assessing Basic Research: Reappraisal and Update of an Evaluation of Four Radio Astronomy Observatories (J. Irvine, B.R. Martin, J. Abraham and T. Peacock). Indices.

About the Editor

C. Freeman

