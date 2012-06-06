Outcomes Research in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749492, 9781455747726

Outcomes Research in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Clifford Ko
eBook ISBN: 9781455747726
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749492
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th June 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

In this issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Editor Clifford Ko, MD has assembled the top experts concerning Outcomes Research in Oncology.  Topics in this issue will include: Currently Available Quality Initiatives in Surgical Oncology; Variation in Mortality After High Risk Cancer Surgery: Failure to Rescue; Readmission as a Quality Measure Following High Risk Cancer Surgery; Randomized Controlled Trials in Surgical Oncology: Where Do We Stand?; Lymph Node Staging in GI Malignancies; Racial and Socioeconomic Disparities in Cancer Care; Patient Safety in Surgical Oncology: Perspective from the Operating Room; Value Based Health Care: A Surgical Oncologist Perspective; Monitoring the Delivery of Cancer Care: Commission on Cancer and National Cancer Data Base; Prediction Tools in Surgical Oncology; Collaboration With the Community Cancer Center: Benefit for All; and Evaluating the Appropriateness of Cancer Care in the United States.

About the Authors

Clifford Ko Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Surgery, Director, UCLA Center for Surgical Outcomes and Quality, Los Angeles, California

