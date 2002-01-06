Outcomes in Critical Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750649827

Outcomes in Critical Care

1st Edition

Editors: Saxon Ridley
Paperback ISBN: 9780750649827
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th January 2002
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • A comprehensive guide to all aspects of outcome measures for intensive care Practical advice on which outcome measure to select to measure efficiency or effectiveness of care, discussing the advantages and weaknesses of each one Emphasises the need to look at disability, functionality and quality of life as outcomes following intensive care * Helps the reader to appreciate the specific and selective use of outcome measures to provide valid and reliable answers to their questions

Table of Contents

Introduction; Mortality; Case mix adjustment by prediction of mortality; Organ failure scores; Determining ICU induced morbidity; Quality of life; Practical aspects; Complications and adverse events; Economic outcomes; Ethical issues.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750649827

About the Editor

Saxon Ridley

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Critical Care Complex, Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, Norwich, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.