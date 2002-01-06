Outcomes in Critical Care
1st Edition
Editors: Saxon Ridley
Paperback ISBN: 9780750649827
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th January 2002
Page Count: 288
Description
- A comprehensive guide to all aspects of outcome measures for intensive care Practical advice on which outcome measure to select to measure efficiency or effectiveness of care, discussing the advantages and weaknesses of each one Emphasises the need to look at disability, functionality and quality of life as outcomes following intensive care * Helps the reader to appreciate the specific and selective use of outcome measures to provide valid and reliable answers to their questions
Table of Contents
Introduction; Mortality; Case mix adjustment by prediction of mortality; Organ failure scores; Determining ICU induced morbidity; Quality of life; Practical aspects; Complications and adverse events; Economic outcomes; Ethical issues.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 6th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750649827
About the Editor
Saxon Ridley
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Critical Care Complex, Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, Norwich, UK
