Otology and Otic Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 42-6
1st Edition
Authors: Bradley Njaa Lynette Cole
eBook ISBN: 9781455748006
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749713
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
A comprehensive update on ear disease for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include updates on otic anatomy and physiology, preparation and histologic examination of the inner ear, neurologic manifestations of ear disease, canine hearing loss management, feline deafness, electrodiagnostic evaluation of auditory function, hearing aids in dogs, primary secretory otitis media of cavalier King Charles spaniels, ear masses, ototoxicity in dogs and cats, and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 20th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749713
About the Authors
Bradley Njaa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Lynette Cole Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Clinical Sciences, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
