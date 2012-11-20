Otology and Otic Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 42-6

A comprehensive update on ear disease for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include updates on otic anatomy and physiology, preparation and histologic examination of the inner ear, neurologic manifestations of ear disease, canine hearing loss management, feline deafness, electrodiagnostic evaluation of auditory function, hearing aids in dogs, primary secretory otitis media of cavalier King Charles spaniels, ear masses, ototoxicity in dogs and cats, and much more!