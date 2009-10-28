Otologic Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416046653, 9780323245470

Otologic Surgery

3rd Edition

with Video, Expert Consult - Online and Print

Editors: Derald Brackmann Clough Shelton Moses Arriaga
eBook ISBN: 9780323245470
eBook ISBN: 9781437719666
eBook ISBN: 9781455708642
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416046653
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th October 2009
Page Count: 864
Description

Otologic Surgery—the third edition of this invaluable surgical reference—has been thoroughly updated to reflect the latest advances in the field and covers all aspects of surgery of the ear and skull base. Derald E. Brackmann, MD, Clough Shelton, MD, and Moises A. Arriaga, MD bring you seven new chapters on the hot topics of Cartilage Tympanoplasty, Reversible Canal Wall Down Mastiodectomy, Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence Syndrome, Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery, Far Lateral Transcondylar Approach, Stereotactic Radiation Therapy, and Vascular Considerations in Neurotology. These extensive updates, along with the inclusion of new contributors and the elimination of redundant chapters, ensure that this book provides you with the essential information you need to choose and perform state-of-the-art surgical techniques. The companion web site at expertconsult.com features the fully searchable text, as well as a video library and question and answer section.

Key Features

  • Discusses controversies and alternate approaches so you can make a well-informed decision from the full range of choices.
  • Presents the expertise and insights from more than 50 leading specialists to provide you with authoritative advice on surgical problems.
  • Provides detailed visual guidance on how to perform procedures through step-by-step illustrations.

Table of Contents

  1. Otologic Instrumentation

  2. Canalplasty for Exostoses of the External Auditory Canal and Miscellaneous Auditory Canal Problems

  3. Malignancies of the Temporal Bone—Limited Temporal Bone Resection

  4. Malignancies of the Temporal Bone—Radical Temporal Bone Resection

  5. Cogenital Malformation of the External Auditory Canal and Middle Ear

  6. Surgery of Ventilation and Mucosal Disease

  7. Diagnosis and Management of the Patulous Eustachian Tube

  8. Office Management of Tympanic Membrane Perforation and the Draining Ear

  9. Tympanoplasty—Outer Surface Grafting Technique

  10. Cartilage Tympanoplasty

  11. Tympanoplasty—Undersurface Graft Technique: Transcanal Approach

  12. Tympanoplasty—Undersurface Graft Technique: Postauricular Approach

  13. Ossicular Reconstruction

  14. Canal Wall Reconstruction Tympanomastoidectomy

  15. Surgery of Acute Infections and Their Complications

  16. Mastoidectomy—Intact Canal Wall Procedure

  17. Mastoidectomy—Canal Wall Down Procedure

  18. Tympanoplasty—Staging and Use of Plastic

  19. Complications of Surgery for Chronic Otitis Media

  20. Dural Herniation and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks

  21. Total Stapedectomy

  22. Laser Stapedectomy

  23. Partial Stapedectomy

  24. Laser Revision Stapedecomy

  25. Special Problems of Otosclerosis Surgery

  26. Avoidance and Management of Complications of Otosclerosis

  27. Perilymphatic Fistula

  28. Management of Bell’s Palsy and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

  29. Traumatic Facial Paralysis

  30. Facial Nerve Tumors

  31. Surgery for Cochlear Implantation

  32. Implantable Hearing Devices

  33. The Bone-Anchored Cochlear Stimulator (Baha)

  34. Surgery of the Endolymphatic Sac

  35. Middle Cranial Fossa—Vestibular Neurectomy

  36. Retrolabyrinthine and Retrosigmoid Vestibular Neurectomy

  37. Translabyrinthine Vestibular Neurectomy

  38. Posterior Semicircular Canal Occlusion for Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo

  39. Cochleosacculotomy

  40. Transcanal Labyrinthectomy

  41. Chemical Treatment of the Labyrinth

  42. Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence Syndrome

  43. Overview of Transtemporal Skull Base Surgery

  44. Operations for Vascular Compressive Syndromes

  45. Drainage Procedures for Petrous Apex Legions

  46. Surgery for Glomus Tumors and Other Lesions of the Jugular Foramen

  47. Rehabilitation of Lower Cranial Nerve Deficits after Neurotologic Skull Base Surgery

  48. Middle Fossa Approach

  49. Translabyrinthine Approach

  50. Retrosigmoid Approach to Tumors of the Cerebellopontine Angle

  51. Transotic Approach

  52. Transcochlear Approach to Cerebellopontine Angle Lesions

  53. Extended Middle Cranial Fossa Approach

  54. Anterior and Subtemporal Approaches to the Infratemporal Fossa

  55. Endoscopic Endonasal Approaches to the Skull Base and Paranasal Sinuses

  56. Petrosal Approach

  57. Neurofibromatosis

  58. Auditory Implants for the Central Nervous System

  59. Extreme Lateral Infrajugular Transcondylar Approach for Resection of Skull Base Tumors

  60. Management of Postoperative Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks

  61. Care of the Eye in Facial Paralysis

  62. Hypoglossal Facial Anastomisis

  63. Facial Reanimation Techniques

  64. Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring

  65. Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Skull Base Tumors

  66. Vascular Considerations in Neurotologic Surgery

 

Exostosis Repair

Temporal Bone Resection – Limited Temporal Bone Resection

Congenital Atresia

Patulous Eustachian Tube Reconstruction with Cartilage Graft Implants

Tympanoplasty

Cartilage Perichondrium Island Flap

Cartilage Palisade Technique

Tympanoplasty The Undersurface Graft Technique Transcanal Approach

Tympanoplasty (The Otology Group)

Incus Bridge Prosthesis

Ossicular Chain Reconstruction PORP1

Canal Wall Reconstruction Typmpanomastoidectomy

Mastoidectomy- Intact Canal Wall

Atticotomy

Canal Wall Down.

Dural Defect Repair

Right Lateral Canal Fistula Repair

Right Sigmoid Sinus

Encephalocle

Laser Stapedotomy

Revision Stapedectomy

Eroded Incus- Lippy Prothesis

Primary Scrapectomy

Laser Stapedotomy

Facial nerve Tumor

Left Pediatric Cochlear Implant

Soft Tissue Handling in Baha Surgery

Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt

Endoscopic Assisted Left Suboccipital Vestibular Neurectomy

Right Retrolabyrinthine and Left Retrosigmoid Vestibular Neurectomy

Transmastoid Semicircular Canal Occlusion

Posterior Canal Occlusion for Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo

Partial Labyrinthectomy for Skull Base Exposure

Transmastoid Superior Canal Occlusion for Dehiscence

Infracochlear Drainage of Petrous Apex Cholesterol Granuloma

Infratemporal Fossa Approach to Glomus Jugulare

Left Middle Fossa Acoustic Tumor

Translabyrinthe Craniotomy

Right Retro Sigmoid Craniotomy

Transotic Approach

Endoscopic Endonasal Approaches to the Skull Base

Surgical Placement of the Nucleus Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI)

Blind Sac Closure of the Ear Canal and Obliteration of the Eustachian Tube

Hypoglossal Facial Anastomosis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the Editor

Derald Brackmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Southern California School of Medicine; President, House Ear Clinic; Board of Directors, House Ear Institute, Los Angeles, CA

Clough Shelton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Neuro-Otology and Skull Base Surgery, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT

Moses Arriaga

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Otolaryngology and Neurosurgery, LSU Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA

