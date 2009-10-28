Otologic Surgery
3rd Edition
with Video, Expert Consult - Online and Print
Otologic Surgery—the third edition of this invaluable surgical reference—has been thoroughly updated to reflect the latest advances in the field and covers all aspects of surgery of the ear and skull base. Derald E. Brackmann, MD, Clough Shelton, MD, and Moises A. Arriaga, MD bring you seven new chapters on the hot topics of Cartilage Tympanoplasty, Reversible Canal Wall Down Mastiodectomy, Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence Syndrome, Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery, Far Lateral Transcondylar Approach, Stereotactic Radiation Therapy, and Vascular Considerations in Neurotology. These extensive updates, along with the inclusion of new contributors and the elimination of redundant chapters, ensure that this book provides you with the essential information you need to choose and perform state-of-the-art surgical techniques. The companion web site at expertconsult.com features the fully searchable text, as well as a video library and question and answer section.
- Discusses controversies and alternate approaches so you can make a well-informed decision from the full range of choices.
- Presents the expertise and insights from more than 50 leading specialists to provide you with authoritative advice on surgical problems.
- Provides detailed visual guidance on how to perform procedures through step-by-step illustrations.
- Otologic Instrumentation
- Canalplasty for Exostoses of the External Auditory Canal and Miscellaneous Auditory Canal Problems
- Malignancies of the Temporal Bone—Limited Temporal Bone Resection
- Malignancies of the Temporal Bone—Radical Temporal Bone Resection
- Cogenital Malformation of the External Auditory Canal and Middle Ear
- Surgery of Ventilation and Mucosal Disease
- Diagnosis and Management of the Patulous Eustachian Tube
- Office Management of Tympanic Membrane Perforation and the Draining Ear
- Tympanoplasty—Outer Surface Grafting Technique
- Cartilage Tympanoplasty
- Tympanoplasty—Undersurface Graft Technique: Transcanal Approach
- Tympanoplasty—Undersurface Graft Technique: Postauricular Approach
- Ossicular Reconstruction
- Canal Wall Reconstruction Tympanomastoidectomy
- Surgery of Acute Infections and Their Complications
- Mastoidectomy—Intact Canal Wall Procedure
- Mastoidectomy—Canal Wall Down Procedure
- Tympanoplasty—Staging and Use of Plastic
- Complications of Surgery for Chronic Otitis Media
- Dural Herniation and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks
- Total Stapedectomy
- Laser Stapedectomy
- Partial Stapedectomy
- Laser Revision Stapedecomy
- Special Problems of Otosclerosis Surgery
- Avoidance and Management of Complications of Otosclerosis
- Perilymphatic Fistula
- Management of Bell’s Palsy and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
- Traumatic Facial Paralysis
- Facial Nerve Tumors
- Surgery for Cochlear Implantation
- Implantable Hearing Devices
- The Bone-Anchored Cochlear Stimulator (Baha)
- Surgery of the Endolymphatic Sac
- Middle Cranial Fossa—Vestibular Neurectomy
- Retrolabyrinthine and Retrosigmoid Vestibular Neurectomy
- Translabyrinthine Vestibular Neurectomy
- Posterior Semicircular Canal Occlusion for Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo
- Cochleosacculotomy
- Transcanal Labyrinthectomy
- Chemical Treatment of the Labyrinth
- Superior Semicircular Canal Dehiscence Syndrome
- Overview of Transtemporal Skull Base Surgery
- Operations for Vascular Compressive Syndromes
- Drainage Procedures for Petrous Apex Legions
- Surgery for Glomus Tumors and Other Lesions of the Jugular Foramen
- Rehabilitation of Lower Cranial Nerve Deficits after Neurotologic Skull Base Surgery
- Middle Fossa Approach
- Translabyrinthine Approach
- Retrosigmoid Approach to Tumors of the Cerebellopontine Angle
- Transotic Approach
- Transcochlear Approach to Cerebellopontine Angle Lesions
- Extended Middle Cranial Fossa Approach
- Anterior and Subtemporal Approaches to the Infratemporal Fossa
- Endoscopic Endonasal Approaches to the Skull Base and Paranasal Sinuses
- Petrosal Approach
- Neurofibromatosis
- Auditory Implants for the Central Nervous System
- Extreme Lateral Infrajugular Transcondylar Approach for Resection of Skull Base Tumors
- Management of Postoperative Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks
- Care of the Eye in Facial Paralysis
- Hypoglossal Facial Anastomisis
- Facial Reanimation Techniques
- Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Skull Base Tumors
- Vascular Considerations in Neurotologic Surgery
Exostosis Repair
Temporal Bone Resection – Limited Temporal Bone Resection
Congenital Atresia
Patulous Eustachian Tube Reconstruction with Cartilage Graft Implants
Tympanoplasty
Cartilage Perichondrium Island Flap
Cartilage Palisade Technique
Tympanoplasty The Undersurface Graft Technique Transcanal Approach
Tympanoplasty (The Otology Group)
Incus Bridge Prosthesis
Ossicular Chain Reconstruction PORP1
Canal Wall Reconstruction Typmpanomastoidectomy
Mastoidectomy- Intact Canal Wall
Atticotomy
Canal Wall Down.
Dural Defect Repair
Right Lateral Canal Fistula Repair
Right Sigmoid Sinus
Encephalocle
Laser Stapedotomy
Revision Stapedectomy
Eroded Incus- Lippy Prothesis
Primary Scrapectomy
Laser Stapedotomy
Facial nerve Tumor
Left Pediatric Cochlear Implant
Soft Tissue Handling in Baha Surgery
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt
Endoscopic Assisted Left Suboccipital Vestibular Neurectomy
Right Retrolabyrinthine and Left Retrosigmoid Vestibular Neurectomy
Transmastoid Semicircular Canal Occlusion
Posterior Canal Occlusion for Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo
Partial Labyrinthectomy for Skull Base Exposure
Transmastoid Superior Canal Occlusion for Dehiscence
Infracochlear Drainage of Petrous Apex Cholesterol Granuloma
Infratemporal Fossa Approach to Glomus Jugulare
Left Middle Fossa Acoustic Tumor
Translabyrinthe Craniotomy
Right Retro Sigmoid Craniotomy
Transotic Approach
Endoscopic Endonasal Approaches to the Skull Base
Surgical Placement of the Nucleus Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI)
Blind Sac Closure of the Ear Canal and Obliteration of the Eustachian Tube
Hypoglossal Facial Anastomosis
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 28th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245470
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719666
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708642
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416046653
About the Editor
Derald Brackmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Southern California School of Medicine; President, House Ear Clinic; Board of Directors, House Ear Institute, Los Angeles, CA
Clough Shelton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Neuro-Otology and Skull Base Surgery, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
Moses Arriaga
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Otolaryngology and Neurosurgery, LSU Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA