Otolaryngology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 102-6
1st Edition
Authors: Stewart C. Matthew
eBook ISBN: 9780323641302
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641296
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th November 2018
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, Guest Edited by C. Matthew Stewart, MD, is devoted to Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Hearing Loss; Sinuses and Common Rhinologic Conditions; Dizziness and the Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery POV; Head and Neck Masses; Hoarseness; Aging Face; Pediatric Transitions; Chronic Ear Disease; Tinnitus; Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery System Diseases; Urgent Infections; Speech Language Pathologist Rehabilitation; and Facial Nerve Paralysis.
About the Authors
Stewart C. Matthew Author
