Osteotomies Around the Knee, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682077, 9780323682541

Osteotomies Around the Knee, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 38-3

1st Edition

Authors: Annunziato Amendola Davide Bonasia
eBook ISBN: 9780323682541
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682077
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st May 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest edited by Dr. Steven Moran, this issue of Hand Clinics will cover Current Concepts and Controversies in Scaphoid Fracture Management. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Kevin Chung of the University of Michigan. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Imaging for acute and chronic fractures, The vascularity of the scaphoid, Arthroscopic management of non-union, Vascularized grafts, Long-term outcomes of vascularized trochlear grafts for proximal pole reconstruction, The management of the healed scaphoid malunion, My technique for volar plating of scaphoid non-union, My technique for the management of scaphoid non-union, Volar vascularized grafts, Managing the athlete with a scaphoid fracture, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323682541
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682077

About the Authors

Annunziato Amendola Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Chief, Division of Sports Medicine, Duke University, James R. Urbaniak, MD, Sports Sciences Institute Duke Center for Living Campus - Wallace building, Durham, North Carolina

Davide Bonasia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Torino, Dept. of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Torino, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.