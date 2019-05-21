Osteotomies Around the Knee, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 38-3
1st Edition
Description
Guest edited by Dr. Steven Moran, this issue of Hand Clinics will cover Current Concepts and Controversies in Scaphoid Fracture Management. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Kevin Chung of the University of Michigan. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Imaging for acute and chronic fractures, The vascularity of the scaphoid, Arthroscopic management of non-union, Vascularized grafts, Long-term outcomes of vascularized trochlear grafts for proximal pole reconstruction, The management of the healed scaphoid malunion, My technique for volar plating of scaphoid non-union, My technique for the management of scaphoid non-union, Volar vascularized grafts, Managing the athlete with a scaphoid fracture, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323682541
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323682077
About the Authors
Annunziato Amendola Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Chief, Division of Sports Medicine, Duke University, James R. Urbaniak, MD, Sports Sciences Institute Duke Center for Living Campus - Wallace building, Durham, North Carolina
Davide Bonasia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Torino, Dept. of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, Torino, Italy