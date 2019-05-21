Osteotomies Around the Knee, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 38-3

Guest edited by Dr. Steven Moran, this issue of Hand Clinics will cover Current Concepts and Controversies in Scaphoid Fracture Management. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Kevin Chung of the University of Michigan. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Imaging for acute and chronic fractures, The vascularity of the scaphoid, Arthroscopic management of non-union, Vascularized grafts, Long-term outcomes of vascularized trochlear grafts for proximal pole reconstruction, The management of the healed scaphoid malunion, My technique for volar plating of scaphoid non-union, My technique for the management of scaphoid non-union, Volar vascularized grafts, Managing the athlete with a scaphoid fracture, among others.