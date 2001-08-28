Osteoporosis, Two-Volume Set
2nd Edition
Description
Osteoporosis is the most comprehensive, authoritative reference on this disease. Some of the topics covered include basic biology, anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, preclinical issues, experimental medicine, management, and therapeutics. Written by renowned experts in this field, this book is a must-have for the researcher, the academic clinician, or anyone in the field of bone biology.
Key Features
- The source on osteoporosis
- Written by expert investigators in their respective fields
- Each chapter provides timely, comprehensive, and scholarly discussion
- Fully illustrated in color and black & white
- Covers everything from basic anatomy and physiology to diagnosis, management and treatment
Readership
Researchers, professionals, and academic clinicians in bone, endocrinology, and related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Contributors Preface
VOLUME 1 Part I Introduction to Normal Bone Physiology and Pathophysiology
Chapter 1 The Bone Organ System: Form and Function Cassandra A. Lee and Thomas A. Einhorn
Chapter 2 Osteoblast Biology Jane B. Lian and Gary S. Stein
Chapter 3 Osteoclast Biology F. Patrick Ross and Steven L. Teitelbaum
Chapter 4 The Biochemistry of Bone Jayashree A. Gokhale, Pamela Gehron Robey, and Adele L. Boskey
Chapter 5 Developmental Biology of Bone Anthony M. Reginato, Wenfang Wang, and Bjorn R. Olsen
Chapter 6 Mouse Genetics as a Tool to Study Bone Development and Physiology Millan S. Patel and Gerard Karsenty
Chapter 7 Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein Robert A. Nissenson
Chapter 8 Calcitonin Ana O. Hoff, Gilbert J. Cote, and Robert F. Gagel
Chapter 9 Vitamin D: Biology, Action, and Clinical Implication David Feldman, Peter J. Malloy, and Coleman Gross
Chapter 10 Regulation of Bone Cell Function by Estrogens Barry S. Komm and Peter V. N. Bodine
Chapter 11 Skeletal Biology of Androgens Kristine M. Wiren and Eric S. Orwoll
Chapter 12 Coupling of Bone Resorption and Formation during Bone Remodeling Thomas J. Martin and Gideon A. Rodan
Chapter 13 Cytokines and Bone Remodeling Gregory R. Mundy, Babatunde Oyajobi, Kathy Traianedes, Sarah Dallas, and Di Chen
Chapter 14 Bone Growth Factors Xuezhong Qin, Reinhard Gysin, Subburaman Mohan, and David J. Baylink
Chapter 15 Skeletal Heterogeneity and the Purposes of Bone Remodeling: Implications for the Understanding of Osteoporosis A. M. Parfitt
Chapter 16 Basic Biology of Bisphosphonates H. Fleisch
Part II Structure and Biomechanics
Chapter 17 Skeletal Development: Mechanical Consequences of Growth, Aging, and Disease Marjolein C. H. van der Meulen, Dennis R. Carter, and Gary S. Beaupré
Chapter 18 Inhibition of Osteopenia by Biophysical Intervention Clinton T. Rubin and Kenneth J. McLeod
Chapter 19 Biomechanics of Age-Related Fractures Mary L. Bouxsein
Part III Epidemiology and Risk Factors
Chapter 20 Introduction to Epidemiologic Methods Jennifer L. Kelsey and MaryFran Sowers
Chapter 21 Magnitude and Impact of Osteoporosis and Fractures L. Joseph Melton III and Cyrus Cooper
Chapter 22 Race, Ethnicity, and Osteoporosis Marie Luz Villa, Lorene Nelson, and Dorothy Nelson
Chapter 23 Epidemiology of Osteoporosis Fractures: The European Experience Chris de Laet and Jonathan Reeve
Chapter 24 Bone Mineral Acquisition in Utero, during Infancy, and throughout Childhood Bonny Specker, Ran Namgung, and Reggie C. Tsang
Chapter 25 Bone Acquisition in Adolescence Jean-Philippe Bonjour and Rene Rizzoli
Chapter 26 Genetics and Genomics of Osteoporosis André G. Uitterlinden, Johannes P. T. M. van Leeuwen, and Huibert A. P. Pols
Chapter 27 Nutrition and Risk for Osteoporosis Robert P. Heaney
Chapter 28 Physical Activity and Osteoporosis Belinda R. Beck, Janet Shaw, and Christine M. Snow
Chapter 29 Premenopausal Reproduction and Hormonal Characteristics and Risk for Osteoporosis MaryFran Sowers
Chapter 30 Postmenopausal Endogenous and Exogenous Hormones, Degree of Obesity, Thiazide Diuretics, and Risk of Osteoporosis Jane A. Cauley and Loran M. Salamone
Chapter 31 The Effects of Tobacco and Alcohol Use on Bone Ego Seeman
Chapter 32 Falls as Risk Factors for Fractures Anne Schwartz, Elizabeth Capezuti, and Jeane Ann Grisso
Chapter 33 Assessing Fracture Risk Charles W. Slemenda, C. Conrad Johnston, and Siu L. Hui
Chapter 34 Outcomes of Osteoporotic Fractures Elizabeth Barrett-Conner and Gail Greendale
VOLUME 2 Part IV Pathophysiology
Chapter 35 The Nature of Osteoporosis Robert Marcus and Sharmilla Majumder
Chapter 36 Local and Systemic Factors in the Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis Lawrence R. Raisz
Chapter 37 Animal Models for in Vivo Experimentation in Osteoporosis Research Donald B. Kimmel
Chapter 38 The TypeI/Type II Model for Involutional Osteoporosis: Update and Modification Based on New Observations B. Lawrence Riggs, Sundeep Khosla, and L. Joseph Melton III
Chapter 39 Bone Remodeling Findings in Osteoporosis Robert R. Recker and M. Janet Barger-Lux
Chapter 40 The Role of Parathyroid Hormone and Vitamin D in the Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis John P. Bilezikian and Shonni J. Silverberg
Chapter 41 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis: How the Hormonal Changes of Menopause Cause Bone Loss Roberto Pacifici
Chapter 42 Osteoporosis in Men: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Characterization Eric S. Orwoll and Robert F. Klein
Chapter 43 Osteoporosis in Childhood and Adolescence Laura K. Bachrach
Chapter 44 Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis: Basic Pathological Mechanisms, Clinical Features, and Management in the New Millennium Gary M. Leong, Jacqueline R. Center, N. Kathryn Henderson, and John A. Eisman
Chapter 45 Familial Osteoporosis Alan L. Burshell and Steven R. Smith
Chapter 46 Immobilization Osteopenia B. Jenny Kiratli
Chapter 47 Thyroid Hormone and the Skeleton Daniel Baran
Chapter 48 Osteoporosis in Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatic Diseases Daniel D. Bikle
Chapter 49 Primary Hyperparathyroidism and Hyperparathyroid Bone Disease Lorraine A. Fitzpatrick and Hunter Heath III
Chapter 50 Osteogenesis Imperfecta and Other Defects of Bone Development as Occasional Causes of Adult Osteoporosis Jay R. Shapiro
Chapter 51 Osteoporosis Secondary to Illnesses and Medications Adina Schneider and Elizabeth Shane
Chapter 52 Transplantation Osteoporosis Sol Epstein and Elizabeth Shane
Chapter 53 Osteoporosis Associated with Pregnancy Lynn Kohlmeier and Robert Marcus
Chapter 54 Osteoprosis Associated with Rheumatologic Disorders Steven R. Goldring
Chapter 55 Oral Bone Loss and Systemic Osteopenia Marjorie K. Jeffcoat, Michael S. Reddy, and Arthur A. Decarlo
Part V Evaluation and Management
Chapter 56 Localized Osteoporosis D. J. Schurman, W. J. Maloney, and R. L. Smith
Chapter 57 The Evaluation of the Patient with Osteoporosis or at Risk for Osteoporosis Michael Kleerekoper
Chapter 58 Imaging of Osteoporosis Michael Jergas and Harry K. Genant
Chapter 59 Clinical Use of Bone Densitometry Kenneth G. Faulkner
Chapter 60 Biochemical Markers of Bone Turnover in Osteoporosis P. Garnero and P. D. Delmas
Chapter 61 Osteoporosis and Its Nonskeletal Consequences: Their Impact on Treatment Decisions Deborah T. Gold, Kenneth W. Lyles, Kathy M. Shipp, and Marc K. Drezner
Chapter 62 An Orthopedic Perspective of Osteoporosis Michael H. Heggeness and Kenneth B. Mathis
Chapter 63 Clinical Use of Bone Biopsy P. Chavassieux, M. Arlot, and P. J. Meunier
Part VI Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Chapter 64 Design Considerations for Clinical Investigations of Osteoporosis Robert P. Heaney
Chapter 65 Development and Evaluation of New Drugs for Osteoporosis Henry Bone
Chapter 66 Evidence-Based Decision Making in Osteoporosis Ann B. Cranney and Gordon H. Guyatt
Chapter 67 The Role of Calcium in the Treatment of Osteoporosis Bess Dawson-Hughes
Chapter 68 Vitamin D and Its Metabolites in the Management of Osteoporosis Ian R. Reid
Chapter 69 Estrogens and Osteoporosis Robert Lindsay and Felicia Cosman
Chapter 70 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Ethel S. Siris and Douglas B. Muchmore
Chapter 71 Phytoestrogen and Other Phytochemical Effects on Bone Richard Prince
Chapter 72 Bisphosphonates in the Management of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Socrates E. Papapoulous
Chapter 73 Calcitonin Roberto Civitelli
Chapter 74 Fluoride Therapy for Osteoporosis K.-H. William Lau and David J. Baylink
Chapter 75 A New Perspective on Fluoride Therapy Charles Y. C. Pak
Chapter 76 Androgens and Andogenic Progestins Sundeep Khosla
Chapter 77 Treatment with PTH Peptides Lis Mosekilde and Jonathan Reeve
Chapter 78 Growth Hormone and Insulin-Like Growth Factors: Potential Applications and Limitations in the Management of Osteoporosis Christian Wüster and Clifford Rosen
Chapter 79 New Approaches to Osteoporosis Therapeutics S. Aubrey Stoch, Michael Chorev, and Michael Rosenblatt
Index
About the Editor
Robert Marcus
Dr. Marcus is Professor-Emeritus, Stanford University, where he served on the full-time medical faculty for almost 25 years, before joining the Emeritus faculty in 2001. At Stanford, he was located at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Palo Alto California, where he served as Director of the Aging Study Unit of the Geriatrics Research, Education, & Clinical Center from 1982-2001. Dr. Marcus enjoyed a long career as a clinical investigator in the fields of bone and mineral metabolism and osteoporosis medicine. His own research interests included diagnosis and therapy of primary hyperpara-thyroidism, interactions of the parathyroid-vitamin D axis with estrogen, age-related changes in the growth hormone-IGF axis, effects of growth hormone replacement for older men and women, metabolic and musculoskeletal effects of resistance exercise in older men and women, adolescent bone acquisition, and osteoporosis therapeutics. Dr. Marcus’ laboratory was a study site for many of the pivotal clinical trials in the osteoporosis field. These include the NIH Post-menopausal Estrogen/Progestin Interventions Trial (PEPI), Merck’s Fracture Intervention Trial (FIT), Lilly’s Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Intervention (MORE), and Lilly’s registration trial of recombinant PTH(1-34) in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. In 2001. Dr. Marcus joined the US Affiliate of Eli Lilly & Company to support Lilly’s program in Osteoporosis and Skeletal Medicine. From 2003 until his retirement from Lilly in 2008, Dr. Marcus was the lead physician for the Forteo team at Lilly. He has published more than 150 research papers, editorials, and reviews. Dr. Marcus served as President of the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research in 2000-2001.
David Feldman
Jennifer Kelsey
@from:Praise for the First Edition @quote:"...a textbook focused solely on this condition and encompassing this diversity of research has been lacking. This book does a terrific job of filling the gap... All the chapters are authoritative and include up-to-date references... Osteoporosis is quite comprehensive..." @source:--NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE @qu:"The editors have managed to produce a work which is interesting, comprehensive and up-to-date..." @source:--JOURNAL OF BONE AND JOINT SURGERY