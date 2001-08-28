Osteoporosis, Two-Volume Set

Contributors Preface

VOLUME 1 Part I Introduction to Normal Bone Physiology and Pathophysiology

Chapter 1 The Bone Organ System: Form and Function Cassandra A. Lee and Thomas A. Einhorn

Chapter 2 Osteoblast Biology Jane B. Lian and Gary S. Stein

Chapter 3 Osteoclast Biology F. Patrick Ross and Steven L. Teitelbaum

Chapter 4 The Biochemistry of Bone Jayashree A. Gokhale, Pamela Gehron Robey, and Adele L. Boskey

Chapter 5 Developmental Biology of Bone Anthony M. Reginato, Wenfang Wang, and Bjorn R. Olsen

Chapter 6 Mouse Genetics as a Tool to Study Bone Development and Physiology Millan S. Patel and Gerard Karsenty

Chapter 7 Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein Robert A. Nissenson

Chapter 8 Calcitonin Ana O. Hoff, Gilbert J. Cote, and Robert F. Gagel

Chapter 9 Vitamin D: Biology, Action, and Clinical Implication David Feldman, Peter J. Malloy, and Coleman Gross

Chapter 10 Regulation of Bone Cell Function by Estrogens Barry S. Komm and Peter V. N. Bodine

Chapter 11 Skeletal Biology of Androgens Kristine M. Wiren and Eric S. Orwoll

Chapter 12 Coupling of Bone Resorption and Formation during Bone Remodeling Thomas J. Martin and Gideon A. Rodan

Chapter 13 Cytokines and Bone Remodeling Gregory R. Mundy, Babatunde Oyajobi, Kathy Traianedes, Sarah Dallas, and Di Chen

Chapter 14 Bone Growth Factors Xuezhong Qin, Reinhard Gysin, Subburaman Mohan, and David J. Baylink

Chapter 15 Skeletal Heterogeneity and the Purposes of Bone Remodeling: Implications for the Understanding of Osteoporosis A. M. Parfitt

Chapter 16 Basic Biology of Bisphosphonates H. Fleisch

Part II Structure and Biomechanics

Chapter 17 Skeletal Development: Mechanical Consequences of Growth, Aging, and Disease Marjolein C. H. van der Meulen, Dennis R. Carter, and Gary S. Beaupré

Chapter 18 Inhibition of Osteopenia by Biophysical Intervention Clinton T. Rubin and Kenneth J. McLeod

Chapter 19 Biomechanics of Age-Related Fractures Mary L. Bouxsein

Part III Epidemiology and Risk Factors

Chapter 20 Introduction to Epidemiologic Methods Jennifer L. Kelsey and MaryFran Sowers

Chapter 21 Magnitude and Impact of Osteoporosis and Fractures L. Joseph Melton III and Cyrus Cooper

Chapter 22 Race, Ethnicity, and Osteoporosis Marie Luz Villa, Lorene Nelson, and Dorothy Nelson

Chapter 23 Epidemiology of Osteoporosis Fractures: The European Experience Chris de Laet and Jonathan Reeve

Chapter 24 Bone Mineral Acquisition in Utero, during Infancy, and throughout Childhood Bonny Specker, Ran Namgung, and Reggie C. Tsang

Chapter 25 Bone Acquisition in Adolescence Jean-Philippe Bonjour and Rene Rizzoli

Chapter 26 Genetics and Genomics of Osteoporosis André G. Uitterlinden, Johannes P. T. M. van Leeuwen, and Huibert A. P. Pols

Chapter 27 Nutrition and Risk for Osteoporosis Robert P. Heaney

Chapter 28 Physical Activity and Osteoporosis Belinda R. Beck, Janet Shaw, and Christine M. Snow

Chapter 29 Premenopausal Reproduction and Hormonal Characteristics and Risk for Osteoporosis MaryFran Sowers

Chapter 30 Postmenopausal Endogenous and Exogenous Hormones, Degree of Obesity, Thiazide Diuretics, and Risk of Osteoporosis Jane A. Cauley and Loran M. Salamone

Chapter 31 The Effects of Tobacco and Alcohol Use on Bone Ego Seeman

Chapter 32 Falls as Risk Factors for Fractures Anne Schwartz, Elizabeth Capezuti, and Jeane Ann Grisso

Chapter 33 Assessing Fracture Risk Charles W. Slemenda, C. Conrad Johnston, and Siu L. Hui

Chapter 34 Outcomes of Osteoporotic Fractures Elizabeth Barrett-Conner and Gail Greendale

VOLUME 2 Part IV Pathophysiology

Chapter 35 The Nature of Osteoporosis Robert Marcus and Sharmilla Majumder

Chapter 36 Local and Systemic Factors in the Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis Lawrence R. Raisz

Chapter 37 Animal Models for in Vivo Experimentation in Osteoporosis Research Donald B. Kimmel

Chapter 38 The TypeI/Type II Model for Involutional Osteoporosis: Update and Modification Based on New Observations B. Lawrence Riggs, Sundeep Khosla, and L. Joseph Melton III

Chapter 39 Bone Remodeling Findings in Osteoporosis Robert R. Recker and M. Janet Barger-Lux

Chapter 40 The Role of Parathyroid Hormone and Vitamin D in the Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis John P. Bilezikian and Shonni J. Silverberg

Chapter 41 Postmenopausal Osteoporosis: How the Hormonal Changes of Menopause Cause Bone Loss Roberto Pacifici

Chapter 42 Osteoporosis in Men: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Characterization Eric S. Orwoll and Robert F. Klein

Chapter 43 Osteoporosis in Childhood and Adolescence Laura K. Bachrach

Chapter 44 Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis: Basic Pathological Mechanisms, Clinical Features, and Management in the New Millennium Gary M. Leong, Jacqueline R. Center, N. Kathryn Henderson, and John A. Eisman

Chapter 45 Familial Osteoporosis Alan L. Burshell and Steven R. Smith

Chapter 46 Immobilization Osteopenia B. Jenny Kiratli

Chapter 47 Thyroid Hormone and the Skeleton Daniel Baran

Chapter 48 Osteoporosis in Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatic Diseases Daniel D. Bikle

Chapter 49 Primary Hyperparathyroidism and Hyperparathyroid Bone Disease Lorraine A. Fitzpatrick and Hunter Heath III

Chapter 50 Osteogenesis Imperfecta and Other Defects of Bone Development as Occasional Causes of Adult Osteoporosis Jay R. Shapiro

Chapter 51 Osteoporosis Secondary to Illnesses and Medications Adina Schneider and Elizabeth Shane

Chapter 52 Transplantation Osteoporosis Sol Epstein and Elizabeth Shane

Chapter 53 Osteoporosis Associated with Pregnancy Lynn Kohlmeier and Robert Marcus

Chapter 54 Osteoprosis Associated with Rheumatologic Disorders Steven R. Goldring

Chapter 55 Oral Bone Loss and Systemic Osteopenia Marjorie K. Jeffcoat, Michael S. Reddy, and Arthur A. Decarlo

Part V Evaluation and Management

Chapter 56 Localized Osteoporosis D. J. Schurman, W. J. Maloney, and R. L. Smith

Chapter 57 The Evaluation of the Patient with Osteoporosis or at Risk for Osteoporosis Michael Kleerekoper

Chapter 58 Imaging of Osteoporosis Michael Jergas and Harry K. Genant

Chapter 59 Clinical Use of Bone Densitometry Kenneth G. Faulkner

Chapter 60 Biochemical Markers of Bone Turnover in Osteoporosis P. Garnero and P. D. Delmas

Chapter 61 Osteoporosis and Its Nonskeletal Consequences: Their Impact on Treatment Decisions Deborah T. Gold, Kenneth W. Lyles, Kathy M. Shipp, and Marc K. Drezner

Chapter 62 An Orthopedic Perspective of Osteoporosis Michael H. Heggeness and Kenneth B. Mathis

Chapter 63 Clinical Use of Bone Biopsy P. Chavassieux, M. Arlot, and P. J. Meunier

Part VI Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Chapter 64 Design Considerations for Clinical Investigations of Osteoporosis Robert P. Heaney

Chapter 65 Development and Evaluation of New Drugs for Osteoporosis Henry Bone

Chapter 66 Evidence-Based Decision Making in Osteoporosis Ann B. Cranney and Gordon H. Guyatt

Chapter 67 The Role of Calcium in the Treatment of Osteoporosis Bess Dawson-Hughes

Chapter 68 Vitamin D and Its Metabolites in the Management of Osteoporosis Ian R. Reid

Chapter 69 Estrogens and Osteoporosis Robert Lindsay and Felicia Cosman

Chapter 70 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Ethel S. Siris and Douglas B. Muchmore

Chapter 71 Phytoestrogen and Other Phytochemical Effects on Bone Richard Prince

Chapter 72 Bisphosphonates in the Management of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Socrates E. Papapoulous

Chapter 73 Calcitonin Roberto Civitelli

Chapter 74 Fluoride Therapy for Osteoporosis K.-H. William Lau and David J. Baylink

Chapter 75 A New Perspective on Fluoride Therapy Charles Y. C. Pak

Chapter 76 Androgens and Andogenic Progestins Sundeep Khosla

Chapter 77 Treatment with PTH Peptides Lis Mosekilde and Jonathan Reeve

Chapter 78 Growth Hormone and Insulin-Like Growth Factors: Potential Applications and Limitations in the Management of Osteoporosis Christian Wüster and Clifford Rosen

Chapter 79 New Approaches to Osteoporosis Therapeutics S. Aubrey Stoch, Michael Chorev, and Michael Rosenblatt

Index