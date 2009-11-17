Osteoporosis in Men
2nd Edition
The Effects of Gender on Skeletal Health
Description
Since the publication of the first edition, the U.S. Surgeon General released the first-ever report on bone health and osteoporosis in October 2004. This report focuses even more attention on the devastating impact osteoporosis has on millions of lives. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, 2 million American men have osteoporosis, and another 12 million are at risk for this disease. Yet despite the large number of men affected, the lack of awareness by doctors and their patients puts men at a higher risk that the condition may go undiagnosed and untreated. It is estimated that one-fifth to one-third of all hip fractures occur in men.
This second edition brings on board John Bilezikian and Dirk Vanderschueren as editors with Eric Orwoll. The table of contents is more than doubling with 58 planned chapters. The format is larger – 8.5 x 11. This edition of Osteoporosis in Men brings together even more eminent investigators and clinicians to interpret developments in this growing field, and describe state-of-the-art research as well as practical approaches to diagnosis, prevention and therapy.
Key Features
Readership
Academic, medical, and pharmaceutical researchers in bone biology, endocrinology, and rheumatology; Medical researchers in pediatrics, internal medicine, orthopedics, primary care, geriatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, and nephrology
Table of Contents
Section 1 Essentials of bone biology
1. The Biochemistry of Bone: Composition and Organization
Adele L. Boskey
2. Bone Remodeling: Cellular Activities in Bone
David W. Dempster, Hua Zhou, Shi Shou Lu
3. Assessment of Bone Turnover Using Biochemical Markers
Patrick Garnero, Pawel Szulc
4. Fundamentals of Mineral Homeostasis
David A. Hanley, Shawn K. Davison
5. The Mechanical Properties of Bone
David P. Fyhrie
6. Assessment of Bone Architecture
Thomas F. Lang
Section 2 Development and growth of the male skeleton
7. Skeletal Growth in Males
Qingju Wang, Ego Seeman
8. Pubertal Growth of the Male Skeleton
Vincent Gilsanz, Stefano Mora
9. The Effects of Sex Steroids on Bone Growth
Giampiero I. Baroncelli, Silvano Bertelloni
10. Nutritional Basis of Skeletal Growth
Connie M. Weaver, Elizabeth Haney
11. Physical Activity and Skeletal Growth
Heather M. Macdonald, Heather A. McKay, Melonie Burrows
Section 3 Skeletal genetics
12. The Genetics of Peak Bone Mass
Luigi Gennari, Robert F. Klein, Serge Ferrari
Section 4 Aging and the male skeleton
13. Age-Related Changes in Bone Remodeling and Micro Architecture
Roger Zebaze, Ego Seeman
14. Markers of Bone Remodeling and the Aging Skeleton
Serge Cremers, Christian Meier, Markus J. Seibel
15. Alterations in Mineral Metabolism in the Aging Male
Shonni J. Silverberg, Bismruta Misra
16. Change in Bone Size and Geometry with Aging
Pawel Szulc
17. Aging and Bone Density
Steven Boonen, Filip Callewaert, Katrien Venken, Dirk Vanderschueren
18. The Effect of Age on Material Properties
Charles H. Turner, Matt Allen, David Burr
Section 5 Nutritional issues
19. Calcium, Bone Strength and Fractures
Laura A.G. Armas, David P. Heaney, Joan M. Lappe
20. Vitamin D and Bone
Roger Bouillon, Christa Maes, Lieve Verlinden, Geert Carmeliet, Annemieke Verstuyf
21. Role of Dietary Protein in Bone Growth and Bone Loss
Rene Rizzoli
Section 6 Sex steroids and the skeleton in men
22. The Molecular Biology of Sex Steroids in Bone: Similarities and Differences Among the Sexes
Stavroula Kousteni
23. Estrogen and the Skeleton – Rodents
Dirk Vanderschueren, Katrien Venken, Filip Callewaert, Steven Boonen
24. Estrogen and the Skeleton – Humans
Liesbeth Vandenput, Claes Ohlsson
25. Androgens and the Skeleton – Animal Models
Kristine Wiren, Eric Orwoll
26. Androgens and the Skeleton – Humans
Benjamin Z. Leder
27. Androgen Effects on the Skeletal Muscle
Shalender Bhasin, Rajan Singh, Ravi Jasuja, Thomas W. Storer
Section 7 Fractures in men
28. Epidemiology of Fractures
Shreyasee Amin
29. Individualized Progress of Fractures in Men
Tuan V. Nguyen , John A. Eisman
30. Physical Activity, Physical Function and Fall and Fracture Risk in Older Men
Peggy Mannen Cawthon, Lynn Marshall
31. Economic Impact of Osteoporotic Fractures (vs women)
Terence O’Neill
32. Adverse Health Outcomes in Men with Osteoporosis
Deborah T. Gold, Stuart L. Silverman
Section 8. Metabolic bone disease in men
33. Idiopathic Osteoporosis
Jean-Marc Kaufman, Bruno Lepauw, Youri Taes, Stefan Goemeare
34. Glucocorticoid Induced Osteoporosis
Andrea Giustina, Gherardo Mazziotti
35. Testicular Dysfunction
David J. Handelsman, Christian Meier, Markus J. Seibel
36. Alcohol and Bone
Neil Binkley
37. Transplantation Osteoporosis
Elizabeth Shane, Juliet E. Compston, Emily Stein
38. Management of Fractures in Men with Impaired Renal Function
Paul D. Miller
39. Hyperparathyroidism
John P. Bilezikian, Claudio Marccoci
40. Hypercalciuria
Murray J. Favus
41. The Skeletal Phenotype of the Male Athlete
Clifford J. Rosen, Ann E. Maloney
42. Inherited and Related Disorders of Bone Matrix Synthesis in Men
Jay R. Shapiro
Section 9 Diagnostic approach
43. Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA) in Men
Neil C. Binkley, Robert A. Adler
44. Quantitative Ultrasound Diagnosis of Osteoporosis in Men
Robert A. Adler, Neil C. Binkley
45. Advanced Structural Assessment of Bone Using CT and MRI
X. Edward Guo, X. Sherry Liu, Felix W. Wehrli
46. Vertebral Fracture Assessments
Piet Geusens, Willem Lems
47. The Use of Bone Biopsies in the Diagnosis of Male Osteoporosis
Erik F. Eriksen, Johan Halse
48. Overall diagnostic strategy
Eric Orwoll
Section 10 Therapy
49. Diagnostic Thresholds for Osteoporosis in Men
John A. Kanis, Anders Oden, Helena Johansson, Eugene V. McCloskey
50. Cost-Effectiveness of Interventions to Reduce Osteoporosis-Related Fractures in Men: Current Data, Controversies, and Challenges
John T. Schoesboe
51. Nutritional Therapy for Skeletal Health in Men
Deborah E. Sellmeyer, Diana M. Antoniucci
52. Exercise Programs for Patients with Osteoporosis
Dieter Felsenberg, Martin Runge
53. Calcitonin: History, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Therapeutic Applications
Sunil J. Wimalawansa
54. Treatment of Male Osteoporosis with Bisphosphonates
Socrates E. Papapoulos, Andrea Giusti
55. Treatment of Male Osteoporosis with Parathyroid Hormone
Monica Giotra, Felicia Cosman, John P. Bilezikian
56. Testosterone Therapy for Osteoporosis in Men
Kishore M. Lakshman, Andre B. Araujo, Shalendar Bhasin
57. Future Therapies: Strontium, SERMs, SARMs and New Therapies on the Horizon
Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan, Mahmoud Tabbal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 741
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 17th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123746023
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923468
About the Editor
Eric Orwoll
Professor of Medicine and Director, Clinical Research Center, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Clinical Nutrition, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, Oregon, USA
John Bilezikian
John P. Bilezikian, MD, the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silberberg Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pharmacology at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University is Chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Director of the Metabolic Bone Diseases Program at Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Bilezikian received his undergraduate training at Harvard College and his medical training at the College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed four years of house staff training (internship, residency and Chief Residency) on the Medical Service at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Bilezikian received his training in Metabolic Bone Diseases and in Endocrinology at the NIH in the Mineral Metabolism Branch under the tutelage of Dr. Gerald Aurbach. Dr. Bilezikian belongs to a number of professional societies including the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research, of which he served as President, 1995-1996 and the International Society of Clinical Densitometry, of which he served as President, 1999-2001. He serves on the Board of Governors of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (1998-present) and on its Committee of Scientific Advisors (2001-present). He is Chair of the Endocrine Fellows Foundation. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (2000-2004) and as Senior Associate Editor of the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (2008-2012). He is Executive Advisory Editor of Bone Research (2013-present). His books include Editor-in-Chief of The Parathyroids [1994, 2001, 2014], and co-editor of The Aging Skeleton (1999), Dynamics of Bone and Cartilage Metabolism (1999, 2006), Principles of Bone Biology (1996, 2002, 2008) and Osteoporosis in Men (2010). He served as co-chair of the last three NIH Workshops on Primary Hyperparathyroidism (2002, 2008, 2013). He is the recipient of the Distinguished Physician Award of the Endocrine Society, the Frederic C. Bartter Award of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) for Excellence in Clinical Research and the First Annual Global Leadership Award of the International Society of Clinical Densitometry. In 2009, he received the Gideon A. Rodan Excellence in Mentorship Award from the ASBMR. He received the Laureate Distinguished Educator Award of The Endocrine Society in 2014. In 2014, he was made honorary member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism. His publications number over 700.
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia University, New York, New York, U.S.A.
Dirk Vanderschueren
Professor of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Department of Internal Medicine, UZ Gasthuisberg, Leuven, Belgium
Affiliations and Expertise
UZ Gasthuisberg, Leuven, Belgium
Reviews
"The editors of Osteoporosis in Men, Second Edition have produced a comprehensive compendium about osteoporosis as it relates to men. An established group of experts has contributed to the second edition of this excellent book. The topics range from the basics of osteoporosis to sections on growth of the skeleton, aging, importance of nutrition, sex hormones, and the development of the disorder. Key sections of clinical relevance including diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis in men are covered in depth. This book will serve as an excellent resource for established clinicians and investigators as well as for students and fellows." --Richard Eastell, MD, FRCP, FRCPath, FMedSci, Professor of Bone Metabolism, Director of the NIHR Bone Biomedical Research Unit, Centre for Biomedical Research, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, United Kingdom
"The 10 sections and total of 57 informative chapters in the second edition of the text Osteoporosis in Men constitute an impressive body of up-to-date information by leading experts on this important topic. The text is particularly useful because of its breadth extending from basic bone biology and environmental factors affecting skeletal development in men to clinical chapters on pathophysiology, diagnosis, and therapy. The editors have provided a comprehensive yet practical approach to the topic which makes the text useful to a broad potential audience ranging from trainees to established leaders in the field." -- John T. Potts, Jr., MD, Director of Research and Physician-in-Chief emeritus, Massachusetts General Hospital, Jackson Distinguished Professor of Clinical Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
"This thorough and comprehensive book integrates new, accessible, and informative material in the field. It will help investigators, as well as practitioners and students, to improve their understanding of male skeletal health and male skeletal loss. The additional knowledge, assembled in such a readable manner, should help us achieve one of our ultimate goals, namely better care of men with osteoporosis." --Gerolamo Bianchi, MD, Department of Locomotor System, Division of Rheumatology, Azienda Sanitaria Genovese, Genova, Italy