Osteoporosis in Men

Section 1 Essentials of bone biology

1. The Biochemistry of Bone: Composition and Organization

Adele L. Boskey

2. Bone Remodeling: Cellular Activities in Bone

David W. Dempster, Hua Zhou, Shi Shou Lu

3. Assessment of Bone Turnover Using Biochemical Markers

Patrick Garnero, Pawel Szulc

4. Fundamentals of Mineral Homeostasis

David A. Hanley, Shawn K. Davison

5. The Mechanical Properties of Bone

David P. Fyhrie

6. Assessment of Bone Architecture

Thomas F. Lang

Section 2 Development and growth of the male skeleton

7. Skeletal Growth in Males

Qingju Wang, Ego Seeman

8. Pubertal Growth of the Male Skeleton

Vincent Gilsanz, Stefano Mora

9. The Effects of Sex Steroids on Bone Growth

Giampiero I. Baroncelli, Silvano Bertelloni

10. Nutritional Basis of Skeletal Growth

Connie M. Weaver, Elizabeth Haney

11. Physical Activity and Skeletal Growth

Heather M. Macdonald, Heather A. McKay, Melonie Burrows

Section 3 Skeletal genetics

12. The Genetics of Peak Bone Mass

Luigi Gennari, Robert F. Klein, Serge Ferrari

Section 4 Aging and the male skeleton

13. Age-Related Changes in Bone Remodeling and Micro Architecture

Roger Zebaze, Ego Seeman

14. Markers of Bone Remodeling and the Aging Skeleton

Serge Cremers, Christian Meier, Markus J. Seibel

15. Alterations in Mineral Metabolism in the Aging Male

Shonni J. Silverberg, Bismruta Misra

16. Change in Bone Size and Geometry with Aging

Pawel Szulc

17. Aging and Bone Density

Steven Boonen, Filip Callewaert, Katrien Venken, Dirk Vanderschueren

18. The Effect of Age on Material Properties

Charles H. Turner, Matt Allen, David Burr

Section 5 Nutritional issues

19. Calcium, Bone Strength and Fractures

Laura A.G. Armas, David P. Heaney, Joan M. Lappe

20. Vitamin D and Bone

Roger Bouillon, Christa Maes, Lieve Verlinden, Geert Carmeliet, Annemieke Verstuyf

21. Role of Dietary Protein in Bone Growth and Bone Loss

Rene Rizzoli

Section 6 Sex steroids and the skeleton in men

22. The Molecular Biology of Sex Steroids in Bone: Similarities and Differences Among the Sexes

Stavroula Kousteni

23. Estrogen and the Skeleton – Rodents

Dirk Vanderschueren, Katrien Venken, Filip Callewaert, Steven Boonen

24. Estrogen and the Skeleton – Humans

Liesbeth Vandenput, Claes Ohlsson

25. Androgens and the Skeleton – Animal Models

Kristine Wiren, Eric Orwoll

26. Androgens and the Skeleton – Humans

Benjamin Z. Leder

27. Androgen Effects on the Skeletal Muscle

Shalender Bhasin, Rajan Singh, Ravi Jasuja, Thomas W. Storer

Section 7 Fractures in men

28. Epidemiology of Fractures

Shreyasee Amin

29. Individualized Progress of Fractures in Men

Tuan V. Nguyen , John A. Eisman

30. Physical Activity, Physical Function and Fall and Fracture Risk in Older Men

Peggy Mannen Cawthon, Lynn Marshall

31. Economic Impact of Osteoporotic Fractures (vs women)

Terence O’Neill

32. Adverse Health Outcomes in Men with Osteoporosis

Deborah T. Gold, Stuart L. Silverman

Section 8. Metabolic bone disease in men

33. Idiopathic Osteoporosis

Jean-Marc Kaufman, Bruno Lepauw, Youri Taes, Stefan Goemeare

34. Glucocorticoid Induced Osteoporosis

Andrea Giustina, Gherardo Mazziotti

35. Testicular Dysfunction

David J. Handelsman, Christian Meier, Markus J. Seibel

36. Alcohol and Bone

Neil Binkley

37. Transplantation Osteoporosis

Elizabeth Shane, Juliet E. Compston, Emily Stein

38. Management of Fractures in Men with Impaired Renal Function

Paul D. Miller

39. Hyperparathyroidism

John P. Bilezikian, Claudio Marccoci

40. Hypercalciuria

Murray J. Favus

41. The Skeletal Phenotype of the Male Athlete

Clifford J. Rosen, Ann E. Maloney

42. Inherited and Related Disorders of Bone Matrix Synthesis in Men

Jay R. Shapiro

Section 9 Diagnostic approach

43. Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA) in Men

Neil C. Binkley, Robert A. Adler

44. Quantitative Ultrasound Diagnosis of Osteoporosis in Men

Robert A. Adler, Neil C. Binkley

45. Advanced Structural Assessment of Bone Using CT and MRI

X. Edward Guo, X. Sherry Liu, Felix W. Wehrli

46. Vertebral Fracture Assessments

Piet Geusens, Willem Lems

47. The Use of Bone Biopsies in the Diagnosis of Male Osteoporosis

Erik F. Eriksen, Johan Halse

48. Overall diagnostic strategy

Eric Orwoll

Section 10 Therapy

49. Diagnostic Thresholds for Osteoporosis in Men

John A. Kanis, Anders Oden, Helena Johansson, Eugene V. McCloskey

50. Cost-Effectiveness of Interventions to Reduce Osteoporosis-Related Fractures in Men: Current Data, Controversies, and Challenges

John T. Schoesboe

51. Nutritional Therapy for Skeletal Health in Men

Deborah E. Sellmeyer, Diana M. Antoniucci

52. Exercise Programs for Patients with Osteoporosis

Dieter Felsenberg, Martin Runge

53. Calcitonin: History, Physiology, Pathophysiology and Therapeutic Applications

Sunil J. Wimalawansa

54. Treatment of Male Osteoporosis with Bisphosphonates

Socrates E. Papapoulos, Andrea Giusti

55. Treatment of Male Osteoporosis with Parathyroid Hormone

Monica Giotra, Felicia Cosman, John P. Bilezikian

56. Testosterone Therapy for Osteoporosis in Men

Kishore M. Lakshman, Andre B. Araujo, Shalendar Bhasin

57. Future Therapies: Strontium, SERMs, SARMs and New Therapies on the Horizon

Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan, Mahmoud Tabbal