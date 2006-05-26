Osteoporosis and the Osteoporosis of Rheumatic Diseases

A. Epidemiology



1. Epidemiology of Osteoporosis (women, men, children)

2. Genetics of Osteoporosis

3. Peak Bone Mass Acquisition

4. Who Should we Treat for Osteoporosis?



B. Pathogenetic Mechanisms



1. The Pathogenesis of Osteoporosis- A Disease of Bone Remodeling

2. Biomechanics of Bone

3. Animal Models and Implications for Therapy

4. The Bone Biopsy- What Information Can We Obtain



C. Clinical Aspects of the Disease



1. The Patient with Osteoporosis

2. Clinical Application of the Measurement of Bone Mass a. DXA b. QCT

c. Peripheral measurements (pDXA, ultrasound)

d. MRI

3. Bone Turnover Markers

a. Their Place in the Investigation of Osteoporosis

b. The Evaluation of Bone Turnover Markers for Fracture Risk and Treatment

4. The Evaluation of the Patient for Osteoporosis- Using the Diagnostic Tests for Treatment Interventions.



D. Treatment of the Disease (*All chapters cover both the science and the therapy in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis)



1. Exercise in the Prevention of Osteoporotic Fractures

2. Calcium in the Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis

3. Vitamin D and its Metabolites in the Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis

4. Statins

5. Estrogen/SERMs- The Science and the Therapy in Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis

6. Androgens, Gonadal Steroids in Bone Health

7. Calcitonin: The Science and Clinical Utilization

8. Bisphosphonates: The Science and the Therapy in the Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis

9. PTH: The Science and the Therapy in the Treatment of Osteoporosis

10. Combination therapy for Osteoporosis- What does the Data Show Us



E. Non-medical Treatment of Osteoporosis



1. The Disability Associated with Osteoporosis

2. The Rehabilitation of patients with Osteoporosis and Fractures

3. The Treatment of Osteoporotic Fractures- The Surgical Perspective



F. Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis



1. The Pathogenesis of Glucocorticoid-Induced Bone Loss

2. The Prevention and Treatment of Glucocorticoid-Induced Bone Loss



G. Transplantation-Induced Osteoporosis



1. The Pathogenesis of Transplant-Induced Bone Loss

2. The Prevention and Treatment of Transplantation Induced Bone Loss



H. Osteoporosis and the Rheumatic Diseases



1. Epidemiology of Osteoporosis in RA, SLE, AS

2. The Pathogenesis of Inflammatory Induced Bone Loss

3. The Prevention and Treatment of Inflammatory Induced Bone Loss-Can it Be Done