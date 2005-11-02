Osteopathy

This book is a textbook of basic osteopathic concepts, working from first principles underpinned by anatomy and physiology. This text will synthesize and integrate osteopathic models in an easy-to-understand way, a subject often daunting to students and confusing to graduates. Composed of four sections, the first is a discussion of basic principles, the second focusses on models and diagnosis of treatment which is followed by anatomical, neurophysiological and osteopathic considerations. The last section describes clinical case-studies to enable students to put into practice the theories and models which they have learned. This book is essential reading for all osteopathic BSc degree courses and a core textbook for undergraduate students.