Osteopathy
1st Edition
Models for Diagnosis, Treatment and Practice
Description
This book is a textbook of basic osteopathic concepts, working from first principles underpinned by anatomy and physiology. This text will synthesize and integrate osteopathic models in an easy-to-understand way, a subject often daunting to students and confusing to graduates. Composed of four sections, the first is a discussion of basic principles, the second focusses on models and diagnosis of treatment which is followed by anatomical, neurophysiological and osteopathic considerations. The last section describes clinical case-studies to enable students to put into practice the theories and models which they have learned. This book is essential reading for all osteopathic BSc degree courses and a core textbook for undergraduate students.
Key Features
- At the end of each section there will be clinical examples for students to work on to integrate previous knowledge.
- Key point boxes.
Table of Contents
Foreword; Preface; Acknowledgements; Section 1 Osteopathy and the osteopathic lesion: a developing concept: What is osteopathy?; The Osteopathic Lesion or Somatic Dysfunction. Section 2 Osteopathic conceptual (perceptual) models: Structural concepts ; Tensegrity; Biotypology; Neurological models; Psychologic considerations; Fluid model; The Total osteopathic lesion. Section 3 Models of diagnosis and treatment: Introduction to models of diagnosis and treatment; Specific adjusting technique; Muscle energy technique; Cranial osteopathy; Visceral osteopathy; Indirect approach technique; Other modalities. Section 4 Clinical conditions: Introduction; Dysmenorrhea; Irritable bowel syndrome; Asthma; Low back pain; Headache; Pregnancy; Otitis media in the infant; Sports injuries; Blood pressure; Whiplash; Geriatric; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 2nd November 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036606
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073953
About the Author
Jon Parsons
Affiliations and Expertise
Osteopathy practitioner, Bower Mount Clinic, Kent; Senior Lecturer and Senior Clinical Tutor, European School of Osteopathy; Visiting lecturer at various international osteopathic colleges; External examiner for University of Westminster MSc Bodyworks course, UK
Nicholas Marcer
Affiliations and Expertise
Practicing Osteopath in Switzerland