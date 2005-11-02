Osteopathy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073953, 9780702036606

Osteopathy

1st Edition

Models for Diagnosis, Treatment and Practice

Authors: Jon Parsons Nicholas Marcer
eBook ISBN: 9780702036606
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073953
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd November 2005
Page Count: 360
Description

This book is a textbook of basic osteopathic concepts, working from first principles underpinned by anatomy and physiology. This text will synthesize and integrate osteopathic models in an easy-to-understand way, a subject often daunting to students and confusing to graduates. Composed of four sections, the first is a discussion of basic principles, the second focusses on models and diagnosis of treatment which is followed by anatomical, neurophysiological and osteopathic considerations. The last section describes clinical case-studies to enable students to put into practice the theories and models which they have learned. This book is essential reading for all osteopathic BSc degree courses and a core textbook for undergraduate students.

Key Features

  • At the end of each section there will be clinical examples for students to work on to integrate previous knowledge.
  • Key point boxes.

Table of Contents

Foreword; Preface; Acknowledgements; Section 1 Osteopathy and the osteopathic lesion: a developing concept: What is osteopathy?; The Osteopathic Lesion or Somatic Dysfunction. Section 2 Osteopathic conceptual (perceptual) models: Structural concepts ; Tensegrity; Biotypology; Neurological models; Psychologic considerations; Fluid model; The Total osteopathic lesion. Section 3 Models of diagnosis and treatment: Introduction to models of diagnosis and treatment; Specific adjusting technique; Muscle energy technique; Cranial osteopathy; Visceral osteopathy; Indirect approach technique; Other modalities. Section 4 Clinical conditions: Introduction; Dysmenorrhea; Irritable bowel syndrome; Asthma; Low back pain; Headache; Pregnancy; Otitis media in the infant; Sports injuries; Blood pressure; Whiplash; Geriatric; Index

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036606
Paperback ISBN:
9780443073953

About the Author

Jon Parsons

Affiliations and Expertise

Osteopathy practitioner, Bower Mount Clinic, Kent; Senior Lecturer and Senior Clinical Tutor, European School of Osteopathy; Visiting lecturer at various international osteopathic colleges; External examiner for University of Westminster MSc Bodyworks course, UK

Nicholas Marcer

Affiliations and Expertise

Practicing Osteopath in Switzerland

