Osteoarthritis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323039291, 9780323070645

Osteoarthritis

1st Edition

A Companion to Rheumatology

Authors: Leena Sharma Francis Berenbaum
eBook ISBN: 9780323070645
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323039291
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th May 2007
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

EPIDEMIOLOGY

1. Epidemiology of OA

PATHOGENESIS

2. Role of bone in OA

3. Impact of Mechanical Stress on the Pathophysiology of OA

4. Update on the Chondrocyte Lineage and Implication for Cell Therapy in OA

5. Aging Cartilage and OA Cartilage: Differences and Shared Mechanisms

6. Role of Adipocytokines in OA

7. Novel Experimental Models for the Study of OA

8. Signaling Transduction: Targets in OA

CLINICAL ASPECTS

9. Biomarkers, Evidence for Promising Markers

10. Update on Radiographic Imaging

11. Update on MRI in OA

TREATMENT

12. Update on COX-2 Inhibitors, Non-selective NSAIDs, and ASA Co-therapy

13. Alternative Therapies in OA

14. Novel Physical Therapy Approaches to Enhance Muscle Activity and Minimize Instability in OA

15. Disease-Modifying Drugs in OA

16. Nutritional Supplements in the Treatment of OA

Description

This new companion to Hochberg et al.'s Rheumatology masterwork presents current insights into the causes, detection, and therapy of this condition. It provides "one-stop" coverage of scientific and clinical developments, including new concepts in epidemiology and genetics and pathogenic mechanisms · new developments in diagnostic interventions and prevention · and the very latest concepts in treatment.

Key Features

  • Features the work of leading experts in osteoarthritis.
  • Presents current diagnostic criteria and knowledge of pathogenic mechanisms.
  • Discusses the very latest advances in treatment, including pharmacologic interventions.
  • Provides new concepts in epidemiology and genetics of osteoarthritis, including modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors.

Details

About the Authors

Leena Sharma Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Rheumatology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA

Francis Berenbaum Author

