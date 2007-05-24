Osteoarthritis
1st Edition
A Companion to Rheumatology
Table of Contents
EPIDEMIOLOGY
1. Epidemiology of OA
PATHOGENESIS
2. Role of bone in OA
3. Impact of Mechanical Stress on the Pathophysiology of OA
4. Update on the Chondrocyte Lineage and Implication for Cell Therapy in OA
5. Aging Cartilage and OA Cartilage: Differences and Shared Mechanisms
6. Role of Adipocytokines in OA
7. Novel Experimental Models for the Study of OA
8. Signaling Transduction: Targets in OA
CLINICAL ASPECTS
9. Biomarkers, Evidence for Promising Markers
10. Update on Radiographic Imaging
11. Update on MRI in OA
TREATMENT
12. Update on COX-2 Inhibitors, Non-selective NSAIDs, and ASA Co-therapy
13. Alternative Therapies in OA
14. Novel Physical Therapy Approaches to Enhance Muscle Activity and Minimize Instability in OA
15. Disease-Modifying Drugs in OA
16. Nutritional Supplements in the Treatment of OA
Description
This new companion to Hochberg et al.'s Rheumatology masterwork presents current insights into the causes, detection, and therapy of this condition. It provides "one-stop" coverage of scientific and clinical developments, including new concepts in epidemiology and genetics and pathogenic mechanisms · new developments in diagnostic interventions and prevention · and the very latest concepts in treatment.
Key Features
- Features the work of leading experts in osteoarthritis.
- Presents current diagnostic criteria and knowledge of pathogenic mechanisms.
- Discusses the very latest advances in treatment, including pharmacologic interventions.
- Provides new concepts in epidemiology and genetics of osteoarthritis, including modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 24th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070645
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323039291
About the Authors
Leena Sharma Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Rheumatology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA