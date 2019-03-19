Osseointegration of Orthopaedic Implants
1st Edition
Description
Osseointegration of Orthopaedic Implants helps product developers at orthopedic implant manufacturers enhance the effectiveness of orthopedic implants and reduce complications, particularly in patients with osteoporotic bones. The book's expert contributors provide cutting-edge information on the latest technologies and advances available. Biomaterial researchers can use the book for basic data in the further development of orthopedic implant materials with better osseointegration. Biomechanical researchers can review related challenges and concepts of osseointegration for use in the development of implants. The book is suitable for readers from academia and industry, bridging the knowledge gap between academic based researchers, industrial based engineers, and clinical based surgeons.
Key Features
- Reviews and discusses all aspects of orthopedic implant osseointegration
- Provides conceptual implants for bone fracture fixation and joint replacement
- Offers novel ideas for the development of orthopedic implants with superior osseointegration
Readership
Product Developers at orthopaedic implant manufacturers, Biomechanical researchers, Biomaterial researchers, Biomedical engineering lecturers and students, Medical implants institutes
Table of Contents
Part I General topics in osteointegration
1. Biology of bone tissue
2. History of osteointegration
3. Basic science research and clinical findings of osteointegration
Part II Overview of orthopedic implants
4. Implant loosening
5. Bone fracture fixation implants
6. Joint replacement prostheses
7. Tissue engineering scaffolds
Part III Biomaterials for enhancement of osteointegration
8. Osteoconductive materials
9. Osteoinductive materials
10. Bioactive materials
Part IV Surface treatments for enhancement of osteointegration
11. Bioactive coating
12. Porous surface
13. Surface treatment
Part V Biological concepts and challenges of osteointegration
14. Bone tissue in-growth and on-growth
15. Body fluid rate effect on osteointegration
16. Osteoinductivity and Osteoconductivity
Part VI Mechanical concepts and challenges of osteointegration
17. Load transferring mechanism between bone and implant
18. Osteointegration in long term implantation
19. Stress shielding effect on osteointegration
20. Biomechanical concepts of scaffolding
Part VII Novel development concepts
21. Novel development concepts of implant osteointegration
22. Transition layer concept
23. Improvement of long term bioactivity at transition layer
24. Enhancement of load transferring at transition layer
25. Development of shape memory concept at transition layer
26. Promoting osteointegration of physiological loading cycles at early implantation
About the Author
Amirhossein Goharian
Mr. Amirhossein Goharian is an independent product developer in the field of orthopedic implants. He holds a master’s degree in both biomechanical and biomaterial engineering. With background in mechanics, biomaterials, and biomechanics, he has been engaged in research and development in the areas of trauma implants and total joint replacements since 2011. His main concern and interest in the development of orthopedic implants is the effective incorporation of biomechanical, material, biological, and clinical facets simultaneously to optimize the implant design, technology, and features and ultimately to enhance the biomechanical and clinical benefits of orthopedic implants in treatment of bone injuries, particularly in patients with osteoporotic bones. He attempts to challenge current concepts and methods of evaluation and development of orthopedic implants and to create and propose novel concepts for future development of these products. In the area of trauma plating systems, he has acquired rigorous and significant information regarding (1) design engineering, (2) biomechanical testing and analysis, (3) clinical studies and investigations, and (4) bone biology, bone biomechanics, and muscle-tendons constraints on effectiveness of trauma plating fixation in treatment of bone fractures. His experience and studies with regard to trauma plating systems motivated the writing of this reference book on this topic. As was presented in this publication, he aims to explore new development concepts and novel conceptual implants in future publications with the hope of advancing the biomechanical and clinical benefits of orthopedic implants.
Independent Product Developer and Researcher in Orthopedic Implants