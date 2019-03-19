Osseointegration of Orthopaedic Implants

Mr. Amirhossein Goharian is an independent product developer in the field of orthopedic implants. He holds a master’s degree in both biomechanical and biomaterial engineering. With background in mechanics, biomaterials, and biomechanics, he has been engaged in research and development in the areas of trauma implants and total joint replacements since 2011. His main concern and interest in the development of orthopedic implants is the effective incorporation of biomechanical, material, biological, and clinical facets simultaneously to optimize the implant design, technology, and features and ultimately to enhance the biomechanical and clinical benefits of orthopedic implants in treatment of bone injuries, particularly in patients with osteoporotic bones. He attempts to challenge current concepts and methods of evaluation and development of orthopedic implants and to create and propose novel concepts for future development of these products. In the area of trauma plating systems, he has acquired rigorous and significant information regarding (1) design engineering, (2) biomechanical testing and analysis, (3) clinical studies and investigations, and (4) bone biology, bone biomechanics, and muscle-tendons constraints on effectiveness of trauma plating fixation in treatment of bone fractures. His experience and studies with regard to trauma plating systems motivated the writing of this reference book on this topic. As was presented in this publication, he aims to explore new development concepts and novel conceptual implants in future publications with the hope of advancing the biomechanical and clinical benefits of orthopedic implants.