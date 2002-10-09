OSHA 2002 Recordkeeping Simplified
1st Edition
Description
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has updated their recordkeeping requirements for the first time since 1971. This results in a significant number of changes for every employer with ten or more employees, which can often cause confusion and failure to comply. OSHA 2002 Recordkeeping Simplified goes beyond the explanation that OSHA supplies to provide an easy understanding of these new requirements.
OSHA 2002 Recordkeeping Simplified provides an easy to follow format that allows all those in charge of recordkeeping to comply with the updated standards. The book follows the standards as OSHA provides them and adds commentary in order to explain and simplify. Jim Roughton provides a comparison of the old standards to the new to allow for an easier transition.
The text is divided into several major subject sections. First the requirements are addressed to outline new elements compared to the current requirements. Next the supplement information for each subject area is divided into several parts: The first part reviews the relevant sections of the requirement and provides the basic concepts of how recordkeeping works; the second part provides answers to most frequently asked questions about recording and reporting of occupational injuries and illnesses. These questions and answers elaborate on the basic recordkeeping concepts and are further defined in each section. In addition, a series of flow diagrams are used to track the flow of the standard and examples of citations are offered through case histories.
Key Features
- A simplified user's guide to the 2002 OSHA record keeping requirements
- Provides answers to frequently asked questions
- Offers case histories of citations
Readership
Plant management, safety/health professionals, and small business owners
Table of Contents
Employers Subject To OSHA Recordkeeping Requirements; Coverage of the OSHA Act; Employers required to keep records; Employers regularly exempt from OSHA recordkeeping; Exceptions to exemptions for small employers and employers in low-hazard industries; State and local government; Applicability of recordkeeping requirements to employers subject to other Federal safety and health regulations; The Mechanics Of OSHA Recordkeeping; The Log of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA No. 300; The Summary of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA No. 300; The Supplementary Record of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA No. 101; Location, Retention, And Maintenance Of Records; Establishments required to keep and maintain records; Location of records; Location exception for the log (OSHA No. 300); Retention of OSHA records; Maintenance of the log (OSHA No. 300); Employer Decision-making; Types of decisions employers make in the recordkeeping process; Decision-making authority for recordkeeping determinations; Analysis Of Recordability Of Cases; Method used for case analysis; Determining whether or not a case occurred; Establishing work relationship; Distinguishing between injuries and illnesses; Recording occupational illnesses; Deciding if work-related injuries are recordable; Relationship of OSHA recordkeeping requirements to those of State workers' compensation systems; Evaluating The Extent Of Recordable Cases; Fatalities; Lost workday cases; Cases not involving lost workdays; Employer Obligations For Reporting Occupational Injuries And Illnesses; The Annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses; Reporting fatalities and multiple hospitalizations; Access To OSHA Records And Penalties For Failure To Comply With Recordkeeping Obligations; Access to OSHA records; Penalties for failure to comply with recordkeeping obligations; Recordkeeping Summary; General concepts of Recordability; Analysis of injuries; General Citations; Glossary of Terms; Sample Recordkeeping And Reporting Forms; The Log and Summary of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA No. 300; The Supplementary Record of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA No. 101; The Annual Occupational Injuries and Illnesses Survey Covering Calendar Year 1985, OSHA No. 300-S; Selected Illnesses Which May Result From Exposure In The Work Environment; Participating State Agencies; United States Department Of Labor, Occupational Safety And Health Administration - Regional Offices; Flow Charts; Summary of Changes; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 9th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513430
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750675598
About the Author
James Roughton
James Roughton CSP, CRSP, R-CHMM, CET, Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, is an experienced Safety Professional with in-depth knowledge of the use of Social Media to help improve productivity. He is an accomplished speaker, author, and writer who develops and manages his websites providing a resource network for small businesses, http://www.safetycultureplusacademy.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Safety professional and active member, Project Safe, Georgia Safety Advisory Board, Georgia Department of Labor