Oscillometry and Conductometry deals with oscillometry and conductometry and covers topics ranging from the conductivity and dielectric constant of a solution and their determination, to instruments used in carrying out conductometric and oscillometric measurements. Acid-base titrations and titrations based on precipitation, complex formation, and redox reactions are also discussed. A number of applications of conductometry and oscillometry are considered. This volume is comprised of 18 chapters and begins with an overview of the fundamentals of electrical conductivity, its theoretical interpretation, and how it is affected by temperature. The relation between ionic interaction and conductivity of solutions is also described, with emphasis on the Wien effect and the Debye effect. The theoretical fundamentals of the determination of conductivity using direct and alternating currents are then outlined. Subsequent chapters explore the principles and the devices used in determining dielectric constants; conductometric and oscillometric instruments; the titration of acids and bases; and acid-base titrations in aqueous and non-aqueous media. The final section is devoted to applications of conductometry and oscillometry, including kinetic studies and chromatographic analysis. This monograph will be of interest to analytical chemists.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Part I The Conductivity and Dielectric Constant of a Solution, and their Determination

Chapter 1. Fundamentals

A. Electrical Conductivity

B. The Theoretical Interpretation of Electrical Conductivity

C. The Effect of Temperature on Conductivity

D. The Relation between Ionic Interaction and Conductivity of Solutions

Chapter 2. Theoretical Fundamentals of the Determination of Conductivity

A. Determination Using Direct Current

B. Determination Using Alternating Current

Chapter 3. Dielectric Constants and the Principles of their Determination

A. Fundamentals

B. The Determination of Dielectric Constants

Part II Instruments

Chapter 4. Apparatus for Conductometric Measurements

A. Measuring Electrodes

B. Cells

C. Methods of Measurement

Chapter 5. Oscillometric Apparatus

A. Measuring Cells

B. Measuring Systems

Chapter 6. Devices for Measuring Dielectric Constants

A. Measuring Cells

B. Measuring Devices

Chapter 7. Automatic Titrators

Part III Acid—Base Titrations

Chapter 8. The Titration of Monobasic Acids and Bases

Chapter 9. The Titration of Polybasic Acids and Bases

Chapter 10. Displacement Titrations

Chapter 11. Acid—Base Titrations in Aqueous Media

A. The Basic Principles of the acid—Base Conductance Titration

B. The Accuracy of Acid—Base Titrations

C. The Range of Oscillometric Acid—Base Determinations

D. The Determinations of Acids

E. The Determination of Bases

F. Displacement Titrations

Chapter 12. Acid—Base Titrations in Non-Aqueous Media

A. The Determination of Acids

B. The Determination of Bases

Part IV Titrations Based on Precipitation, Complex Formation and Redox Reactions

Chapter 13. Precipitation Titrations

A. The Essentials of Precipitation Titrations

Chapter 14. Titrations Based on Complex Formation

A. The Oscillometric Determination of Thorium with Disodium EDTA

B. The Oscillometric Determination of Oxytetracyclin with Disodium EDTA

Chapter 15. Titrations Based on Redox Reactions

Part V Other Applications of Conductometry and Oscillometry

Chapter 16. The Application of Conductometry and Oscillometry to Kinetic Studies

Chapter 17. Other Applications

A. The Application of Conductivity Determinations to Chromatographic Analysis

B. The Application of Oscillometry in Establishing Phase Diagrams

C. The Application of Conductivity Measurements to the Direct Determination of Concentration

Chapter 18. Water Determination by Oscillometry and Dielectrometry

