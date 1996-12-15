Oscillator Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750698832, 9780080513416

Oscillator Circuits

1st Edition

Authors: Rudolf F. Graf
eBook ISBN: 9780080513416
Paperback ISBN: 9780750698832
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 15th December 1996
Page Count: 192
Description

This series of circuits provides designers with a quick source for oscillator circuits. Why waste time paging through huge encyclopedias when you can choose the topic you need and select any of the specialized circuits sorted by application?

This book in the series has 250-300 practical, ready-to-use circuit designs, with schematics and brief explanations of circuit operation. The original source for each circuit is listed in an appendix, making it easy to obtain additional information.

Key Features

  • Ready-to-use circuits
  • Grouped by application for easy look-up
  • Circuit source listings

Readership

Engineers, technicians, students, hobbyists

Table of Contents

Audio oscillators; Crystal oscillators; Function generators; Miscellaneous oscillators; Multivibrators and squarewave oscillators; RF oscillators; Sirens, warblers, and wailers; Voltage-controlled oscillators; Sources; Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080513416
Paperback ISBN:
9780750698832

About the Author

Rudolf F. Graf

Affiliations and Expertise

Graduate Electronics Engineer. Received his MBA at New York University. He is a senior member of the IEEE, a licensed amateur radio operator, and holder of a first-class radiotelephone operator's license. He currently lives in New York.

Ratings and Reviews

