OSCE and Clinical Skills Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
Developed to be a unique study guide for medical students preparing for their OSCE examinations. It summarizes important history and physical examination skills and is a practical review for all level of medical students. The book is organized by major body systems, and is designed to facilitate both individual and group study. It also includes samples OSCE scenarios and checklists.
Key Features
- Emphasis on basic clinical skills facilitates learning by junior medical students.
- Question and answer format suitable to a variety of learning levels facilitates the learning of basic skills for junior medical students and helps senior medical students develop an approach to clinical symptomatology.
- Important points are presented in an easy-to-read bulleted list format.
- Sample OSCE Scenarios and Sample Checklists provide accurate and realistic simulations of the OSCE exam format for students.
- The OSCE Checklist Template enables students to construct their own sample checklists using cases from the book and helps them develop an approach to a variety of clinical scenarios.
- A sample in-depth OSCE case provides an opportunity for practice.
- The body systems approach and tabbing system provide fast and easy access to the content.
Table of Contents
Introduction
What is an OSCE?
How is an OSCE Graded?
How Should I Prepare for an OSCE?
How To Use This Book
Professionalism
Communication
Cross-Cultural Communication
Breaking Bad News
Medical History
Documentation
Summative Objectives
Abbreviations
Chapter 1: Cardiovascular System
Chapter 2: Respiratory System
Chapter 3: Gastrointestinal System
Chapter 4: Genitourinary System
Chapter 5: Nervous System
Chapter 6: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 7: Dermatology
Chapter 8: Hematology
Chapter 9: Endocrinology
Chapter 10: Psychiatry
Chapter 11: Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chapter 12: Pediatrics
Chapter 13: Geriatrics
Chapter 14: Ethics
Appendix A: Sample In-Depth OSCE Case
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Canada 2012
- Published:
- 3rd March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781926648156
About the Author
Katrina Hurley
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Medical Informatics, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University