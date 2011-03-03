OSCE and Clinical Skills Handbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781926648156

OSCE and Clinical Skills Handbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Katrina Hurley
Paperback ISBN: 9781926648156
Imprint: Saunders Canada
Published Date: 3rd March 2011
Page Count: 448
Description

Developed to be a unique study guide for medical students preparing for their OSCE examinations. It summarizes important history and physical examination skills and is a practical review for all level of medical students. The book is organized by major body systems, and is designed to facilitate both individual and group study. It also includes samples OSCE scenarios and checklists.

Key Features


  • Emphasis on basic clinical skills facilitates learning by junior medical students.

  • Question and answer format suitable to a variety of learning levels facilitates the learning of basic skills for junior medical students and helps senior medical students develop an approach to clinical symptomatology.

  • Important points are presented in an easy-to-read bulleted list format.

  • Sample OSCE Scenarios and Sample Checklists provide accurate and realistic simulations of the OSCE exam format for students.

  • The OSCE Checklist Template enables students to construct their own sample checklists using cases from the book and helps them develop an approach to a variety of clinical scenarios.

  • A sample in-depth OSCE case provides an opportunity for practice.

  • The body systems approach and tabbing system provide fast and easy access to the content.

Table of Contents

Introduction

What is an OSCE?

How is an OSCE Graded?

How Should I Prepare for an OSCE?


How To Use This Book

Professionalism

Communication

Cross-Cultural Communication

Breaking Bad News

Medical History

Documentation

Summative Objectives

Abbreviations


Chapter 1: Cardiovascular System

Chapter 2: Respiratory System

Chapter 3: Gastrointestinal System

Chapter 4: Genitourinary System

Chapter 5: Nervous System

Chapter 6: Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 7: Dermatology

Chapter 8: Hematology

Chapter 9: Endocrinology

Chapter 10: Psychiatry

Chapter 11: Obstetrics and Gynecology

Chapter 12: Pediatrics

Chapter 13: Geriatrics

Chapter 14: Ethics

Appendix A: Sample In-Depth OSCE Case

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Canada 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Canada
Paperback ISBN:
9781926648156

About the Author

Katrina Hurley

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Medical Informatics, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University

