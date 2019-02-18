Ortner's Identification of Pathological Conditions in Human Skeletal Remains - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128097380, 9780128099018

Ortner's Identification of Pathological Conditions in Human Skeletal Remains

3rd Edition

Editors: Jane E. Buikstra
eBook ISBN: 9780128099018
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128097380
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th February 2019
Page Count: 858
Description

Ortner's Identification of Pathological Conditions in Human Skeletal Remains, Third Edition, provides an integrated and comprehensive treatment of the pathological conditions that affect the human skeleton. As ancient skeletal remains can reveal a treasure trove of information to the modern orthopedist, pathologist, forensic anthropologist, and radiologist, this book presents a timely resource. Beautifully illustrated with over 1,100 photographs and drawings, it provides an essential text and material on bone pathology, thus helping improve the diagnostic ability of those interested in human dry bone pathology.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive review of the skeletal diseases encountered in archaeological human remains
  • Includes more than 1100 photographs and line drawings illustrating skeletal diseases, including both microscopic and gross features
  • Based on extensive research on skeletal paleopathology in many countries
  • Reviews important theoretical issues on how to interpret evidence of skeletal disease in archaeological human populations

Readership

Bioanthropologists, paleopathologists, physical anthropologists, and any professional or researcher working in anthropology and archeology

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. History of Paleopathology
3. Theorectical Issues & Themes in Paleopathology
4. Normal Bone Structure and Development
5. Abnormal Bone Structure, Development, and Post-Depositoinal Changes
6. Bone Microstructure and Pathology
7. Imaging of Skeletal and Mummy Pathology
8. Ancient DNA
9. Trauma
10. Infectious Disease-Introduction, Biology, Osteomyelitis and Brucellosis
11. Infectious Diseases-Tuberculosis and Leprosy
12. Infectious Diseases-Treponematosis and Other Bacterial Infectious Diseases
13. Infectious Diseases-Fungal and Viral
14. Ecto and Endo Parasitic Diseases
15.Circulatory, Reticuloendothelial, and Hemopoietic Disorders
16. Metabolic Disorders
17. Endocrine Disturbances
18. Congenital and Neuromechanical Abnormalities of the Skeleton
19. Skeletal Dysplasias
20. Tumors
21. Non-specific Indicators of Pathology
22. Joint Disease
23. Dental Disease, Diet and Bone Chemistry
24. The Challenges and Opportunities of 21st Century Mummy Science
25. Animal Paleopathology

Details

No. of pages:
858
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128099018
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128097380

About the Editor

Jane E. Buikstra

Jane Buikstra heads the Center for Bioarchaeology at Arizona State University and is a member of the National Academy of Science. Her work in the Lower Illinois River Valley fostered the development of Bioarchaeology and she continues to be the leading scholar in this field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Bioarchaeological Research, School of Human Evolution and Social Change, Arizona State University, Tempe, USA

Reviews

"This book provides a detailed and integrated description of the paleopathology of the human skeleton...I strongly recommend this book also for basic scientists and clinicians interested in bone diseases since the study of skeletal paleopathology undoubtedly will broaden our understanding of bone biology." ---Peter Peitschmann, Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

"This is a comprehensive book that is rare in its field. Highly recommended." --E-Streams, November 2003

