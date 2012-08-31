1. Orthotics and Prosthetics in Rehabilitation: Multidisciplinary Approach

2. Aging and Exercise

3. Motor Control and Motor Learning

4. Evidence-Based Approach

5. Clinical Assessment of Gait

6. Materials and Technology

7. Footwear: Foundation for Lower Extremity Orthoses

8. Foot Orthoses

9. Principles of Lower Extremity Orthoses

10. Orthotic Decision Making in Neurological and Neuromuscular Disease

11. Orthoses for Knee Instability

12. Orthoses in Orthopedic Care and Trauma

13. Orthoses for Spinal Dysfunction

14. Orthoses for Hand and Upper Extremity Dysfunction

15. Orthoses in Burn Care

16. Seating and Wheelchairs

17. Etiology of Amputation

18. High Risk Foot and Wound Healing

19. Amputation Surgeries

20. Post-Op/Pre-Prosthetic Care

21. Prosthetic Feet

22. Partial Foot and Syme

23. Transtibial Prosthesis

24. Transfemoral Prostheses

25. Prosthetic Options for Persons with High and Bilateral Amputation

26. Early Rehabilitation in Lower Extremity Dysvascular Amputation

27. Advanced Rehabilitation for People with Microprocessor Knee Prostheses

28. Athletic Options for Persons with Amputation

29. Rehabilitation for Children with Limb Deficiency

30. Prosthetic Options for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation

31. Rehabilitation for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation