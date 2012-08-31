Orthotics and Prosthetics in Rehabilitation
3rd Edition
Description
The most comprehensive physical therapy text available on the topic, Orthotics & Prosthetics in Rehabilitation, 3rd Edition is your one-stop resource for clinically relevant rehabilitation information. Evidence-based coverage offers essential guidelines on orthotic/prosthetic prescription, pre- and post-intervention gait assessment and outcome measurement, and working with special populations.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage addresses rehabilitation in a variety of environments, including acute care, long-term care and home health care, and outpatient settings.
- Authoritative information from the Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, 2nd Edition is incorporated throughout.
- World Health Organization (WHO) International Classification of Function model provides consistent language and an international standard to describe and measure health and disability from a biopsychosocial perspective.
- Case studies present real-life scenarios that demonstrate how key concepts apply to clinical decision making and evidence-based practice.
- A visually appealing 2-color design and a wealth of tables and boxes highlight vital information for quick reference and ease of use.
Table of Contents
1. Orthotics and Prosthetics in Rehabilitation: Multidisciplinary Approach
2. Aging and Exercise
3. Motor Control and Motor Learning
4. Evidence-Based Approach
5. Clinical Assessment of Gait
6. Materials and Technology
7. Footwear: Foundation for Lower Extremity Orthoses
8. Foot Orthoses
9. Principles of Lower Extremity Orthoses
10. Orthotic Decision Making in Neurological and Neuromuscular Disease
11. Orthoses for Knee Instability
12. Orthoses in Orthopedic Care and Trauma
13. Orthoses for Spinal Dysfunction
14. Orthoses for Hand and Upper Extremity Dysfunction
15. Orthoses in Burn Care
16. Seating and Wheelchairs
17. Etiology of Amputation
18. High Risk Foot and Wound Healing
19. Amputation Surgeries
20. Post-Op/Pre-Prosthetic Care
21. Prosthetic Feet
22. Partial Foot and Syme
23. Transtibial Prosthesis
24. Transfemoral Prostheses
25. Prosthetic Options for Persons with High and Bilateral Amputation
26. Early Rehabilitation in Lower Extremity Dysvascular Amputation
27. Advanced Rehabilitation for People with Microprocessor Knee Prostheses
28. Athletic Options for Persons with Amputation
29. Rehabilitation for Children with Limb Deficiency
30. Prosthetic Options for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation
31. Rehabilitation for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 31st August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437719369
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291347
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719383
About the Author
Michelle Lusardi
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, Connecticut